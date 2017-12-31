Navidea Management to Host Moderated Q&A Webcast to Provide Corporate Update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE American: NAVB) (Navidea or The Company), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, announced today that it will hold an online Question & Answer (Q&A) Session focused on Navideas corporate progress as well as an update on the corporate proxy with Jed Latkin, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, and Michael M. Goldberg, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Navidea, on Thursday July 19, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Event: Navidea IR Q&A Session  July 2018 Date: Thursday, July 19, 2018 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Website: www.navidea.com

For the July IR-focused Q&A Session, Navidea invites all interested investors to submit questions they would like to see asked by Wednesday, July 18, 2018 to ir@navidea.com or jgreen@edisongroup.com.

Details for the webcast link will be made available on the Investor Relations section of Navideas website at www.navidea.com.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts.

For more information, please visit http://www.navidea.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005894/en/