NCR Digital Banking Transforms Customer Experience for SAFE Credit Union

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a technology leader for the financial
industry, is implementing its Promotion Suite Premium tool to help
create a better, more targeted digital member experience for SAFE Credit
Union, a $3 billion financial institution in Sacramento, Calif.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190516005124/en/
The Promotion Suite Premium tool utilizes real-time geofencing
information based on a persons location and individual needs
creating a tailored online and digital experience with a human touch for
SAFE members.
By personalizing the banking experience with NCRs innovative tools,
SAFE is able to continue building brand loyalty while deepening customer
relationships and improving members financial well-being.
-
SAFE promoted a cash back rewards program with push notifications,
yielding a 30% conversion rate, increased engagement, and higher card
spend.
-
Members were excited recently to receive a location-based in-app
message from SAFE, highlighting a giveaway when they arrived at a
local sporting event.
-
SAFE saw an 88% drop in abandoned calls within minutes of sending an
alert message to impacted customers of a debit card issue which kept
them updated until the issue was resolved.
Additional information on SAFE and NCRs collaboration can be found in a recent
case study.
"Our early work with NCRs Promotion Suite Premium features allowed our
digital banking experience to meet and exceed what big banks offer
today, said Rayna Salas, digital banking manager, SAFE Credit Union.
"Credit unions are renowned for loyal customers, but we need to
constantly reward that loyalty by upping the customer experience on all
of their screens.
"With a superior digital customer experience and a focus on meeting the
needs of consumers, we are enabling SAFE Credit Union to compete and win
against larger financial institutions, said Douglas Brown, senior vice
president and GM, NCR Digital Banking. "Thats our mission for our
credit union and bank clients.
NCRs new Promotion Suite Premium capability combines push
notifications, geofencing, beacons, campaign management, app messaging
and secure chat in an integrated digital experience. NCRs customers are
now empowered with a powerful communication mechanism for customer
service and personalized marketing.
About NCR Corporation
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led
enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and
technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000
employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR
Corporation in the United States and other countries.
About SAFE Credit Union
SAFE Credit Union, established in 1940, is a leading financial
institution in Northern California with $3 billion in assets and more
than 231,000 members. The credit union provides a full range of
financial solutions for consumers and small businesses through 21
service centers across the Greater Sacramento region and a mortgage
lending office serving Contra Costa and Alameda counties. SAFE is
federally insured by the NCUA. www.safecu.org.
SAFE Credit Union
Website: www.safecu.org
Twitter:
@safecu
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/safecu/
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/safe-marketing-48553a46/
NCR
Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter:
@NCRCorporation
Facebook:
www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn:
www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube:
www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190516005124/en/