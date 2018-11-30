NAVYA Issues First Safety Report to US Department of Transportation

NAVYA (FR0013018041- NAVYA), leader in the autonomous vehicle market and
in smart and shared mobility solutions, announced that it issued its
first-ever safety report to the United States Department of
Transportation (USDOT). As a pioneer in the AV sector, NAVYA currently
has sold over 100 of its AUTONOM SHUTTLE around the globe, deployed and
operated by its customers, making NAVYA the first commercialized company
to submit a safety report to the USDOT.
With a distinct focus on developing, designing and manufacturing
vehicles to be used in shared mobility solutions, the company employs a
team of over 250 engineers, designers and automotive technology experts
dedicated to creating the safest, most advanced and sustainable vehicles
available on the market anywhere.
NAVYAs Deputy CEO Jérôme Rigaud declares: "We're thrilled to become the
first commercialized AV company to submit a safety report to USDOT. We
view this as an opportunity to deliver safer transportation through
highly engineered, intelligent vehicles such as the NAVYA AUTONOM
SHUTTLE and CAB. Our smart AV give people their autonomy back by
allowing them to use travel time more productively, while also reducing
emissions via our electric powered vehicles. In turn, transportation
will ultimately be not just safer, but smarter, and more fluid with AVs
as part of the transportation matrix.
Since launching its first AUTONOM SHUTTLE in 2015, NAVYA has transported
over 300,000 people safely to their destinations on both private sites
and public roads. The company recently completed a long-term trial of
its AUTONOM SHUTTLES in downtown Las Vegas in partnership with Keolis NA
and AAA, and is continuing a permanent deployment of AUTONOM SHUTTLES at
the University of Michigans Mcity and North Campus. The SHUTTLE can
transport up to 15 passengers and provides an excellent solution to the
issue of "first and last mile transportation getting people to and from
parking areas or public transit hubs where a traditional bus route would
not be viable.
In addition to the AUTONOM SHUTTLE, NAVYA unveiled its new AUTONOM CAB
in November 2017 and debuted the CAB stateside during CES 2018.
Essentially designed as a robo-cab for individualized routes
transporting one to six people in urban areas, in either a private or
shared mode, NAVYA AUTONOM CAB is on track to begin trials in France and
in Australia this year.
Since its inception the AUTONOM range has been comprised solely of
vehicles designed without a traditional cockpit, meaning they have no
steering wheel, or pedals.
Headquartered in Villeurbanne, France, with Research & Development
offices in Paris, NAVYA established its first North American
manufacturing facility in Saline, Michigan in 2018. More information
about NAVYA and a link to the report can be found on the website at https://navya.tech/safety-report/.
About NAVYA
NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in
smart shared mobility solutions. With more than 250 employees in France
(Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops,
manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric
vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the
highest level. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put
into service autonomous mobility solutions. NAVYA has a range of two
autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM® SHUTTLE, launched in
September 2015, of which more than 100 had been sold as of 30 September
2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan
and Australia, and the AUTONOM® CAB, unveiled in November
2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly. Created in 2014 by
Christophe Sapet and Robolution Capital (managed by 360 Capital
Partners), his reference shareholder, NAVYAs shareholders also include
the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région
Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and
Keolis groups.
NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code:
FR0013018041- NAVYA).
For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en
Disclaimer
This document may contain certain statements reflecting estimates,
forecasts and expectations that constitute forward-looking information.
By their nature, these statements are subject to a number of assumptions
and entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they relate to
events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The
known risks are those discussed or identified in Chapter 4, "Risk
Factors of NAVYAs registration document which is available on the
companys website (http://navya.tech).
The actual results and developments could differ materially from those
expressed or implied by these statements and there can be no assurance
that these statements will prove to be accurate. The past performance of
NAVYA and its subsidiaries cannot be relied on as a guide to future
performance. These forward-looking statements should be used with
caution and circumspection and in no event can NAVYA or its management
be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such
statements. These forward-looking statements only reflect NAVYAs view
as of the date hereof and the company expressly disclaims any obligation
or undertaking to release any update thereto. The information in this
document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy
shares in NAVYA or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other
investment activities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005624/en/