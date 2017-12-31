11.05.2018 01:01
NCR CEO and Incoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Hayford and incoming Executive Chairman Frank Martire advised the company that each of them purchased 17,500 shares of NCR common stock in ordinary market transactions on the New York Stock Exchange this week.

Hayford and Martire, both of whom have substantial experience in the financial technology industry, were named to their respective NCR roles on April 30, 2018. Hayford began his tenure with NCR on April 30, and Martire will join the company on May 31.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across financial, retail, hospitality, travel, telecom and technology industries. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with about 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its website which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about NCR.

Note to Investors

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of NCRs control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Companys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Companys most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8- K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

