15.03.2018 22:05
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to Present at 25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) ("Navidea or the "Company), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced it will present at the 25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry in New York being held on March 23, 2018. Jed Latkin, Chief Financial and Operating Officer of Navidea, will be giving a presentation focused on Macrophage Therapeutics and meeting with investors.

 

Event:

25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry

Presentation Date:

Friday, March 23rd, 2018

Presentation Time:

2:00pm

Location:

Millennium Broadway Hotel, Presentation Room 508
 

For investors attending the conference, please contact Navidea Investor Relations to schedule a meeting with management at tpatel@edisongroup.com.

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts.

For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.09.2012Navidea Biopharmaceuticals buyLadenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.
11.09.2012Navidea Biopharmaceuticals buyLadenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
OPEC erwartet deutlich stärkeres Nicht-OPEC-Angebot
SOCIETE GENERALE: BESUCHEN SIE UNS AM BÖRSENTAG MÜNCHEN AM 17. MÄRZ 2018
UBS: ThyssenKrupp AG - Wichtige Unterstützung vorerst verteidigt
Vontobel: Erfolgreiches Geschäftsjahr 2017 für Volkswagen trotz Dieselkrise
ING Markets: DAX - Die Bullen sehen noch kein Land
HSBC: Amazonisierung belastet US-Einzelhandel
DZ BANK  DAX: Kurzfristig im Keller gefangen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Navidea Biopharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So stark geht die Gehaltsschere auseinander
Was Kanadas Notenbank plötzlich mit Space Invaders zu tun hat
Landtagsabgeordneter Felbinger wegen Betrugs verurteilt
Bayerische Firma rüstet Südkorea gegen Kim Jong-un
Die haarsträubende Geschichte einer Enteignung

News von

Healthineers-Aktien zwischen 27,50 und 28,50 Euro - Siemens muss Abstriche machen
DAX: Wie weit es jetzt nach unten gehen kann
Prognosen für 2019: Bei diesen acht Aktien winken satte Gewinne
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
BASF-Aktie, Covestro und Co.: Wo die Insider gekauft haben

News von

Ein unheimliches Detail auf Fotos einer iPhone-Fabrik zeigt, was dort vor sich geht
Forscher haben den Schlüssel zum Reichtum gefunden - und er hat nichts mit Talent zu tun
Bestellungen bei Lieferdiensten von Rewe und Amazon könnten für Kunden unangenehme Folgen haben
Beim Ranking der vertrauenswürdigsten Marken überrascht vor allem ein Unternehmen
Ex-BMW-Manager wollen das E-Auto revolutionieren - sie haben dafür schon eine Milliarde Dollar gesammelt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester --Wall Street geht uneinheitlich aus dem Handel-- Lufthansa mit Rekordgewinn -- Kurssturz bei ProSiebenSat.1 untersucht -- LANXESS erzielt Rekordergebnis -- K+S, VW im Fokus

Bafin droht Steinhoff mit Strafzahlung von über 1 Million Euro. Sixt dank Auslandsvermietungen weiter im Aufwind. PATRIZIA zahlt nach zehn Jahren wieder Dividende. Rekordjahr für Deutschlands Börsenschwergewichte. HNA macht bei Bordverpflegungsfirma Gategroup Kasse. LEONI findet mit Aldo Kamper neuen Chef.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 10: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Diese Werte hat George Soros im Depot
Welche ist die größte Position?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Facebook, YouTube und Co sind längst kein Jugendphänomen mehr sondern sind in der Breite der Gesellschaft angekommen. Könnten Sie sich ein Leben ohne Social Media vorstellen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:15 Uhr
DAX schließt fester --Wall Street geht uneinheitlich aus dem Handel-- Lufthansa mit Rekordgewinn -- Kurssturz bei ProSiebenSat.1 untersucht -- LANXESS erzielt Rekordergebnis -- K+S, VW im Fokus
Sonstiges
20:31 Uhr
Goldman Sachs-Analyst warnt: Der Bitcoin könnte schon bald unter sein Februar-Tief fallen
Sonstiges
20:52 Uhr
Darum ist der Euro unter Druck - US-Dollar legt auf breiter Front zu
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Lufthansa AG823212
E.ON SEENAG99
HealthineersSHL100
Amazon906866
adidas AGA1EWWW
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
RWE AG St.703712
AlibabaA117ME