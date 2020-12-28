  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU: Finanzen.net Börsenkurs - Bis zum 31.12. zum Einführungspreis sichern und 33 % sparen - attraktive Boni inklusive - ideal auch als Geschenk-w-
28.12.2020 13:30

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Strengthens Board of Directors with the Appointment of Malcolm Witter

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) ("Navidea or the "Company), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced the appointment Malcolm G. Witter to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Witter brings decades of financial and corporate governance experience to the board. He currently serves as a corporate development leader for USI Insurance Services ("USI) and is responsible for acquiring independent insurance agencies. Prior to USI, Mr. Witter held roles at multiple financial institutions including Bear Stearns, EF Hutton, and Dean Witter. Mr. Witter received his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and he also serves as the President of the Dean Witter Foundation.

Jed Latkin, Navideas CEO said, "We are fortunate to have Malcolm Witter join Navideas Board of Directors. Malcolm's expertise in M&A, corporate finance, and corporate governance better equip the Company as it moves into the new year. We look forward to Malcolms input and engagement in guiding Navidea toward future development and success.

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts. For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, any of which could turn out to be incorrect. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News
Werbung

Trading-News

Corona-Virus Update 28. Dezember 2020
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Volkswagen, Daimler
Apple  Obere Trendkanalbegrenzung erreicht
Sieben Dinge, die Sie über ETF-Sparpläne wissen müssen
Plug Power ist dieses Jahr explodiert
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die 10 Top-Aktien der Woche
So gehts: Vermögensaufbau mit langfristigen Investments
ETF-Replikation: Besser physisch oder synthetisch?
Jetzt im Magazin: Behavioral Finance - ein Weg zum besseren Anlegen
Das hat Sie 2020 am meisten interessiert
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Navidea Biopharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bis zu 2553 Euro mehr  mit diesem Steuer-Plus können Sie rechnen
Dieser Rekord verspricht den Aufbruch in eine neue Wohlstands-Dekade
Schuldenorgien, Nullzinsen, Inflation  ist unser Vermögen wirklich bedroht?
Diese Plattform schätzt den Wert Ihres Hauses
Videochat und Roboter-Tour  endet jetzt das Zeitalter der Wohnungsbesichtigung?

News von

Silvestertrades: Acht Aktien, die in der ersten Januar-Woche Profit machen könnten
Metro-Aktie: Dividende für die Aktionäre
Dax knackt Rekordhoch - Brexit-Deal und US-Hilfspaket helfen
Für Silber scheint die Sonne: Industrienachfrage dürfte den Preis des Edelmetalls treiben
Netfonds-Aktie: 2021 dürfte es bergauf gehen - das sind die Chancen

Heute im Fokus

DAX nach Allzeithoch fest -- Post erwartet 2020 Rekordgewinn -- Trump genehmigt Konjunkturpaket -- Delivery Hero zu Verkauf von Korea-Tochter bereit -- BioNTech, Pfizer, Nokia, BMW im Fokus

Impfstart beflügelt Aktien von Lufthansa und Fraport. AstraZeneca und MSD bekommen Zulassung für Lynparza in Japan. Novartis und anderen Pharmafirmen winken nach Preissenkungen in China Absatzsprünge. Japans Industrie stagniert.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 52 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 52 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 52 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Impfungen gegen das Coronavirus sollen am 27. Dezember starten. Haben Sie vor sich impfen zu lassen, wenn es so weit ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen