NAVYA Announces That It Extends the Offering Period of Its Initial Public Offering

NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (the "Company), a leading company in the
autonomous vehicle market and in smart and shared mobility solutions,
announces that it has decided to extend the offering period of its
initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext Paris
(Compartment B), structured as a public offering in France by way of an
open price offer (offre à prix ouvert) (the "French Public
Offering) and an international offering primarily to institutional
investors inside and outside of France (the "International Offering,
and together with the French Public Offering, the "Offering).
The French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés
financiers) (the "AMF) granted visa number 18-309 on July
11, 2018 on the prospectus relating to the initial public offering of
the Companys shares, which consists of an English-language registration
document (document de base), registered on June 5, 2018 under no.
I. 18-048, an English-language securities note (note dopération)(the
"Securities Note") and an English and French-language
summary of the prospectus (included in the Securities Note).
Initially scheduled to close on July 19, 2018 at 1.00 p.m. (Paris time),
the offering period of the International Offering will be extended by
two trading days, being until July 23, 2018 at 1.00 p.m. (Paris time),
upon the request of several investors in order to facilitate their
participation in the Offering. The offering period of the French Public
Offering will also be extended until July 20, 2018 at 5.00 p.m. (Paris
time) for subscriptions placed at counters and 8.00 p.m. (Paris time)
for online subscriptions.
The amended timetable is the following:
Amended Indicative Timetable
|
|
July
20
|
|
-
Closing of the French Public Offering at 5.00 p.m. (Paris time)
for subscriptions placed at counters and 8.00 p.m. (Paris time)
for online subscriptions
|
July
23
|
|
-
Closing of the International Offering at 1.00 p.m. (Paris time)
-
Setting of the Offering price and possible exercise of the
Extension Clause, as the case may be
-
Signature of the underwriting agreement
-
Dissemination of the press release stating the Offering price
and the results of the Offering
-
Publication by Euronext Paris of the notice of the results of
the Offering
-
First listing of the Company's shares on Euronext Paris
-
Beginning of the stabilization period, if any
|
July
24
|
|
-
Opening of trading of the Offering shares on Euronext Paris in
the form of
when-issued shares (under product name "NAVYA
PROM" until the settlement date of the Offering (included))
|
July
25
|
|
-
Settlement-delivery of the Offering shares
-
Deadline for the exercise by Mr. Christophe Sapet of his BSPCE
|
July
26
|
|
-
Trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Paris under the
product name "NAVYA"
|
August
22
|
|
-
Deadline for the exercise of the over-allotment option, if any
-
End of the stabilization period, if any
In accordance with section 5.3.2.4 of the Securities Note, the
subscription orders received in the context of the French Public
Offering prior to July 19, 2018 will be maintained, unless they are
expressly revoked prior to or on the new closing date of the French
Public Offering (July 20, 2018 at 5.00 p.m. for subscriptions placed at
counters and 8.00 p.m. (Paris time) for online subscriptions).
Underwriters
Credit Suisse and Natixis are acting as Joint Global Coordinators, Joint
Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners.
Information available to the public
Copies of the Prospectus, are available free of charge and on request
from NAVYA, 1, rue du Docteur Pierre Fleury Papillon - 69100
Villeurbanne, France - as well as on the Companys dedicated IPO website
(www.navya-corp.com)
and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).
NAVYA draws investors attention to Section 4 "Risk factors of the
registration document (document de base) registered with the AMF
on June 5, 2018 under no. I. 18-048, in particular the risks related to
laws and regulations governing the operation of autonomous vehicles on
public roads, the risks related to increasing competition in the
autonomous vehicle industry, the risks related to technological change
and liquidity risks, and Section 2 "Risk factors relating to the offer
of the securities note (note dopération) forming part of the
prospectus approved by the AMF under number 18-309 on July 11, 2018, and
in particular the liquidity risks. Such risks as discussed therein,
should they materialize, could have a material adverse effect on the
Companys business, financial condition, results of operation or
prospects, as well as on the market price of the shares.
About NAVYA
NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in
smart shared mobility solutions.
With more than 200 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the
United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and
commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that
combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level.
Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service
autonomous mobility solutions, shuttles and cabs. NAVYA has a range of
two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM® SHUTTLE, launched in September
2015, of which 100 have already been produced as of today and 67 sold in
16 countries as of March 31, 2018, notably in the United States, France,
Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM® CAB,
unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly.
Created in 2014 by Christophe Sapet and Robolution Capital 1 (managed by
360° Capital Partners), his reference shareholder, NAVYAs shareholders
also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région
Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and
Keolis groups.
For more information visit: http://navya.tech
Disclaimer
An English-language prospectus approved by the French Autorité des
marchés financiers (the "AMF) under visa number 18-309 dated
July 11, 2018, comprised of an English-language registration document
(document de base) (the "Registration Document), registered on
June 5, 2018 under no. I. 18-048, an English-language securities note
(note dopération) (the "Securities Note) and an English- and
French-language summary of the prospectus (included in the securities
note) in connection with the Offering, is available on NAVYAs dedicated
IPO website (www.navya-corp.com)
and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).
A printed copy is available free of charge upon request to the Company
1, rue du Docteur Pierre Fleury Papillon - 69100 Villeurbanne, France.
The Company draws the publics attention to Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of
the Registration Document registered with the AMF and Chapter 2 "Risk
Factors" of the Securities Note. This press release does not, and shall
not, in any circumstances constitute a public offering nor an invitation
to the public in connection with any offer.
No communication and no information in respect of this transaction or
of the Company may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction
where a registration or approval is required. No steps have been or will
be taken in any jurisdiction (other than France) where such steps would
be required. The issue, the subscription for or the purchase of the
Companys shares may be subject to specific legal or regulatory
restrictions in certain jurisdictions. The Company assumes no
responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person.
This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the
Prospectus Directive.
With respect to the member States of the European Economic Area
(each, a "relevant member State), other than France, no action
has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public
of the shares requiring a publication of a prospectus in any relevant
member State. As a result, the new or existing shares of the Company may
only be offered in relevant member States (i) to qualified investors, as
defined by the Prospectus Directive; or (ii) in any other circumstances,
not requiring the Company to publish a prospectus as provided under
article 3(2) of the Prospectus Directive.
The distribution of this press release is not made, and has not been
approved, by an "authorized person within the meaning of Article 21(1)
of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. As a consequence, this
press release is directed only at persons who (i) are located outside
the United Kingdom, (ii) have professional experience in matters
relating to investments and fall within Article 19(5) ("investment
professionals) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000
(Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (as amended), (iii) are persons
falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies,
unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Services and Markets
Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) or (iv) are
persons to whom this press release may otherwise lawfully be
communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant
Persons). The shares are directed only at Relevant Persons and no
invitation, offer or agreements to subscribe, purchase or otherwise
acquire the shares may be proposed or made other than with Relevant
Persons. Any person other than a Relevant Person may not act or rely on
this document or any provision thereof. This press release is not a
prospectus which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or
any other United Kingdom regulatory authority for the purposes of
Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.
This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or
solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in France, the
United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other
jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States
unless they are registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as
amended (the "U.S. Securities Act), or exempt from registration. The
shares of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the
U.S. Securities Act and the Company does not intend to make a public
offer of its shares in the United States.
The distribution of this document in certain countries may constitute
a breach of applicable law. The information contained in this document
does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in Canada, Australia
or Japan. This press release may not be published, forwarded or
distributed, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan.
Certain industry and market data included in this press release has
come from third-party sources. Third-party industry publications,
studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have
been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no
guarantee of the accuracy or completeness of such data. While the
Company believes that each of these publications, studies and surveys
has been prepared by reputable sources, it has not independently
verified the data contained therein. In addition, certain of the
industry and market data contained in this press release comes from the
Company's own internal research and estimates based on the knowledge and
experience of its management in the markets in which it operates. While
the Company believes that such research and estimates are reasonable and
reliable, they, and their underlying methodology and assumptions, have
not been verified by any independent sources for accuracy or
completeness and are subject to change without notice.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include certain forward-looking statements,
beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to the business,
financial conditions, business strategies, expansion and growth of
operations, results of operations and plans, trends and objectives and
expectations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking
statements are sometimes identified by the use of words such as
"believes, "expects, "may, "will, "could, "should, "shall,
"risks, "intends, "estimates, "aims, "plans, "predicts,
"continues, "assumes, "positions or "anticipates or the negative
thereof, other variations thereon or comparable language.
Forward-looking statements included in the information reflect the
Companys beliefs and expectations and involve risk and uncertainty
because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will
occur in the future. These risks and uncertainties include those
discussed or identified in Chapter 4, "Risk Factors of the Registration
Document. Although the Company has attempted to identify important
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, a number
of other factors might cause actual results and developments to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by these statements and
forecasts and there can be no assurance that statements containing
forward-looking information will prove to be accurate as actual results.
The past performance of the Company and its subsidiaries cannot be
relied on as a guide to future performance. Accordingly, no
representation is made that any of these statements or forecasts will
come to pass or that any forecast results will be achieved. Any
forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as
of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or
undertaking to release any update or revisions thereto to reflect any
change in expectations or any change in the events, conditions or
circumstances on which such forward-looking statements are based.
Stabilization
During a period of 30 days following the date of adequate public
disclosure of the Offering price (i.e., according to the expected
timetable, from July 23, 2018 through August 22, 2018 (inclusive)),
Credit Suisse, acting as stabilizing manager, may, without any
obligation, in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, in
particular the provisions of EU Parliament and Council Regulation
596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Regulation) and Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Delegated
Regulation), effect transactions with a view to maintaining the
market price of the Companys shares on the regulated market of Euronext
Paris. In compliance with Article 7.1 of the Delegated Regulation, the
stabilization activities shall not in any circumstances be executed
above the Offering price. Such stabilization activities may affect the
price of the shares and may conduct to the fixing of the market price
higher than the one which would otherwise be fixed. Even if
stabilization activities were carried out, Credit Suisse could, at any
time, decide to stop such activities. Information will be provided to
the competent market authorities and the public in compliance with
Article 6.3 of the above mentioned Delegated Regulation. In compliance
with the provisions of Article 8(b) of the Delegated Regulation, Credit
Suisse, acting on behalf of the underwriters of the Offering, may
over-allot in the context of the Offering an amount equal to the number
of shares covered by the over-allotment option.
Information to distributors
Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements
contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial
instruments, as amended ("MiFID II); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of
Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and
(c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product
Governance Requirements), and disclaiming all and any liability,
whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer
(for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may
otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares offered in the Offering
(the "Offered Shares) have been subject to a product approval
process, which has determined that the Offered Shares are: (i)
compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors
who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible
counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for
distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID
II (the "Target Market Assessment). Notwithstanding the Target
Market Assessment, distributors should note that: the price of the
Offered Shares may decline and investors could lose all or part of their
investment; the Offered Shares offer no guaranteed income and no capital
protection; and an investment in the Offered Shares is
compatible
only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital
protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate
financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and
risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able
to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market
Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual,
legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offering.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not
constitute: (a) an assessment for any particular client of suitability
or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation
to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take
any other action whatsoever with respect to the Offered Shares.
Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market
assessment in respect of the shares and determining appropriate
distribution channels.
