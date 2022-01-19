Navionics introduces new 2022 marine cartography

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), the worlds largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced that Navionics®, a Garmin brand, is releasing a new, streamlined catalog of Navionics®+ and premium Platinum+ charts to refresh its lineup of marine cartography products. For easy transition between navigating inland and coastal waters, Navionics+ and Platinum+ charts now feature all-new aligned coverage regions as an all-in-one mapping solution that combines detail-rich inland and offshore content, as well as a full suite of advanced features for a wide range of compatible chartplotters2 to help mariners plot their paradise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005162/en/

Newest marine cartography catalog from Navionics features all-new, aligned coverage regions with integrated inland and coastal content, plus a full suite of advanced marine navigation features for a wide range of compatible chartplotters. (Photo: Business Wire)

"For years, Navionics has delivered a complete range of valuable navigation tools and features for boaters, anglers and sailors across the globe. Our simplified catalog includes newly combined inland and coastal content for all Platinum+ charts, making it easier than ever for mariners to explore the waters they enjoy most, said Marcello Albanese, Navionics director of sales and business development. "Plus, mariners can continue to utilize the same quality content and premium features, such as high-resolution relief shading chart overlays, to support a safer and more enjoyable navigation experience  whether on the lake or off the coast.

With unparalleled worldwide coverage and No.1 marine mapping1, Navionics+ and Platinum+ offer a variety of features  like daily chart updates, chart overlays and advanced routing technology  that are designed to smoothly guide boaters on the water, or quickly lead anglers to where the fish may be hiding. A one-year subscription is included with the purchase of a Navionics+ or Platinum+ chart card, offering a quick-and-easy way to access unlimited daily chart updates via the Navionics Chart Installer, or using the Plotter Sync feature in the Navionics® Boating smart device app. Navionics+ and Platinum+ also feature up to 1-foot depth contours, community edits, depth shading and shallow water shading options for insight about inland and coastal waters.

For more advanced features, boaters and anglers can upgrade to premium Platinum+ to discover more about the coasts they cruise or lakes they fish. Platinum+ includes all the standard features found in Navionics+ cartography, with the addition of high-resolution relief shading, satellite imagery, SonarChart Shading overlays, unique 3D views, aerial photography and more.

Standard Navionics+ and premium Platinum+ chart cards are available for purchase with suggested retail prices ranging from $129.99 to $399.99, based on varying coverage. Navionics+ and Platinum+ charts can be activated via Chart Installer or via the Navionics Boating smart device app. Navionics+ and premium Platinum+ cartography is compatible with a wide range of chartplotters available on the market today. For more information on compatible third-party chartplotters for Navionics+ and Platinum+, click here.

About Garmin and Navionics

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin and Navionics products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most innovative, highest quality, and easiest to use marine electronics and mapping the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the seventh consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/navionicsglobal, twitter.com/navionics, instagram.com/navionics, youtube.com/navionics or linkedin.com/company/navionics.

1 Based on 2020 reported sales.

2 Navionics+ and Platinum+ chart cards are not compatible with Garmin chartplotters

3 Route guidance is for planning purposes only and does not replace safe navigation operations

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Fusion, Navionics, GPSMAP and ActiveCaptain are registered trademarks and Garmin Navionics+, Garmin Navionics Vision+, Navionics+, Platinum+, SonarChart and Auto Guidance+ are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on managements current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005162/en/