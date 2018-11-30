NCR Digital Banking Transforms Customer Experience for SAFE Credit Union

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a technology leader for the financial industry, is implementing its Promotion Suite Premium tool to help create a better, more targeted digital member experience for SAFE Credit Union, a $3 billion financial institution in Sacramento, Calif.

The Promotion Suite Premium tool utilizes real-time geofencing information  based on a persons location and individual needs  creating a tailored online and digital experience with a human touch for SAFE members.

By personalizing the banking experience with NCRs innovative tools, SAFE is able to continue building brand loyalty while deepening customer relationships and improving members financial well-being.

SAFE promoted a cash back rewards program with push notifications, yielding a 30% conversion rate, increased engagement, and higher card spend.

Members were excited recently to receive a location-based in-app message from SAFE, highlighting a giveaway when they arrived at a local sporting event.

SAFE saw an 88% drop in abandoned calls within minutes of sending an alert message to impacted customers of a debit card issue which kept them updated until the issue was resolved.

Additional information on SAFE and NCRs collaboration can be found in a recent case study.

"Our early work with NCRs Promotion Suite Premium features allowed our digital banking experience to meet and exceed what big banks offer today, said Rayna Salas, digital banking manager, SAFE Credit Union. "Credit unions are renowned for loyal customers, but we need to constantly reward that loyalty by upping the customer experience on all of their screens.

"With a superior digital customer experience and a focus on meeting the needs of consumers, we are enabling SAFE Credit Union to compete and win against larger financial institutions, said Douglas Brown, senior vice president and GM, NCR Digital Banking. "Thats our mission for our credit union and bank clients.

NCRs new Promotion Suite Premium capability combines push notifications, geofencing, beacons, campaign management, app messaging and secure chat in an integrated digital experience. NCRs customers are now empowered with a powerful communication mechanism for customer service and personalized marketing.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About SAFE Credit Union

SAFE Credit Union, established in 1940, is a leading financial institution in Northern California with $3 billion in assets and more than 231,000 members. The credit union provides a full range of financial solutions for consumers and small businesses through 21 service centers across the Greater Sacramento region and a mortgage lending office serving Contra Costa and Alameda counties. SAFE is federally insured by the NCUA. www.safecu.org.

