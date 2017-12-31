Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) ("Navidea or the
"Company), a company focused on the development of precision
immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced its
financial results for the second quarter of 2018. Navidea reported total
revenues for the quarter of $542,000. Net loss attributable to common
stockholders was $2.4 million.
Michael Goldberg, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Navidea
Biopharmaceuticals, commented, "During the first half of the year, we
continued to make significant progress executing on our strategy to
develop imaging and therapeutics based on our activated macrophage
targeting technology. We have generated additional clinical data with
our imaging agents and progressed with our development efforts towards
additional regulatory approvals. Macrophage Therapeutics is seeking to
develop treatments for diseases where inflammation is a major
contributing factor. Macrophage Therapeutics has an exclusive license
from Navidea for all therapeutic uses of our propriety Manocept
platform, while our diagnostics business is focused on the development
and commercialization of precision imaging products for a large range of
inflammatory related conditions. With the benefit of these corporate
changes, we are well-positioned to create long-term value for our
stakeholders as we focus the business and execute our mission of
developing innovative immunodiagnostic agents and therapies that improve
patient care.
Second Quarter 2018 Highlights and Subsequent Events
-
Signed exclusive license with Meilleur Technologies, Inc. ("Meilleur)
a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cerveau Technologies, Inc. to conduct
research using NAV4694, as well as an exclusive license for the
development and commercialization of NAV4694 in Australia, Canada,
China, and Singapore
-
Presented at the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference
-
Presented at the 2nd Annual NASH conference in Boston, MA
Financial Results
Our consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations have been
reclassified, as required by current accounting standards, for all
periods presented to reflect the line of business sold to Cardinal
Health 414 in March 2017 as a discontinued operation. Accordingly, this
discussion focuses on describing results of our operations as if we had
not operated the discontinued operation during the periods being
disclosed.
-
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were $542,000 compared
to $612,000 in the second quarter of 2017. Total revenues for the
first six months of 2018 were $819,000 compared to $1.2 million for
the same period in 2017. License revenue in 2018 was primarily related
to the sublicense of NAV4694 to Meilleur; license revenue during 2017
was primarily related to the license of Tc99m tilmanocept to Sayre
Therapeutics in India. Grant revenue in both 2018 and 2017 was
primarily related to Small Business Innovation Research ("SBIR)
grants from the National Institutes of Health ("NIH) supporting
Manocept development.
-
Research and development ("R&D) expenses for the second quarter of
2018 were $1.1 million compared to $1.2 million in the second quarter
of 2017. The net decrease was primarily due to reductions in drug
project expenses related to NAV4694 and Manocept development costs,
offset by increased therapeutics and Tc99m tilmanocept development
costs. R&D expenses for the first six months of 2018 were $2.1 million
compared to $1.9 million during the same period in 2017. The net
increase was primarily due to net increases in drug project expenses
related to NAV4694 and therapeutics development costs, offset by
decreased Manocept and Tc99m tilmanocept development costs. The change
in R&D expenses for both periods also included net decreased
compensation related to decreased headcount.
-
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A) expenses for the second
quarter of 2018 were $1.8 million, compared to $4.2 million in the
second quarter of 2017. SG&A expenses for the first six months of 2018
were $3.6 million, compared to $7.3 million during the same period in
2017. The net decrease for both periods was primarily due to decreased
legal and professional services, a loss on disposal of assets related
to our previous office space, termination costs related to the
arbitration award to our former CEO, a loss on termination of our
previous office lease, and decreased general office expenses such as
depreciation, insurance and rent.
-
Navideas net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter
ended June 30, 2018 was $2.4 million, or $0.02 per share (basic),
compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $5.2
million, or $0.03 per share, for the same period in 2017. Navideas
net loss attributable to common stockholders for the six-month period
ended June 30, 2018 was $9.1 million, or $0.06 per share (basic),
compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $80.4
million, or $0.50 per share, for the same period in 2017.
-
Navidea ended the second quarter of 2018 with $5.5 million in cash and
investments, including the accelerated earnout payment of $6.0 million
from Cardinal Health 414 which was received during the quarter.
About Navidea
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision
immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing
multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to
enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease
and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and
targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the
ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on
activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular
backbone of Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and
commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development
activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being
conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage
Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and
shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing
the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization
efforts.
For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release and any oral statements made with respect to the
information contained in this release contains forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely
on our current expectations and projections about future events and
financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks,
uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: general
economic and business conditions, both nationally and in our markets;
our history of losses and uncertainty of future profitability; the final
outcome of the CRG litigation in Texas; our ability to successfully
complete research and further development of our drug candidates; the
timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals of our
drug candidates; our ability to successfully commercialize our drug
candidates; our expectations and estimates concerning future financial
performance, financing plans and the impact of competition; our ability
to raise capital sufficient to fund our development and
commercialization programs; our ability to implement our growth
strategy; anticipated trends in our business; advances in technologies;
and other risk factors set forth in this report and detailed in our most
recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. You are urged
to carefully review and consider the disclosures found in our SEC
filings, which are available at www.sec.gov or
at http://ir.navidea.com.
Investors are urged to consider statements that include the words
"will, "may, "could, "should, "plan, "continue, "designed,
"goal, "forecast, "future, "believe, "intend, "expect,
"anticipate, "estimate, "project, and similar expressions, as well as
the negatives of those words or other comparable words, to be uncertain
forward-looking statements.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements, any of which could turn out to be incorrect. We undertake no
obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after
the date of this report. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the
forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this report may
not occur and actual results could differ materially from those
anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and securities
|
|
$
|
5,488,909
|
|
$
|
4,592,610
|
Accounts and other receivables
|
|
|
373,876
|
|
|
8,137,872
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
737,336
|
|
|
1,101,923
|
Guaranteed earnout receivable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,809,376
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
2,060,371
|
|
|
2,139,655
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
8,660,492
|
|
$
|
20,781,436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable, current
|
|
$
|
2,200,353
|
|
$
|
2,353,639
|
Accrued loss for CRG litigation
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,887,566
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
2,428,590
|
|
|
2,827,198
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
700,000
|
|
|
11,024
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
544,677
|
|
|
653,679
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
5,873,620
|
|
|
8,733,106
|
Navidea stockholders' equity
|
|
|
2,118,197
|
|
|
11,379,630
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
668,675
|
|
|
668,700
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
2,786,872
|
|
|
12,048,330
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
8,660,492
|
|
$
|
20,781,436
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tc99m tilmanocept royalty revenue
|
|
$
|
6,665
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
7,460
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
License revenue
|
|
|
257,709
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
257,709
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
Grant and other revenue
|
|
|
277,753
|
|
|
|
511,599
|
|
|
|
553,403
|
|
|
|
1,091,629
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
542,127
|
|
|
|
611,599
|
|
|
|
818,572
|
|
|
|
1,191,629
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
35,392
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
35,710
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
506,735
|
|
|
|
611,599
|
|
|
|
782,862
|
|
|
|
1,191,629
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
1,142,718
|
|
|
|
1,185,874
|
|
|
|
2,141,674
|
|
|
|
1,891,148
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
1,789,399
|
|
|
|
4,249,584
|
|
|
|
3,565,771
|
|
|
|
7,272,018
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
2,932,117
|
|
|
|
5,435,458
|
|
|
|
5,707,445
|
|
|
|
9,163,166
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(2,425,382
|
)
|
|
|
(4,823,859
|
)
|
|
|
(4,924,583
|
)
|
|
|
(7,971,537
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest (expense) income, net
|
|
|
(23,547
|
)
|
|
|
44,649
|
|
|
|
7,840
|
|
|
|
68,761
|
|
Change in fair value of financial instruments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
12,872
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
153,357
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(4,265,434
|
)
|
|
|
(1,314,102
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
2,828
|
|
|
|
(16,673
|
)
|
|
|
(1,886
|
)
|
|
|
(38,277
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(2,446,101
|
)
|
|
|
(4,783,011
|
)
|
|
|
(9,184,063
|
)
|
|
|
(9,101,798
|
)
|
Benefit from income taxes
|
|
|
10,929
|
|
|
|
1,631,234
|
|
|
|
10,929
|
|
|
|
3,085,406
|
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
|
|
(2,435,172
|
)
|
|
|
(3,151,777
|
)
|
|
|
(9,173,134
|
)
|
|
|
(6,016,392
|
)
|
Discontinued operations, net of tax effect:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(1,938
|
)
|
|
|
(82,376
|
)
|
|
|
(1,938
|
)
|
|
|
(338,237
|
)
|
Gain (loss) on sale
|
|
|
43,053
|
|
|
|
(1,953,378
|
)
|
|
|
43,053
|
|
|
|
86,748,123
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
(2,394,057
|
)
|
|
|
(5,187,531
|
)
|
|
|
(9,132,019
|
)
|
|
|
80,393,494
|
|
Less (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
(169
|
)
|
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(2,394,041
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,187,564
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,131,994
|
)
|
|
$
|
80,393,663
|
|
(Loss) income per common share (basic):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
Attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.50
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (basic)
|
|
|
162,716,988
|
|
|
|
161,910,792
|
|
|
|
162,494,238
|
|
|
|
161,147,873
|
|
(Loss) income per common share (diluted):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
Discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
Attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)
|
|
|
162,716,988
|
|
|
|
161,910,792
|
|
|
|
162,494,238
|
|
|
|
165,631,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
