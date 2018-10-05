NCR Becomes First Provider to Achieve Contactless EMV Certification for its OPTIC Outdoor Payment Solution

NCR
Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions,
today announced it has received certification with the largest
independent payment processor in the U.S. for EMV contactless payments
on its Outdoor Payment Terminal, NCR OPTIC, that is targeted
specifically for Convenience and Fuel Retail. EMV contact payments on
the NCR OPTIC terminal were certified in 2017. C-Store retailers have
until October 2020 to introduce EMV compliant card readers to avoid
being held financially responsible for losses through fraud. Visitors to
the NACS Show 2018 can experience the solution at the NCR booth #6422 in
the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 8 10, 2018.
NCR OPTIC is an interactive forecourt solution that helps retailers
enhance the consumer experience at the pump. While fueling, consumers
can order food and drinks and receive personalized offers while helping
to protect themselves from fraud with EMV compliance no matter how they
pay. The solution allows retailers to add and build their own additional
services such as weather and traffic, surveys, and signing up for
loyalty programs to help drive engagement and increase sales.
"Payment options at the forecourt are evolving at a rapid pace with
mobile payments, EMV contact, and EMV contactless innovations providing
more secure, modern, and fast points of entry, said Steven OToole,
general manager of Convenience and Fuel Retail Solutions at NCR. "NCR
OPTIC is ready and certified today for contact and contactless payments
in advance of the Outdoor EMV mandate of October 2020. Our certification
allows for more secure, improved customer experiences and speed of
payments at the forecourt to alleviate much of the impact of this
mandated change on the consumer and enable retailers to offer enhanced
consumer experiences over those of our competition.
NCR OPTIC is installed at almost 3,000 sites across the U.S., enabling
fuel retailers to help expand their revenue by offering more options to
their guests at the pump, while also providing customers with a new
level of convenience and helping to protect against fraudulent
transactions with EMV payments.
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions,
turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional
experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR
enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across financial, retail,
hospitality, travel, telecom and technology industries. NCR solutions
run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR is
headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with about 30,000 employees and does
business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the
United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its
website which is updated regularly with financial and other important
information about NCR.
