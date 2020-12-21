NCR is the Largest Provider of Point of Sale Software Globally According to Research and Consulting Firm RBR

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) leads the global retail point-of-sale (POS) software market according to research and consulting firm RBR.

In addition to its global leadership, the Global POS Software 2020 report indicates that NCR has 31% market share in RBRs Grocery+ retail category in North America, with significant presence at both supermarket chains and convenience and fuel firms. This segment accounted for 45% of all installations globally and was fueled by store expansions, a shift to smaller footprint convenience stores and increased investments in self-service technologies. RBRs report also found that NCR has greater market share in Western Europe (20%) than its two closest competitors combined.

"NCR is committed to providing solutions that run the store to help our customers manage through the new normal, said David Wilkinson, president and general manager, NCR Retail. "NCR is helping customers accelerate digital transformation and constantly adapt to changes in the market so they can focus on what they do best, provide great customer experiences.

Enterprise POS software is a key element of NCRs Next Generation Retail Store Architecture that enables retailers to simplify store operations and introduce new innovations quickly. NCR addresses the retail enterprise POS software market with two strategic products: NCR R10 Enterprise software, which is used by some of the largest retail brands in the world, and NCR Emerald, a complete, cloud-enabled solution for grocery retailers offering software, payments and services on a subscription with out-of-the-box integration with self-checkout and loyalty management.

The Global POS Software 2020 report is based on analysis of more than 2,000 projects, by more than 100 vendors and comprising 8 million POS installations. The report includes commentary and insights into the grocery, general merchandise and hospitality segments, at an individual country level.

About RBR

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards and payments. It assists its clients by providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports, consulting, newsletters and events.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

