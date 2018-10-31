Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Wins Dismissal of Platinum Litigation

On October 31, 2018, Judge Valerie Caproni of the United States District
Court for the Southern District of New York entered an Opinion and
Order, as well as a Judgment, dismissing all claims raised by
Platinum-Montaur Life Sciences LLC ("Platinum-Montaur) in its
litigation against Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American:
NAVB) ("Navidea or the "Company). Platinums claims arose from a note
and loan agreement entered on July 25, 2012 (the "Note), under which
Navidea borrowed certain sums from Platinum-Montaur. Thereafter,
Platinum-Montaur entered into an assignment with its affiliate Platinum
Partners Credit Opportunities Master Fund, LP ("PPCO) whereby
Platinum-Montaur assigned its interests under the Note to PPCO. In its
suit against Navidea, filed on November 2, 2017, Platinum-Montaur
asserted that its assignment to PPCO was only a partial assignment and
that an amount of approximately $1,500,000 remained due and owing to
Platinum-Montaur under the Note.
The Court rejected Platinum-Montaurs claim that the assignment of the
Note was a partial assignment and found that "the Assignment Agreement
unambiguously assigned the entirety of Platinum-Montaurs interest in
the Navidea debt to PPCO. Because of this, the Court stated that
Platinum-Montaur had no standing to assert any interest in funds that
might be due under the Note. The Court also disagreed with
Platinum-Montaurs claim of unjust enrichment on similar grounds and
found that Platinum-Montaur lacked any sufficient personal stake to
maintain claims against Navidea. As a result the Court granted the
motion to dismiss and directed judgment in favor of Navidea.
About Navidea
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision
immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing
multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to
enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease
and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and
targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the
ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on
activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular
backbone of Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and
commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development
activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being
conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage
Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and
shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing
the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization
efforts.
For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release and any oral statements made with respect to the
information contained in this release contains forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely
on our current expectations and projections about future events and
financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business,
including our expectations regarding the Platinum-Montaur litigation and
related matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to a
number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other
things: any future actions by Platinum-Montaur relating to the dispute
described above, general economic and business conditions, both
nationally and in our markets; our history of losses and uncertainty of
future profitability; the final outcome of the CRG litigation in Texas;
our ability to successfully complete research and further development of
our drug candidates; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining
regulatory approvals of our drug candidates; our ability to successfully
commercialize our drug candidates; our expectations and estimates
concerning future financial performance, financing plans and the impact
of competition; our ability to raise capital sufficient to fund our
development and commercialization programs; our ability to implement our
growth strategy; anticipated trends in our business; advances in
technologies; our ability to comply with the NYSE American continued
listing standards; and other risk factors set forth in this report and
detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC
filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the disclosures
found in our SEC filings, which are available at www.sec.gov or
at http://ir.navidea.com.
Investors are urged to consider statements that include the words
"will, "may, "could, "should, "plan, "continue, "designed,
"goal, "forecast, "future, "believe, "intend, "expect,
"anticipate, "estimate, "project, and similar expressions, as well as
the negatives of those words or other comparable words, to be uncertain
forward-looking statements.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements, any of which could turn out to be incorrect. We undertake no
obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after
the date of this report. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the
forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this report may
not occur and actual results could differ materially from those
anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181031005880/en/