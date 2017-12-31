Investitionschancen in Schwellenländern entdecken - informieren Sie sich hier                -w-
15.08.2018 23:47
Bewerten
(0)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Receives Noncompliance Notice From NYSE American

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

On August 14, 2018, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) ("Navidea or the "Company), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, received a letter from NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American or the "Exchange) stating that it is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Sections 1003(a)(ii) and 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide). In order to maintain its listing, the Company must submit a plan of compliance by September 14, 2018 addressing how it intends to regain compliance with Section 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide by February 14, 2020. If the plan is accepted, the Company may be able to continue its listing but will be subject to periodic reviews by the Exchange. If the plan is not accepted or if it is accepted but the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards by February 14, 2020, or if the Company does not make progress consistent with the plan, or if the Company does not regain compliance with Section 1003(f)(v) by February 14, 2019, the Exchange will initiate delisting procedures as appropriate. The Company's management is pursuing options to address the deficiencies and intends to submit a compliance plan on or before the deadline set by the Exchange.

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts.

For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and any oral statements made with respect to the information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: general economic and business conditions, both nationally and in our markets; our history of losses and uncertainty of future profitability; the final outcome of the CRG litigation in Texas; our ability to successfully complete research and further development of our drug candidates; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals of our drug candidates; our ability to successfully commercialize our drug candidates; our expectations and estimates concerning future financial performance, financing plans and the impact of competition; our ability to raise capital sufficient to fund our development and commercialization programs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; anticipated trends in our business; advances in technologies; and other risk factors set forth in this report and detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the disclosures found in our SEC filings, which are available at www.sec.gov or at http://ir.navidea.com.

Investors are urged to consider statements that include the words "will, "may, "could, "should, "plan, "continue, "designed, "goal, "forecast, "future, "believe, "intend, "expect, "anticipate, "estimate, "project, and similar expressions, as well as the negatives of those words or other comparable words, to be uncertain forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, any of which could turn out to be incorrect. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this report. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this report may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
08.05.18
BRIEF-Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.04 (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.09.2012Navidea Biopharmaceuticals buyLadenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.
11.09.2012Navidea Biopharmaceuticals buyLadenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK  Brent: Bearisches Szenario bestätigt sich!
DAX bald unter 12.000? Taktisches Anlegen als neue Erfolgsformel  so agieren Anleger jetzt am Aktienmarkt!
DekaBank: Konjunktur stabil, Risiken steigen an
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE, 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT EISBÄR ERICH SCHMIDT
Was macht Scalable Capital? (In 80 Sekunden erklärt)
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
Vontobel: Pharmakonzern Bayer verliert nach Monsanto-Urteil EUR 10 Mrd. an Börsenwert
UBS: Euro Stoxx 50  Der Schock folgte am Freitag
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Navidea Biopharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

IBAN, die Schreckliche
Nach der Eskalationsphase kommt wieder die Gesprächsphase
Diese Kurve offenbart das große Problem der Türkei
Immobilienkäufer dürfen auf Wegfall der Maklerkosten hoffen
So reagieren Sie auf die frechen Tricks der Abmahn-Betrüger

News von

Schnäppchenjäger aufgepasst: Sieben Aktien mit niedrigem KGV und hohem Potential
Wirecard wertvoller als die Deutsche Bank: Was bei der Aktie noch drin ist
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Warum jetzt steigende Kurse winken
Nach der Talfahrt: Türkische Lira wieder auf Erholungskurs
Türkische Lira plus fünf Prozent - Erholungsrally an Börse in Istanbul

News von

Warum die Benzinpreise bald explodieren könnten
Warum ein Insider der Deutschen Bank plötzlich Aktien im Millionenwert kauft
Wie man mit Erdogans Lira-Debakel viel Geld verdienen könnte
eBay führt Neuerungen ein, über die sich vor allem Käufer freuen werden
Billige Flüge haben einen dramatischen Effekt auf Flughäfen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Dow schwach -- Warren Buffett kauft bei Apple und Goldman Sachs zu -- SEC lädt wohl Tesla wegen Musk-Tweet vor -- thyssenkrupp, LEONI, PUMA im Fokus

Schweiz verhängt Zulassungsstopp für einige Porsche- und Mercedes-Modelle. Schwellenländer kämpfen gegen Druck auf Währungen durch Türkei-Krise. Gewerkschaft verlangt mehr Geld für Ryanair-Flugbegleiter. Tencent verdient überraschend weniger. Tele-Columbus-Aktien markieren neues Rekordtief.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Die reichsten Länder der EU
Das sind die wohlhabendsten Länder der EU
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 32 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die teuersten Städte für Expats 2018
Hier ist das Leben für ausländische Fachkräfte besonders teuer
Der Financial Secrecy Index 2018
Die größten Schattenfinanzzentren der Welt
Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Kryptowährung hat das größte Zukunftspotenzial?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15.08.18
DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Dow schwach -- Warren Buffett kauft bei Apple und Goldman Sachs zu -- SEC lädt wohl Tesla wegen Musk-Tweet vor -- thyssenkrupp, LEONI, PUMA im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15.08.18
NVIDIA-Aktie: Wells Fargo schraubt Kursziel weit nach oben
Aktie im Fokus
15.08.18
Tesla-Aktie gibt nach: SEC lädt angeblich Tesla wegen Musk-Tweet vor
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Wirecard AG747206
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403