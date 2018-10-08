finanzen.net
08.10.2018 23:00
Bewerten
(0)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to Present at the 2018 BIO Investor Forum

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) ("Navidea or the "Company), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Jed Latkin, will present a corporate overview of the Company at the 2018 BIO Investor Forum, being held October 17-18, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

Conference Presentation Details:

Where:   The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, California
When: Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 11:15AM PDT
Room: Elizabethan C
Conference Website:

https://www.bio.org/events/bio-investor-forum

To schedule a meeting, investors can submit meeting requests through the conference one-on-one partnering system.

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts.

For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and any oral statements made with respect to the information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: general economic and business conditions, both nationally and in our markets; our history of losses and uncertainty of future profitability; the final outcome of the CRG litigation in Texas; our ability to successfully complete research and further development of our drug candidates; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals of our drug candidates; our ability to successfully commercialize our drug candidates; our expectations and estimates concerning future financial performance, financing plans and the impact of competition; our ability to raise capital sufficient to fund our development and commercialization programs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; anticipated trends in our business; advances in technologies; and other risk factors detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the disclosures found in our SEC filings, which are available at www.sec.gov or at http://ir.navidea.com.

Investors are urged to consider statements that include the words "will, "may, "could, "should, "plan, "continue, "designed, "goal, "forecast, "future, "believe, "intend, "expect, "anticipate, "estimate, "project, and similar expressions, as well as the negatives of those words or other comparable words, to be uncertain forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, any of which could turn out to be incorrect. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this report. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this report may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
08.05.18
BRIEF-Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.04 (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.09.2012Navidea Biopharmaceuticals buyLadenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.
11.09.2012Navidea Biopharmaceuticals buyLadenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News
Anzeige

Inside

Kann Technologie den nächsten Börsencrash vorhersagen?
Das große Börsenspiel 2018! Jeder Wochengewinner erhält 2.222 Euro  jetzt noch anmelden und gewinnen! Es lohnt sich!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DZ BANK - Marktanalyse und Trading 2.0 zu DAX und Co. - Wo Börsenprofis jetzt investieren
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen, Protect Aktienanleihen, Protect Express Anleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
UBS: Bayer  Erholung abgebremst
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Nasdaq angeschlagen
ING Markets: DAX bricht wie erwartet unter 12.200 Punkte ein!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Navidea Biopharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ständig Kinderlärm beim Nachbarn? Das sollten Sie tun
Das steckt hinter der europäischen Einlagensicherung Edis
Scheußlichkeiten wie Plastikfenster würde ich nie einbauen
41 Minuten, die beweisen, dass es uns heute besser geht
Das ist die beste Sparidee für den Rest Ihres Lebens

News von

Wirecard-Aktie minus 13 Prozent - Anleger machen bei Technologie- und Internetwerten Kasse
DAX schließt auf Sechs-Monats-Tief - Wirecard-Aktie bricht ein
Lufthansa-Aktie: Das sieht gar nicht gut aus
Wochenausblick: Der Dax dürfte weiter unter Druck stehen
Reich nach Plan: Die besten ETF-Sparpläne für 2018

News von

"Müsste überlegen, ob ich auswandere": Frank Thelen erklärt sein Albtraum-Szenario für Deutschland
Bewerbung: So findet man heraus, warum man den Job nicht bekommen habt
"Sollten manche Dörfer schließen": Ökonom macht radikalen Vorschlag für Ostdeutschland
Bei manchen Produkten dürften Kunden bei Aldi, Lidl und Co. bald eine teure Überraschung erleben
Warum Sparkassen die Wirtschaft destabilisieren könnten

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt unter 12.000 Punkten -- Dow leicht im Plus -- Manipulierte Fahrgestellnummern bei Audi -- Wirecard-Aktie bricht ein -- Aramco-IPO nicht vor Ende 2020? -- Daimler, RWE, CompuGroup im Fokus

General Electric verkauft Milliarden-Portfolio an Apollo Global. Aktien Brasilien: Bovespa schnellt nach Etappensieg Bolsonaros hoch. Immobilienwerte gefragt - Goldman stuft Deutsche Wohnen hoch. adidas löst PUMA als Ausrüster bei Arsenal ab. EU-Kommission sieht italienische Haushaltspläne kritisch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Automobilneuheiten-Messe
Neue Studien und Serienfahrzeuge
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 40 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ihrer Einschätzung nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:25 Uhr
DAX schließt unter 12.000 Punkten -- Dow leicht im Plus -- Manipulierte Fahrgestellnummern bei Audi -- Wirecard-Aktie bricht ein -- Aramco-IPO nicht vor Ende 2020? -- Daimler, RWE, CompuGroup im Fokus
Ausland
22:43 Uhr
Online-Netzwerk Google Plus schließt für Verbraucher nach Datenpanne
Aktie im Fokus
22:35 Uhr
VW könnte demnächst Banken mit Traton-IPO beauftragen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
EVOTEC AG566480
Apple Inc.865985
RWE AG St.703712
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Allianz840400