finanzen.net
+++ Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern +++ Monatliche Verfügbarkeit +++ Bis 31. August 15  Amazon-Gutschein zusätzlich +++-w-
17.08.2020 13:56

NCR Corporation Announces Offering of Senior Notes

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) (the "Company) announced today its intention to offer senior notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes) and senior notes due 2030 (the "2030 Notes and, together with the 2028 Notes, the "Notes) in an aggregate principal amount of $1.1 billion, subject to market and customary conditions. The Notes will be general unsecured senior obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed by the Companys wholly-owned subsidiary, NCR International, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with other available cash, to redeem and satisfy and discharge all of its outstanding $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior notes due 2022 and $700 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% senior notes due 2023.

The Notes and the related subsidiary guarantee will be offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related subsidiary guarantee have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements use words such as "expect, "anticipate, "outlook, "intend, "plan, "believe, "will, "should, "would, "could, and words of similar meaning. Statements that describe or relate to the Companys plans, goals, intentions, strategies, financial outlook, the Companys expectations regarding the aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be sold or the intended use of proceeds from the offering of the Notes, and statements that do not relate to historical or current fact, are examples of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of the Companys control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Companys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Companys most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu NCR Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.07.20
NCR-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Juli (finanzen.net)
30.07.20
NCR gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
27.07.20
Ausblick: NCR präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
02.05.20
NCR: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Was Analysten von der NCR-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
Ausblick: NCR vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.03.20
Analysten sehen bei NCR-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
13.02.20
NCR: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NCR News
RSS Feed
NCR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NCR Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.01.2019NCR BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
27.07.2018NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.04.2017NCR BuyThe Benchmark Company
26.10.2016NCR NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
27.04.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
09.01.2019NCR BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
13.04.2017NCR BuyThe Benchmark Company
27.04.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.03.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
28.10.2015NCR OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
27.07.2018NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
26.10.2016NCR NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.12.2015NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
30.03.2005Update NCR Corp.: NeutralRobert W. Baird
12.01.2005Update NCR Corp.: NeutralMerrill Lynch

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NCR Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene NCR News

31.07.20NCR-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Juli
27.07.20Ausblick: NCR präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
30.07.20NCR gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
29.07.20NCR (NCR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
29.07.20NCR (NCR) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
29.07.20NCR Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates. Decline Y/Y
29.07.20Why NCR Stock Jumped Today
Weitere NCR News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Jeden Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Der USD und die US-Sanktionspolitik
DZ BANK - Keine Panik! So behalten Sie einen kühlen Kopf an der Börse
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf AXA, Nokia, ING
Apple  Über 10er-EMA weiter ansteigend erwartet
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die 10 Top-Aktien der Woche
Aktiensparen - gut für dich und die Gesellschaft
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
Ginmon: Jetzt bis zu 1.000 Bonus sichern
Weder Crash noch Rally gibt es auf Bestellung
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur NCR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

NCR Peer Group News

30.07.20Why Diebold Nixdorf Shares Are Jumping Today
30.07.20Diebold Nixdorf. Incorporated : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
29.07.20Is a Surprise Coming for Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) This Earnings Season?
28.07.20Diebold Nixdorf. Incorporated : Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.07.20Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
16.07.20Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
16.07.20Diebold Nixdorf. Incorporated : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
16.07.20Zacks.com featured highlights include: Avis Budget Group. Century Aluminum Company. Diebold Nixdorf. Asbury Automotive Group and Big Lots
15.07.20Why Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Stock Might be a Great Pick
15.07.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Qiwi. Envestnet. Diebold Nixdorf. FLEETCOR Technologies and The Western Union Company

News von

Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
Mit diesem Trick schlagen Sie mehr aus Ihrer Immobilie heraus
Jetzt droht den Berlinern die Schattenmieten-Tragödie
Mit diesen Aktien funktioniert die neue Sparplan-Idee am besten
Ferienwohnungen in der Schweiz  jetzt lockt die Neutralitätsdividende

News von

Update: Curevac-Aktie ist da: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Reisen: Was muss ich beim Urlaub mit dem Wohnmobil beachten?
Curevac-Chef Haas zum US-Börsengang: "Wir haben die Lösung für die nächste Pandemie"
Apple-Aktie: Aktiensplit treibt den Kurs
BioNtech-Aktie: Wie lange hat das Unternehmen noch Geld?

Heute im Fokus

DAX behauptet -- Covestro bestätigt bessere Geschäftsaussichten -- Sanofi mit Milliardenübernahme -- BVB schreibt Verlust -- TUI sagt Pauschalreisen nach Spanien ab -- CureVac, Lufthansa im Fokus

ATOSS Software-Aktien steigen auf Rekordhoch. DAX-Familie vor Veränderungen: Delivery Hero, AIXTRON, HORNBACH, LPKF steigen auf. Netflix baut Angebot in Südostasien zum Marktstart von Disney+ aus. Das ist Warren Buffetts Depot im zweiten Quartal. Siemens Energy bekommt Kreditlinie über 3 Milliarden Euro. Chinesische Notenbank gibt Banken Geldspritze. QIAGEN-Gründer empfiehlt Rücktritt des Aufsichtsratschefs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/33: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für die Proteste gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:52 Uhr
DAX behauptet -- Covestro bestätigt bessere Geschäftsaussichten -- Sanofi mit Milliardenübernahme -- BVB schreibt Verlust -- TUI sagt Pauschalreisen nach Spanien ab -- CureVac, Lufthansa im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
13:50 Uhr
Covestro-Aktie gesucht: Covestro spürt breit angelegte Nachfrageerholung
Aktie im Fokus
13:48 Uhr
BVB-Aktie mit Verlusten: BVB schreibt rote Zahlen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
CureVacA2P71U
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
TUITUAG00
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100