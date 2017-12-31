Navidea Management to Host Moderated Q&A Webcast to Provide Corporate Update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE American: NAVB) (Navidea or The
Company), a company focused on the development of precision
immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, announced today that it
will hold an online Question & Answer (Q&A) Session focused on Navideas
corporate progress as well as an update on the corporate proxy with Jed
Latkin, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, and Michael M. Goldberg,
M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Navidea, on Thursday July
19, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
|
|
|
|
Event:
|
|
Navidea IR Q&A Session July 2018
|
Date:
|
|
Thursday, July 19, 2018
|
Time:
|
|
5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|
Website:
|
|
www.navidea.com
For the July IR-focused Q&A Session, Navidea invites all interested
investors to submit questions they would like to see asked by Wednesday,
July 18, 2018 to ir@navidea.com or
jgreen@edisongroup.com.
Details for the webcast link will be made available on the Investor
Relations section of Navideas website at www.navidea.com.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision
immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing
multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to
enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease
and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and
targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the
ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on
activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular
backbone of Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and
commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development
activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being
conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage
Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and
shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing
the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization
efforts.
For more information, please visit http://www.navidea.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180712005894/en/