NCR CEO and Incoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases

NCR
Corporation (NYSE: NCR) today announced that President and Chief
Executive Officer Michael Hayford and incoming Executive Chairman Frank
Martire advised the company that each of them purchased 17,500 shares of
NCR common stock in ordinary market transactions on the New York Stock
Exchange this week.
Hayford and Martire, both of whom have substantial experience in the
financial technology industry, were named to their respective NCR roles
on April 30, 2018. Hayford began his tenure with NCR on April 30, and
Martire will join the company on May 31.
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions,
turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional
experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR
enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across financial, retail,
hospitality, travel, telecom and technology industries. NCR solutions
run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR is
headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with about 30,000 employees and does
business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the
United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its
website which is updated regularly with financial and other important
information about NCR.
Note to Investors
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations and
assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate, and involve a number of
known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of
NCRs control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future
performance, and there are a number of important factors that could
cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the results
contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Additional information
concerning these and other factors can be found in the Companys filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the
Companys most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on
Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8- K. Any forward-looking
statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company
does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
