NCR Brings Contactless Service to Restaurant Dining Rooms

Eating out has changed and consumers are looking for a safer, contactless dining experience. NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading provider of technology solutions that run restaurants, today announced innovative technology that builds diners’ confidence by empowering them to both order and pay via their own mobile device.

NCR is leveraging the industry’s most deployed point of sale and restaurant management platform, NCR Aloha, to deliver contactless ordering and payment for a new dine-in experience.

The solution allows restaurant guests to scan a QR code at the table to access the menu, place an order and pay all from the convenience of their own device. Loyalty members can also easily earn and redeem their rewards, and restaurants collect valuable data that can be used to deepen and personalize interactions with their guests.

"We rolled out contactless dine-in ordering at Coupa Cafe locations in Palo Alto, Stanford University, Redwood City and Los Altos, [California]. Customers are able to scan the QR code at our socially distanced outdoor tables, view the menu and place their order right from their phones,” said JP Coupal, co-founder of Coupa Café. "Customers enjoy this experience as it minimizes contact in every possible way.”

For the restaurant, orders are routed directly to the kitchen, helping service run smoothly and increasing tips by 2-3% on average.

"Restaurants are reshaping the guest experience to offer both contactless curbside pickup and contactless dine in to meet customer expectations,” said Dirk Izzo, senior vice president and general manager, NCR Hospitality. "The NCR Aloha platform enables restaurants to accelerate digital transformation and constantly adapt to changes in the market so they can focus on what they do best, great food and customer experience.”

NCR creates solutions that run the restaurant, purpose-built for full service, quick service and everything in between. NCR technology is trusted by more than 75,000 restaurants around the world. For more information, visit ncr.com/restaurants.

