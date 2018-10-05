finanzen.net
05.10.2018 14:00
Bewerten
(0)

NCR Becomes First Provider to Achieve Contactless EMV Certification for its OPTIC Outdoor Payment Solution

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, today announced it has received certification with the largest independent payment processor in the U.S. for EMV contactless payments on its Outdoor Payment Terminal, NCR OPTIC, that is targeted specifically for Convenience and Fuel Retail. EMV contact payments on the NCR OPTIC terminal were certified in 2017. C-Store retailers have until October 2020 to introduce EMV compliant card readers to avoid being held financially responsible for losses through fraud. Visitors to the NACS Show 2018 can experience the solution at the NCR booth #6422 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 8  10, 2018.

NCR OPTIC is an interactive forecourt solution that helps retailers enhance the consumer experience at the pump. While fueling, consumers can order food and drinks and receive personalized offers while helping to protect themselves from fraud with EMV compliance no matter how they pay. The solution allows retailers to add and build their own additional services such as weather and traffic, surveys, and signing up for loyalty programs to help drive engagement and increase sales.

"Payment options at the forecourt are evolving at a rapid pace with mobile payments, EMV contact, and EMV contactless innovations providing more secure, modern, and fast points of entry, said Steven OToole, general manager of Convenience and Fuel Retail Solutions at NCR. "NCR OPTIC is ready and certified today for contact and contactless payments in advance of the Outdoor EMV mandate of October 2020. Our certification allows for more secure, improved customer experiences and speed of payments at the forecourt to alleviate much of the impact of this mandated change on the consumer and enable retailers to offer enhanced consumer experiences over those of our competition.

NCR OPTIC is installed at almost 3,000 sites across the U.S., enabling fuel retailers to help expand their revenue by offering more options to their guests at the pump, while also providing customers with a new level of convenience and helping to protect against fraudulent transactions with EMV payments.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across financial, retail, hospitality, travel, telecom and technology industries. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with about 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its website which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about NCR.

Web site: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu NCR Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
16.08.18
NCR Unveils New Online Purchase Platform for Software Growth (Zacks)
03.08.18
Here's Why NCR Cut Its Outlook (MotleyFool)
27.07.18
NCR Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lags Revenues, Cuts '18 View (Zacks)
24.07.18
Will NCR be Able to Maintain its Earnings Streak in Q2? (Zacks)
24.07.18
Ausblick: NCR vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
29.06.18
Here's Why You Should Retain NCR Stock in Your Portfolio (Zacks)
27.06.18
Regional Rapid Transit System in NCR by NCRTC to boost steel demand (SteelGuru)
26.06.18
1.66 lakh homes to be delivered in NCR during 2018 - Anarock (SteelGuru)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NCR News
RSS Feed
NCR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NCR Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.07.2018NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.04.2017NCR BuyThe Benchmark Company
26.10.2016NCR NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
27.04.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.03.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
13.04.2017NCR BuyThe Benchmark Company
27.04.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.03.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
28.10.2015NCR OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.10.2015NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
27.07.2018NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
26.10.2016NCR NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.12.2015NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
30.03.2005Update NCR Corp.: NeutralRobert W. Baird
12.01.2005Update NCR Corp.: NeutralMerrill Lynch

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NCR Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene NCR News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere NCR News
Anzeige

Inside

DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 6. bis 12. Oktober 2018
10 Jahre ComStage Gewinnspiel  Testen Sie Ihr ETF-Wissen. Wir verlosen 3×3.000 Euro!
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Thyssen und Krupp lassen sich scheiden  in letzter Minute?
HSBC: KI - Hype oder Aufbruch in eine neue Zukunft?
DZ BANK - Axel Springer: Pionier bei digitalen Medien
UBS: Platin  Mittelfristiger Abwärtstrend gebrochen
BNP Paribas: Trends vom Parkett | Das Kursmakler-Interview. Jede Woche LIVE
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Im DAX wird die Luft dünner
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur NCR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

NCR Peer Group News

04.10.18VDMA: Auftragseingang Maschinenbau im August 7% über Vorjahr
17.09.18Implied Volatility Surging for Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Stock Options
17.09.18DGAP-AFR: Diebold Nixdorf AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114. 115. 117 WpHG
17.09.18DGAP-AFR: Diebold Nixdorf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114. 115. 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
13.09.18VDMA: Maschinenbau erwartet Produktionsplus von 2 Prozent für 2019
07.09.18Maschinenbau lehnt strengere Prüfschwellen für Investoren ab
05.09.18VDMA: Inlandsorders schieben Maschinenbau an
02.09.18Altmaier will Macht der Internetkonzerne früher beschneiden - Zeitung
14.08.18Geldautomaten-Konzern Diebold Nixdorf stellt sich angeblich zum Verkauf
13.08.18Medienbericht: Geldautomaten-Konzern Diebold Nixdorf stellt sich zum Verkauf

News von

Cannabis-Aktien  unbedingt kaufen oder Finger weg?
Warum Investoren in Brasilien auf einen Rechtsextremen setzen
Ihr Versicherer will Sie rauswerfen? Das sollten Sie tun
Hier werden Sie in der Provinz reich und glücklich
Die Lehren des IWF entlarven Erdogans desaströse Geldpolitik

News von

Dax schließt im Minus
Allzeithoch: Apple-Aktie mit Kaufsignal - Was für Anleger jetzt noch drin ist
Dax-Chartanalyse: Mittelfristig lauert ein Abwärtstrend
Nfon-Aktie, Fintech & Co.: Das sind die Nebenwerte-Favoriten der Berenberg-Bank
Dow Jones: Auf Monatssicht sind 600 Punkte drin

News von

Eine Region wird überraschend zum Hotspot der Autoindustrie
11 Dinge, die man in den 15 Minuten vor dem Bewerbungsgespräch machen sollte
Warum Deutschland auch seine neuen E-Auto-Ziele verfehlen könnte - und noch größere Probleme drohen
Diese Entwicklung könnte den nächsten Crash am Finanzmarkt auslösen, fürchtet ein US-Top-Ökonom
Wissenschaftler haben eine mögliche Erklärung, warum Aktien in manchen Ländern besonders unbeliebt sind

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Minus -- STRATEC-Aktie mit Kursrutsch nach Prognosesenkung -- Rückschlag für RWE: OVG Münster verfügt Rodungsstopp im Hambacher Wald -- Tesla, Apple, Amazon im Fokus

freenet-Aktie verliert: Abschied des Finanzchefs überrascht Anleger negativ. HSBC-Studie schickt Scout24-Aktie in den Keller. Unilever beugt sich Aktionärsdruck und behält die Doppelstruktur. Ölpreise steigen - Russland hält Ölpreis von 100 Dollar für denkbar. Toyota ruft 2,4 Millionen Hybrid-Wagen zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 40: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie strukturierte Wertpapiere?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:57 Uhr
DAX im Minus -- STRATEC-Aktie mit Kursrutsch nach Prognosesenkung -- Rückschlag für RWE: OVG Münster verfügt Rodungsstopp im Hambacher Wald -- Tesla, Apple, Amazon im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
13:52 Uhr
Wirtschaftsexperte Shiller sieht beunruhigende Bullenmarktparallelen zum Crash 1929
Aktie im Fokus
13:46 Uhr
Elon Musk teilt gegen eigenen Großaktionär aus: Vernögensverwalter soll Tesla-Shortseller unterstützen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Baumot Group AGA2G8Y8
TeslaA1CX3T
EVOTEC AG566480
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
BMW AG519000
CommerzbankCBK100
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
NEL ASAA0B733