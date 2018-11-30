finanzen.net
10.06.2019 23:15
Bewerten
(0)

NCR Announces Definitive Agreement to buy Minority Interest Banco Bradesco Holds in NCR Manaus

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) today announced a definitive agreement for NCR to buy the minority interest that Bradesco indirectly owns in NCR Manaus, NCRs Brazilian manufacturing and engineering entity. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with our valued customer Banco Bradesco, said NCR President and Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford. "At the same time, we look forward to applying our manufacturing and engineering operations in Manaus to more broadly serve our financial customers in Brazil and build on our 83 years of experience in the country.

NCR will continue to work with Bradesco to provide ATM solutions. NCR opened its manufacturing facility in Manaus in 2009 to respond to the need for local sourcing and better serve its customers in Brazil.

This agreement complements NCRs recently announced initiative to expand its service and solution footprint in Brazil.

"We greatly value our close partnership with NCR, said Mauricio Minas, Board Member of Bradesco. "Other than the change of equity ownership that occurs with this transaction, we do not anticipate there will be any other significant changes in the way we continue to work together going forward.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this announcement regarding the proposed transaction, the expected timetable for completing the proposed transaction, future financial and operating results, future capital structure and liquidity, benefits of the proposed transaction, general business outlook and any other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects of the board or management of NCR constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates," "predicts," "believes," "should," "potential," "may," "forecast," "objective," "plan," or "targets" and other similar expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory approvals; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers and customers; the ability to achieve the value creation contemplated by the proposed transaction; and the other factors and financial, operational and legal risks or uncertainties described in the NCRs public filings with the SEC.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu NCR Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15.05.19
NCR legt Grundstein für Servicezentrum in Belgrad (Nov-Ost.info)
10.05.19
NCR verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.05.19
Ausblick: NCR öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.02.19
NCR investiert in Belgrad (Nov-Ost.info)
05.02.19
Ausblick: NCR zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
28.10.18
Ausblick: NCR gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
24.07.18
Ausblick: NCR vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NCR News
RSS Feed
NCR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NCR Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.01.2019NCR BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
27.07.2018NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.04.2017NCR BuyThe Benchmark Company
26.10.2016NCR NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
27.04.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
09.01.2019NCR BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
13.04.2017NCR BuyThe Benchmark Company
27.04.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.03.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
28.10.2015NCR OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
27.07.2018NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
26.10.2016NCR NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.12.2015NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
30.03.2005Update NCR Corp.: NeutralRobert W. Baird
12.01.2005Update NCR Corp.: NeutralMerrill Lynch

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NCR Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene NCR News

10.05.19NCR verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
15.05.19NCR legt Grundstein für Servicezentrum in Belgrad
22.05.19HPE or NCR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
06.06.19NCR (NCR) Down 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
07.06.19HPE vs. NCR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
07.06.19NCR Keeps Acquisition Trend Alive With Partial Buyout of OKI
Weitere NCR News
Anzeige

Inside

Acht Mythen über ETFs
Fit für die Charts  Lernen Sie die Grundlagen der Technischen Analyse!
DZ BANK - Thyssenkrupp: Neue Strategie, neues Potenzial?
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Auf diese Chartmarken kommt es jetzt an!
Goldpreis, Euro und Dollar nach US Arbeitsmarktdaten
Twitter setzt bei Fakenews auf KI
Vontobel: Klöckner & Co  Der Deutsche Stahl- und Metalldistributor
Daimler setzt auf die Dreiteilung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur NCR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

NCR Peer Group News

06.05.19VDMA: Bestellungen bleiben unter Druck - Viertes Minus in Folge
01.05.19Why Diebold Nixdorf Stock Dropped 11% (More) Today
25.04.19Zacks.com featured expert Kevin Matras highlights: Mammoth Energy Services. Ashford Hospitality Trust. Diebold Nixdorf. Brookdale Senior Living and AMC Entertainment
23.04.19Will Diebold Nixdorf Continue to Surge Higher?
11.04.19Moving Average Crossover Alert: Diebold Nixdorf
09.04.19Zacks.com featured expert Kevin Matras highlights: Delek US. Ashford Hospitality Trust. Abercrombie &amp; Fitch. Hibbett Sports and Diebold Nixdorf
08.04.19DGAP-AFR: Diebold Nixdorf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114. 115. 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
08.04.19DGAP-AFR: Diebold Nixdorf AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114. 115. 117 WpHG
03.04.19VDMA: Konjunktur im Maschinenbau schwächt sich ab
27.03.19Is Diebold Nixdorf. (DBD) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

News von

Sind ihre Nachbarn auch zu laut?
Beißender Geruch in der Kabine eines Lufthansa-Jumbos
Die Bogle-Revolution verspricht Sparern ein Vermögen
Bahn schafft Wochenend-Ticket ab  das sind die Alternativen
Vegane Burger begeistern die Anleger

News von

Premium-Girokonten: Das sind die zehn besten Konten
Markteinschätzung: Aus ihrer geldpolitischen Rettungsnummer kommen die Notenbanken nie mehr heraus
Ex-Hedgefondsmanager Whitney Tilson: "Die Tesla-Aktie ist gefährlich"
Die Scheinriesen: Welche DAX-Konzerne die größten Risiken in den Büchern haben
Echte Schnäppchen: Die heißesten Aktien unter drei Euro

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht stärker ins Pfingstwochenende -- Microsoft-Aktie mit Rekordhoch -- Bundesbank senkt deutsche Wachstumsprognose -- Beyond Meat, Immobilienwerte, Lufthansa im Fokus

US-Regierung verlängert Frist bis zur Zollerhöhung auf einige chinesische Waren. Airbus-Aktien profitieren von Auslieferungszahlen. US-Handelsstreit: Mexiko sendet tausende Soldaten an Grenze. Ölkonzern OMV vereinbart mit Gazprom Kaufpreis für Anteil an Gasfeld. Künstliche Intelligenz: Deutschland weit hinter USA. Google strebt offenbar Ausnahme von Huawei-Verbot an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich Ihrer Einschätzung nach der DAX bis zum Jahresende entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07.06.19
DAX geht stärker ins Pfingstwochenende -- Microsoft-Aktie mit Rekordhoch -- Bundesbank senkt deutsche Wachstumsprognose -- Beyond Meat, Immobilienwerte, Lufthansa im Fokus
Sonstiges
21:53 Uhr
Fondsmanagerin Anke Weinreich: "Mit unserem aktuellen Immobilienportfolio fühlen wir uns gut aufgestellt"
Aktie im Fokus
23:03 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Scout24 AGA12DM8
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
AlibabaA117ME
E.ON SEENAG99