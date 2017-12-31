Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) ("Navidea or the
"Company), a company focused on the development of precision
immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced its
financial results for the first quarter of 2018. Navidea reported total
revenues for the quarter of $276,000. Net loss attributable to common
stockholders was $6.7 million.
Michael Goldberg, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of
Navidea, commented, "We were able to advance our core technology on
multiple fronts and we experienced a year free from the severe financial
constraints the company labored under for over a decade. Navidea had
been pursuing a strategy to become a major player in the development and
commercialization of precision medicine diagnostic products and took on
too much debt to fund the development of in-licensed products and to
develop the commercial infrastructure to market and sell its Lymphoseek
product. We continue to also drive the process with the FDA and their
agents to seek approval of CD206 as a qualified biomarker, thus
advancing the use of Tc99m tilmanocept on a broad front for clinical
trials. With our best-in-class activated macrophage targeting system, we
have been able to generate significant human imaging data and promising
animal data with our therapeutic agents, reinforcing our optimism that
this platform holds potential for the diagnosis and treatment of
diseases in which macrophages play an important role.
First Quarter 2018 Highlights and Subsequent Events
-
Entered an Amendment to the Asset Purchase Agreement with Cardinal
Health 414, LLC ("Cardinal Health 414) in April 2018, pursuant to
which Cardinal Health 414 paid the Company approximately $6.0 million
and agreed to pay the Company an amount equal to the unused portion of
the letter of credit (not to exceed approximately $7.1 million)
promptly after the earlier of (i) the expiration of the letter of
credit and (ii) the receipt by Cardinal Health 414 of evidence of the
return and cancellation of the letter of credit. In exchange, the
obligation of Cardinal Health 414 to make any further contingent
payments has been eliminated. Cardinal Health 414 is still obligated
to make the milestone payments in accordance with the terms of the
earnout provisions of the Purchase Agreement.
-
Presented strong preclinical results in Navideas nonalcoholic
steatohepatitis ("NASH) research at the 2nd Annual NASH
Summit in April
-
Signed exclusive license with Meilleur Technologies, Inc. a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Cerveau Technologies, Inc. to conduct
research using NAV4694, as well as an exclusive license for the
development and commercialization of NAV4694 in Australia, Canada,
China, and Singapore
-
Completed two clinical imaging studies of intravenous
("IV)-administered Tc99m tilmanocept in subjects with rheumatoid
arthritis and results will be included in a package to be submitted to
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA) regarding a Phase 3
clinical plan
-
Continued enrollment in IV-administered Tc99m tilmanocept trial in
NASH. Enrollment is anticipated to complete by the end of this year.
-
Continued enrollment in 27-patient Phase 2 cardiovascular clinical
study
-
Completed a preclinical plan for Kaposis Sarcoma to be reviewed by
the FDA
-
Initiated a pilot study for imaging Crohns Disease with
IV-administered Tc99m tilmanocept and evaluation of archival biopsies
of Crohns patients for CD206 biomarker analysis
-
Continued series of regular investor-focused Q&A conference calls to
improve Investor Relations strategy
Financial Results
Our consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations have been
reclassified, as required by current accounting standards, for all
periods presented to reflect the line of business sold to Cardinal
Health 414 as a discontinued operation. Accordingly, this discussion
focuses on describing results of our operations as if we had not
operated the discontinued operation during the periods being disclosed.
-
Total revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $276,000, compared
to $580,000 in the first quarter of 2017. These revenues were
primarily grant-related in both periods.
-
Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were
$999,000, compared to $705,000 in the first quarter of 2017. The net
increase was primarily a result of increased NAV4694 development costs
due to the 2017 reversal of previously accrued expenses, offset by
decreased Tc99m tilmanocept, Manocept, and therapeutics development
costs coupled with decreased net compensation costs.
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of
2018 were $1.8 million, compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter
of 2017. The net decrease was primarily due to decreases in legal and
professional services, general office expenses such as insurance,
depreciation, rent and travel, and investor relations services.
-
Navideas net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter
ended March 31, 2018 was $6.7 million, or $0.04 per share (basic),
compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $85.6
million, or $0.53 per share, for the same period in 2017.
-
Navidea ended the quarter with $2.2 million in cash and investments,
not including the accelerated earnout payment of $6.0 million from
Cardinal Health 414 which was received after the quarter ended.
Conference Call Details
Investors and the public are invited to access the live audio webcast
through the link below. Participants who would like to ask questions
during the question and answer session must participate by telephone.
Participants are encouraged to log-in and/or dial-in fifteen minutes
before the conference call begins.
|
Event:
|
|
Q1 2018 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call
|
Date:
|
|
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
|
Time:
|
|
8:30 am (Eastern Time)
|
U.S. & Canada Dial-in:
|
|
1-929-477-0448
|
Conference ID:
|
|
9493945
|
Webcast:
|
|
http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5603
|
|
|
A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on
the investor relations page of Navideas corporate website at www.navidea.com.
In addition, the recorded conference call can be replayed and will be
available for 90 days following the call on Navideas website.
About Navidea
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision
immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing
multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to
enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease
and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and
targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the
ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on
activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular
backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and
commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development
activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being
conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage
Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and
shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing
the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization
efforts.
For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release and any oral statements made with respect to the
information contained in this release contains forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely
on our current expectations and projections about future events and
financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks,
uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: general
economic and business conditions, both nationally and in our markets;
our history of losses and uncertainty of future profitability; the final
outcome of the CRG litigation in Texas; our ability to successfully
complete research and further development of our drug candidates; the
timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals of our
drug candidates; our ability to successfully commercialize our drug
candidates; our expectations and estimates concerning future financial
performance, financing plans and the impact of competition; our ability
to raise capital sufficient to fund our development and
commercialization programs; our ability to implement our growth
strategy; anticipated trends in our business; advances in technologies;
and other risk factors set forth in this report and detailed in our most
recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. You are urged
to carefully review and consider the disclosures found in our SEC
filings, which are available at www.sec.gov or
at http://ir.navidea.com.
Investors are urged to consider statements that include the words
"will, "may, "could, "should, "plan, "continue, "designed,
"goal, "forecast, "future, "believe, "intend, "expect,
"anticipate, "estimate, "project, and similar expressions, as well as
the negatives of those words or other comparable words, to be uncertain
forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements, any of which could turn out
to be incorrect. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise
any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise after the date of this report. In light of
these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and
circumstances discussed in this report may not occur and actual results
could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the
forward-looking statements.
|
NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and securities
|
|
|
$
|
2,214,444
|
|
|
$
|
4,592,610
|
|
Accounts and other receivables
|
|
|
|
12,954,997
|
|
|
|
8,137,872
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
1,058,069
|
|
|
|
1,101,923
|
|
Guaranteed earnout receivable
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
4,809,376
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
|
2,094,717
|
|
|
|
2,139,655
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
18,322,227
|
|
|
$
|
20,781,436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable, current
|
|
|
$
|
2,276,926
|
|
|
$
|
2,353,639
|
|
Accrued loss for CRG litigation
|
|
|
|
7,153,000
|
|
|
|
2,887,566
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
2,604,981
|
|
|
|
2,827,198
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
700,000
|
|
|
|
11,024
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
637,963
|
|
|
|
653,679
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
13,372,870
|
|
|
|
8,733,106
|
|
Navidea stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
4,280,666
|
|
|
|
11,379,630
|
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
668,691
|
|
|
|
668,700
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
4,949,357
|
|
|
|
12,048,330
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
$
|
18,322,227
|
|
|
$
|
20,781,436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tc99m tilmanocept sales, license and royalty revenue
|
|
|
$
|
795
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Grant and other revenue
|
|
|
|
275,650
|
|
|
|
580,030
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
|
276,445
|
|
|
|
580,030
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
276,127
|
|
|
|
580,030
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
998,956
|
|
|
|
705,274
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
1,776,372
|
|
|
|
3,022,434
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
2,775,328
|
|
|
|
3,727,708
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
|
(2,499,201
|
)
|
|
|
(3,147,678
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income, net
|
|
|
|
31,387
|
|
|
|
24,112
|
|
Change in fair value of financial instruments
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
140,485
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
(4,265,434
|
)
|
|
|
(1,314,102
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
(4,714
|
)
|
|
|
(21,604
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(6,737,962
|
)
|
|
|
(4,318,787
|
)
|
Benefit from income taxes
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,454,172
|
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
(6,737,962
|
)
|
|
|
(2,864,615
|
)
|
Discontinued operations, net of tax effect:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(255,861
|
)
|
Gain on sale
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
88,701,501
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
|
(6,737,962
|
)
|
|
|
85,581,025
|
|
Less loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
(202
|
)
|
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
(6,737,953
|
)
|
|
$
|
85,581,227
|
|
(Loss) income per common share (basic):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
Attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (basic)
|
|
|
|
162,269,012
|
|
|
|
160,376,476
|
|
(Loss) income per common share (diluted):
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
Attributable to common stockholders
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)
|
|
|
|
162,269,012
|
|
|
|
164,871,955
|
