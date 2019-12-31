finanzen.net
JETZT ETF-Sparplan starten und von niedrigen Einstiegskursen profitieren.-w-
08.04.2020 00:26

NCR Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) (the "Company) announced today the pricing of an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 8.125% senior notes due 2025 (the "Notes) at a price of 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, which resulted in gross proceeds of $400 million. The Notes will be general unsecured senior obligations of the Company and will be guaranteed by the Companys wholly-owned subsidiary, NCR International, Inc., a Delaware corporation.

The offering is expected to close on April 13, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Notes and the related subsidiary guarantee were offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related subsidiary guarantee have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements use words such as "expect, "anticipate, "outlook, "intend, "plan, "believe, "will, "should, "would, "could, and words of similar meaning. Statements that describe or relate to the Companys plans, goals, intentions, strategies, financial outlook, the Companys intention to consummate the offering and issue the Notes or the intended use of proceeds from the offering of the Notes, and statements that do not relate to historical or current fact, are examples of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of the Companys control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Companys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Companys most recent annual report on Form 10-K and current reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu NCR Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.03.20
Analysten sehen bei NCR-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
13.02.20
NCR: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
10.02.20
Ausblick: NCR präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
13.01.20
Wall Street Marktbericht: Dow-Future 100 Punkte im Plus; Disney, Netflix, Tesla, Weight Watchers, 3D Systems, Walmart, NCR (Der Aktionär)
28.07.19
Ausblick: NCR stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
15.05.19
NCR legt Grundstein für Servicezentrum in Belgrad (Nov-Ost.info)
10.05.19
NCR verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
05.05.19
Ausblick: NCR öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NCR News
RSS Feed
NCR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NCR Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.01.2019NCR BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
27.07.2018NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.04.2017NCR BuyThe Benchmark Company
26.10.2016NCR NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
27.04.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
09.01.2019NCR BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
13.04.2017NCR BuyThe Benchmark Company
27.04.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.03.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
28.10.2015NCR OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
27.07.2018NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
26.10.2016NCR NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.12.2015NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
30.03.2005Update NCR Corp.: NeutralRobert W. Baird
12.01.2005Update NCR Corp.: NeutralMerrill Lynch

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NCR Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene NCR News

15.03.20Why Cognex. NCR. and Xilinx Stocks Surged Higher on Friday
26.03.20Why Snap. NCR. and Broadcom Stocks Jumped Today
12.03.20Why Is NCR (NCR) Down 40.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
31.03.20Analysten sehen bei NCR-Aktie Potenzial
02.04.20NCR Surges: Stock Moves 6.3% Higher
06.04.20NCR Supports Small Businesses Amid Coronavirus-led Crisis
07.04.20Why NCR Stock Rose Today
Weitere NCR News
Werbung

Inside

Podcast mit Dr. Gerd Kommer: "Coronakrise: Wie sollten Anleger reagieren?"
Exporo: Was Sie über Verzögerungsrisiken bei Immobilienprojekten wissen sollten
Gold vor neuen Hochs
Solidvest: Private Altersvorsorge
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Weiteres Upgap
Rolls-Royce sichert sich neue Kreditlinie
Vontobel: Der Fall und Aufstieg des schwarzen Goldes
Die Top 3 unter den Neuemissionen
Allianz  Nicht zum Lachen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur NCR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

NCR Peer Group News

06.04.20Diebold Nixdorf. Incorporated : Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.03.20Diebold Nixdorf downgraded to underweight from neutral at J.P. Morgan
20.03.20Diebold Nixdorf. Incorporated : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02.03.20Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Stock?
14.02.20Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
12.02.20Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript
11.02.20Why Diebold Nixdorf Stock Just Dropped 18%
11.02.20Diebold Nixdorf. Incorporated : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
11.02.20Diebold Nixdorf. Incorporated : Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full-year Financial Results
13.01.20Implied Volatility Surging for Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Stock Options

News von

Nur der Pakt der Erzfeinde kann den 10-Dollar-Schock verhindern
Die Wette auf diese Wasserstoff-Aktien ist so lukrativ wie nie
Probleme mit der Miete? Jetzt soll es vereinfachtes Wohngeld geben
So finden Sie den richtigen Mähroboter
Und plötzlich steht das Gesundheitsamt vor der Tür

News von

DAX mehr als vier Prozent im Plus - Lufthansa-Aktie auf der Startbahn: Wohin der Flug führt
DAX-Ausblick: Anleger hoffen auf Stabilisierung der Märkte zu Ostern
DAX im Plus - Mögliche Entspannung in Virus-Krise treibt Börsen erneut
Lufthansa-Aktie auf der Startbahn: Wohin der Flug führt
Newsticker Corona: Zahl der Toten in Großbritannien steigt um 439

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet den Handel deutlich stärker -- Dow letztlich tiefer -- Lufthansa schrumpft Flotte und schließt Germanwings -- WeWork will Softbank verklagen -- Exxon, MorphoSys, Biotest, SAP im Fokus

Verkauf von Commerzbank-Tochter liegt wohl wegen Corona auf Eis. Infineon schließt Cypress-Kauf ab. Allianz mit Online-HV - Aktienrückkauf ausgesetzt. Brenntag setzt Jahresprognose für 2020 aus. voestalpine senkt Gewinnziel. OSRAM ernennt Kathrin Dahnke zur Finanzvorständin. Deutsche Post DHL zieht Ausblick 2020 zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Corona-Crash an den Börsen: Wird der DAX im April noch weiter fallen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07.04.20
DAX beendet den Handel deutlich stärker -- Dow letztlich tiefer -- Lufthansa schrumpft Flotte und schließt Germanwings -- WeWork will Softbank verklagen -- Exxon, MorphoSys, Biotest, SAP im Fokus
Sonstiges
07.04.20
CFD Trading: So funktioniert der Handel mit CFDs
Sonstiges
07.04.20
Chancen und Risiken: Eignen sich Corona-Bonds auch für Privatanleger?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Lufthansa AG823212
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Allianz840400
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Carnival Corp & plc paired120100
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Deutsche Telekom AG555750