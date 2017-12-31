Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to Present at 25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) ("Navidea or the "Company), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced it will present at the 25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry in New York being held on March 23, 2018. Jed Latkin, Chief Financial and Operating Officer of Navidea, will be giving a presentation focused on Macrophage Therapeutics and meeting with investors.

Event: 25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry Presentation Date: Friday, March 23rd, 2018 Presentation Time: 2:00pm Location: Millennium Broadway Hotel, Presentation Room 508

For investors attending the conference, please contact Navidea Investor Relations to schedule a meeting with management at tpatel@edisongroup.com.

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts.

