Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Receives Noncompliance Notice From NYSE American

On August 14, 2018, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American:
NAVB) ("Navidea or the "Company), a company focused on the development
of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, received a
letter from NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American or the "Exchange)
stating that it is not in compliance with the continued listing
standards as set forth in Sections 1003(a)(ii) and 1003(f)(v) of the
NYSE American Company Guide (the "Company Guide). In order to maintain
its listing, the Company must submit a plan of compliance by September
14, 2018 addressing how it intends to regain compliance with Section
1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide by February 14, 2020. If the plan is
accepted, the Company may be able to continue its listing but will be
subject to periodic reviews by the Exchange. If the plan is not accepted
or if it is accepted but the Company is not in compliance with the
continued listing standards by February 14, 2020, or if the Company does
not make progress consistent with the plan, or if the Company does not
regain compliance with Section 1003(f)(v) by February 14, 2019, the
Exchange will initiate delisting procedures as appropriate. The
Company's management is pursuing options to address the deficiencies and
intends to submit a compliance plan on or before the deadline set by the
Exchange.
About Navidea
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision
immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing
multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to
enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease
and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and
targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the
ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on
activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular
backbone of Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and
commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development
activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being
conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage
Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and
shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing
the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization
efforts.
For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release and any oral statements made with respect to the
information contained in this release contains forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely
on our current expectations and projections about future events and
financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks,
uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: general
economic and business conditions, both nationally and in our markets;
our history of losses and uncertainty of future profitability; the final
outcome of the CRG litigation in Texas; our ability to successfully
complete research and further development of our drug candidates; the
timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals of our
drug candidates; our ability to successfully commercialize our drug
candidates; our expectations and estimates concerning future financial
performance, financing plans and the impact of competition; our ability
to raise capital sufficient to fund our development and
commercialization programs; our ability to implement our growth
strategy; anticipated trends in our business; advances in technologies;
and other risk factors set forth in this report and detailed in our most
recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. You are urged
to carefully review and consider the disclosures found in our SEC
filings, which are available at www.sec.gov or
at http://ir.navidea.com.
Investors are urged to consider statements that include the words
"will, "may, "could, "should, "plan, "continue, "designed,
"goal, "forecast, "future, "believe, "intend, "expect,
"anticipate, "estimate, "project, and similar expressions, as well as
the negatives of those words or other comparable words, to be uncertain
forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements, any of which could turn out
to be incorrect. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise
any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise after the date of this report. In light of
these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and
circumstances discussed in this report may not occur and actual results
could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the
forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005724/en/