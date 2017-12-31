Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to Present at 25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) ("Navidea or the
"Company), a company focused on the development of precision
immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced it will
present at the 25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech
Industry in New York being held on March 23, 2018. Jed Latkin, Chief
Financial and Operating Officer of Navidea, will be giving a
presentation focused on Macrophage Therapeutics and meeting with
investors.
|
|
|
|
Event:
|
|
25th Annual Future Leaders in the Biotech Industry
|
Presentation Date:
|
|
Friday, March 23rd, 2018
|
Presentation Time:
|
|
2:00pm
|
Location:
|
|
Millennium Broadway Hotel, Presentation Room 508
|
|
|
For investors attending the conference, please contact Navidea Investor
Relations to schedule a meeting with management at tpatel@edisongroup.com.
About Navidea
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision
immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing
multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to
enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease
and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and
targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the
ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on
activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular
backbone of Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and
commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development
activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being
conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage
Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and
shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing
the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization
efforts.
For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006470/en/