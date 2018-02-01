01.02.2018 23:25
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Navidea to Host Moderated Q&A Webcast with Management

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NAVB), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, announced today that it will hold an online Question & Answer (Q&A) Session with Jed Latkin, Chief Financial and Operating Officer, and Fred Cope, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Navidea, on Tuesday February 13, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors are invited to submit questions they would like to hear answered to ir@navidea.com or tpatel@edisongroup.com by Friday, February 9, 2018.

From time to time, between quarterly conference calls, the management will host Q&A webcasts so investors and potential investors can learn more about the Company, its strategy, and its products.

Event:

 

Navidea Q&A Session  February 2018

Date: Tuesday, February 13th, 2018
Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern

US/Canada Toll-Free: 800-239-9838
Conference ID: 9621939
Webcast:

http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5287

 

This ongoing Q&A series brings the Company closer to its shareholder base and is designed to maintain a continued open forum to highlight the Companys clinical trial progress as well as the many milestones Navidea hopes to achieve over the next several quarters.

For the February 13 Q&A Session, Navidea invites all interested investors to submit questions they would like to see asked by Friday, February 9 to ir@navidea.com or tpatel@edisongroup.com.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enabling better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts.

For more information, please visit http://www.navidea.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release and any oral statements made with respect to the information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: general economic and business conditions, both nationally and in our markets; our history of losses and uncertainty of future profitability; the final outcome of the CRG litigation in Texas; our ability to successfully complete research and further development of our drug candidates; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals of our drug candidates; our ability to successfully commercialize our drug candidates; our expectations and estimates concerning future financial performance, financing plans and the impact of competition; our ability to raise capital sufficient to fund our development and commercialization programs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; anticipated trends in our business; advances in technologies; and other risk factors set forth in this report and detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the disclosures found in our SEC filings, which are available at www.sec.gov or at http://ir.navidea.com.

Investors are urged to consider statements that include the words "will, "may, "could, "should, "plan, "continue, "designed, "goal, "forecast, "future, "believe, "intend, "expect, "anticipate, "estimate, "project, and similar expressions, as well as the negatives of those words or other comparable words, to be uncertain forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, any of which could turn out to be incorrect. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this report. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this report may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News
RSS Feed
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.09.2012Navidea Biopharmaceuticals buyLadenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.
11.09.2012Navidea Biopharmaceuticals buyLadenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Navidea Biopharmaceuticals News
Anzeige

Inside

High Risk, No Fun: Wenn die Volatilität steigt, ist Vorsicht angesagt
BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Dow Jones - Unter dem anvisierten Ziel. Tendenz: Seitwärts
US-Ölproduktion durchbricht historische Marke  das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen!
UBS: Adidas AG - Weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial vorhanden
Vontobel: Ölpreise zu Wochenbeginn etwas unter Druck
DZ BANK  DAX: 13.135 Punkte-Marke weiterhin wichtige Unterstützung
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Mögliche Haltelinien
ING Markets: DAX - Jetzt fallen Entscheidungen
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Bechtle - Der Favorit im IT-Segment!

Ein breit aufgestelltes, gut diversifiziertes Produkt- und Serviceangebot, eine solide Finanzbasis und ein gutes Gespür für chancenreiche Trends und wachstumsstarke Marktsegmente - diese Mischung ist das Erfolgsgeheimnis von Bechtle. Lesen Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin die ganze Story über Bechtle.
Kostenfrei registrieren und dabei sein!

Mehr zur Navidea Biopharmaceuticals-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Deutschen Bank bleibt nur noch ein Ausweg
Wie Markus und Willy den Bitcoin manipulierten
Europa sitzt auf einem Berg heimlicher Schulden
So wehren Sie sich erfolgreich gegen falsche Inkassoforderungen
In diesen Städten kann man besonders günstig kiffen

News von

Die stärksten Aktien: Qualität, keine Konkurrenz, niedrige Bewertung
DAX: Dreht der Trend nach unten?
Siemens-Aktie nach den Zahlen: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Steinhoff-Aktie: Ex-Vorstandschef angezeigt und Verdacht auf Insiderhandel
Daimler-Aktie nach den Zahlen: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen

News von

Ein Irrglaube verhilft der E-Zigarettenbranche zu neuen Höhenflügen
adidas und Nike werden in Deutschland von einem Konkurrenten angegriffen
So wollen jetzt auch Goldpräger von der Blockchain-Technologie hinter Bitcoin und Co. profitieren
Ein schwedisches Unternehmen hat heimlich, still und leise Tesla überholt - und Lidl bereits als Kunden gewonnen
19-Jähriger hat ein Team aus Bitcoin-Millionären versammelt, die das System bekämpfen wollen

Heute im Fokus

DAX sackt auf 13.000 Punkte ab -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Daimler enttäuscht beim Ausblick -- eBay trotz Milliardenverlust gefragt -- Facebook, Schaeffler, Microsoft, PayPal im Fokus

Harley Davidson will mit neuem E-Motorrad den Markt im Sturm erobern. MasterCard mit guten Geschäften. Tesla: Macht Elon Musk eine Kehrtwende beim Model Y? Enel will keinen Strom für Bitcoin-Mining liefern. Alibaba wächst weiter stark. Steht der Ausverkauf beim Deutsche Bank-Großaktionär HNA bevor?

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Geldvermögen weltweit: So viel besitzen die Bürger in verschiedenen Regionen
Wer hat das höchste Geldvermögen?
KW 4: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
Das sind die größten Privatbanken weltweit
Welche Bank macht 2017 das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2017
Wo lagert das meiste Gold?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Neuer Platz Eins
Das Wachstum der Schulden in verschiedenen Regionen
Welche Region konnte ihren Schuldenberg am meisten verkleinern?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Falls sich SPD und die Union nicht auf eine Regierungsbildung einigen und es zu Neuwahlen kommen würde, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
DAX sackt auf 13.000 Punkte ab -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Daimler enttäuscht beim Ausblick -- eBay trotz Milliardenverlust gefragt -- Facebook, Schaeffler, Microsoft, PayPal im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:17 Uhr
Wegen Trumps Steuerreform: Google-Mutter Alphabet verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen - Umsatz überzeugt
Ausland
22:59 Uhr
Visa übertrifft im Weihnachtsquartal Markterwartungen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Siemens AG723610
AlibabaA117ME
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
PayPal IncA14R7U
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9