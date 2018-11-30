finanzen.net
+++ Cannabis-Aktien boomen: Jetzt in den Cannabis-Aktien-Index investieren! +++-w-
10.01.2019 19:03
Bewerten
(0)

NAVYA Issues First Safety Report to US Department of Transportation

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NAVYA (FR0013018041- NAVYA), leader in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart and shared mobility solutions, announced that it issued its first-ever safety report to the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT). As a pioneer in the AV sector, NAVYA currently has sold over 100 of its AUTONOM SHUTTLE around the globe, deployed and operated by its customers, making NAVYA the first commercialized company to submit a safety report to the USDOT.

With a distinct focus on developing, designing and manufacturing vehicles to be used in shared mobility solutions, the company employs a team of over 250 engineers, designers and automotive technology experts dedicated to creating the safest, most advanced and sustainable vehicles available on the market anywhere.

NAVYAs Deputy CEO Jérôme Rigaud declares: "We're thrilled to become the first commercialized AV company to submit a safety report to USDOT. We view this as an opportunity to deliver safer transportation through highly engineered, intelligent vehicles such as the NAVYA AUTONOM SHUTTLE and CAB. Our smart AV give people their autonomy back by allowing them to use travel time more productively, while also reducing emissions via our electric powered vehicles. In turn, transportation will ultimately be not just safer, but smarter, and more fluid with AVs as part of the transportation matrix.

Since launching its first AUTONOM SHUTTLE in 2015, NAVYA has transported over 300,000 people safely to their destinations on both private sites and public roads. The company recently completed a long-term trial of its AUTONOM SHUTTLES in downtown Las Vegas in partnership with Keolis NA and AAA, and is continuing a permanent deployment of AUTONOM SHUTTLES at the University of Michigans Mcity and North Campus. The SHUTTLE can transport up to 15 passengers and provides an excellent solution to the issue of "first and last mile transportation getting people to and from parking areas or public transit hubs where a traditional bus route would not be viable.

In addition to the AUTONOM SHUTTLE, NAVYA unveiled its new AUTONOM CAB in November 2017 and debuted the CAB stateside during CES 2018. Essentially designed as a robo-cab for individualized routes transporting one to six people in urban areas, in either a private or shared mode, NAVYA AUTONOM CAB is on track to begin trials in France and in Australia this year.

Since its inception the AUTONOM range has been comprised solely of vehicles designed without a traditional cockpit, meaning they have no steering wheel, or pedals.

Headquartered in Villeurbanne, France, with Research & Development offices in Paris, NAVYA established its first North American manufacturing facility in Saline, Michigan in 2018. More information about NAVYA and a link to the report can be found on the website at https://navya.tech/safety-report/.

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart shared mobility solutions. With more than 250 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. NAVYA has a range of two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM® SHUTTLE, launched in September 2015, of which more than 100 had been sold as of 30 September 2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM® CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly. Created in 2014 by Christophe Sapet and Robolution Capital (managed by 360 Capital Partners), his reference shareholder, NAVYAs shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

Disclaimer

This document may contain certain statements reflecting estimates, forecasts and expectations that constitute forward-looking information. By their nature, these statements are subject to a number of assumptions and entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The known risks are those discussed or identified in Chapter 4, "Risk Factors of NAVYAs registration document which is available on the companys website (http://navya.tech). The actual results and developments could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements and there can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate. The past performance of NAVYA and its subsidiaries cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. These forward-looking statements should be used with caution and circumspection and in no event can NAVYA or its management be held responsible for any investment or other decision based upon such statements. These forward-looking statements only reflect NAVYAs view as of the date hereof and the company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update thereto. The information in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in NAVYA or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Navya SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Navya SA News
RSS Feed
Navya SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Navya SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Navya SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Navya SA News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Jobs - Alle Stellenangebote auf einen Blick
GBP/USD: Erhöhte Schwankungsintensität dürfte sich fortsetzen
Panisch kaufen zum Jahresstart!
Kennen Sie schon diese 20 Kapitalmarkt-Trends für 2019?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones verfehlt Ziel knapp
Vontobel: Rohöl - Starker Preisanstieg zu Jahresbeginn
HSBC: Dollar bekommt Gegenwind
UBS: E.on  Konsolidierung vor dem Abschluss?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Navya SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Navya SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie Legal Techs Anwälten Konkurrenz machen
Vermögensverwalter Thilenius  An China hängen die Geschichten
Wir wollen N26 zur globalen Marke machen
Warnstreiks an drei großen deutschen Airports
So entkommen Sparer jetzt der Tagesgeld-Tristesse

News von

Amazon-Aktie, Alphabet und Co.: Welcher Gigant ins Depot gehört
DAX: Warum die 11.000-Punkte-Marke jetzt im Fokus steht
Allianz-Aktie, SAP und Co.: Diese fünf DAX-Aktien empfiehlt die Société Générale
Dax steigt: Hoffnung im Handelsstreit
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

News von

4 Gründe, warum man das billigste MacBook Pro anstelle des neuen MacBook Air kaufen sollte
Kim Jong-uns China-Reise verrät viel über Nordkoreas Masterplan vor dem Trump-Treffen
Erpressung und Identitätsklau: Wie Deepfakes zur Gefahr für Unternehmen und Verbraucher werden
Wie Ulm dafür sorgt, dass Spekulanten bei Grundstücken und Bauflächen seit mehr als 100 Jahren keine Chance haben
Apple steht ein großes Jahr bevor: Das können Fans und Anleger 2019 erwarten

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht erholt in den Feierabend -- OSRAM blickt pessimistisch auf letztes Quartal -- EZB-Rat für mittelfristigen Ausblick optimistisch -- LANXESS, Südzucker, Amazon im Fokus

Macy's mit Gewinnwarnung. Privatbank Warburg verklagt Deutsche Bank auf Schadenersatz. BASF, Covestro und Co.: JPMorgan sieht wegen schwierigem Jahr Einstiegschance bei Chemiewerten. Volkswagen-Auslieferungen brechen im Dezember ein - leichtes Plus im Gesamtjahr. Britische Käufer beflügeln Weihnachtsgeschäft von Tesco.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 1 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
Die korruptesten Länder der Welt
In diesen Staaten ist die Korruption am höchsten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Dezember 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q4 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q4 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass es in den kommenden sechs Monaten schwieriger wird, die eigenen Renditeerwartungen zu erzielen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:58 Uhr
DAX geht erholt in den Feierabend -- OSRAM blickt pessimistisch auf letztes Quartal -- EZB-Rat für mittelfristigen Ausblick optimistisch -- LANXESS, Südzucker, Amazon im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:50 Uhr
Wichtige Grundregeln für den Aktienhandel
Private Finanzen
18:40 Uhr
The Paramount Miami Worldcenter: Das Hochhaus mit der Landeplattform für fliegende Autos
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Wirecard AG747206
CommerzbankCBK100
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400
Siemens AG723610