Navidea to Host Moderated Q&A Webcast with Management

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NAVB), a company focused on
the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and
immunotherapeutics, announced today that it will hold an online Question
& Answer (Q&A) Session with Jed Latkin, Chief Financial and Operating
Officer, and Fred Cope, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Navidea, on
Tuesday February 13, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors are
invited to submit questions they would like to hear answered to ir@navidea.com or tpatel@edisongroup.com by
Friday, February 9, 2018.
From time to time, between quarterly conference calls, the management
will host Q&A webcasts so investors and potential investors can learn
more about the Company, its strategy, and its products.
|
Event:
|
|
Navidea Q&A Session February 2018
|
Date:
|
|
Tuesday, February 13th, 2018
|
Time:
|
|
5:00 p.m. Eastern
|
US/Canada Toll-Free:
|
|
800-239-9838
|
Conference ID:
|
|
9621939
|
Webcast:
|
|
http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5287
|
|
|
This ongoing Q&A series brings the Company closer to its shareholder
base and is designed to maintain a continued open forum to highlight the
Companys clinical trial progress as well as the many milestones Navidea
hopes to achieve over the next several quarters.
For the February 13 Q&A Session, Navidea invites all interested
investors to submit questions they would like to see asked by Friday,
February 9 to ir@navidea.com or tpatel@edisongroup.com.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals:
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical
company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents
and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple
precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance
patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and
enabling better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and
targeted treatment. Navideas Manocept platform is predicated on the
ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on
activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular
backbone of Tc 99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and
commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. The development
activities of the Manocept immunotherapeutic platform are being
conducted by Navidea in conjunction with its subsidiary, Macrophage
Therapeutics, Inc. Navideas strategy is to deliver superior growth and
shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing
the Companys pipeline through global partnering and commercialization
efforts.
For more information, please visit http://www.navidea.com.
Forward Looking Statements:
This release and any oral statements made with respect to the
information contained in this release contains forward-looking
statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely
on our current expectations and projections about future events and
financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks,
uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: general
economic and business conditions, both nationally and in our markets;
our history of losses and uncertainty of future profitability; the final
outcome of the CRG litigation in Texas; our ability to successfully
complete research and further development of our drug candidates; the
timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals of our
drug candidates; our ability to successfully commercialize our drug
candidates; our expectations and estimates concerning future financial
performance, financing plans and the impact of competition; our ability
to raise capital sufficient to fund our development and
commercialization programs; our ability to implement our growth
strategy; anticipated trends in our business; advances in technologies;
and other risk factors set forth in this report and detailed in our most
recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. You are urged
to carefully review and consider the disclosures found in our SEC
filings, which are available at www.sec.gov
or at http://ir.navidea.com.
Investors are urged to consider statements that include the words
"will, "may, "could, "should, "plan, "continue, "designed,
"goal, "forecast, "future, "believe, "intend, "expect,
"anticipate, "estimate, "project, and similar expressions, as well as
the negatives of those words or other comparable words, to be uncertain
forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements, any of which could turn out
to be incorrect. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise
any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise after the date of this report. In light of
these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and
circumstances discussed in this report may not occur and actual results
could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the
forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201006646/en/