  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Schützen Sie, was Sie lieben - mit der Risikolebens­ver­si­che­rung vom Markt­führer - Bis 31.12. mit bis zu 75 Euro Amazon.de Gutschein +++ -w-
21.12.2020 15:00

NCR is the Largest Provider of Point of Sale Software Globally According to Research and Consulting Firm RBR

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) leads the global retail point-of-sale (POS) software market according to research and consulting firm RBR.

In addition to its global leadership, the Global POS Software 2020 report indicates that NCR has 31% market share in RBRs Grocery+ retail category in North America, with significant presence at both supermarket chains and convenience and fuel firms. This segment accounted for 45% of all installations globally and was fueled by store expansions, a shift to smaller footprint convenience stores and increased investments in self-service technologies. RBRs report also found that NCR has greater market share in Western Europe (20%) than its two closest competitors combined.

"NCR is committed to providing solutions that run the store to help our customers manage through the new normal, said David Wilkinson, president and general manager, NCR Retail. "NCR is helping customers accelerate digital transformation and constantly adapt to changes in the market so they can focus on what they do best, provide great customer experiences.

Enterprise POS software is a key element of NCRs Next Generation Retail Store Architecture that enables retailers to simplify store operations and introduce new innovations quickly. NCR addresses the retail enterprise POS software market with two strategic products: NCR R10 Enterprise software, which is used by some of the largest retail brands in the world, and NCR Emerald, a complete, cloud-enabled solution for grocery retailers offering software, payments and services on a subscription with out-of-the-box integration with self-checkout and loyalty management.

The Global POS Software 2020 report is based on analysis of more than 2,000 projects, by more than 100 vendors and comprising 8 million POS installations. The report includes commentary and insights into the grocery, general merchandise and hospitality segments, at an individual country level.

About RBR

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards and payments. It assists its clients by providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports, consulting, newsletters and events.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Website: www.ncr.com
Twitter: @NCRCorporation
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

Nachrichten zu NCR Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr NCR News
RSS Feed
NCR zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu NCR Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.01.2019NCR BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
27.07.2018NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
13.04.2017NCR BuyThe Benchmark Company
26.10.2016NCR NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
27.04.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
09.01.2019NCR BuyD.A. Davidson & Co.
13.04.2017NCR BuyThe Benchmark Company
27.04.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.03.2016NCR OutperformRBC Capital Markets
28.10.2015NCR OutperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
27.07.2018NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
26.10.2016NCR NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.12.2015NCR PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
30.03.2005Update NCR Corp.: NeutralRobert W. Baird
12.01.2005Update NCR Corp.: NeutralMerrill Lynch

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für NCR Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene NCR News

04.12.20Why NCR Stock Popped Today
Weitere NCR News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute Abend um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Lufthansa, Infineon, Volkswagen
ETFs vs. aktiv gemanagte Fonds | Unterschied zwischen Index-Tracking & Stock-Picking
Devisenmärkte: Die UK-Quarantäne und der Brexit
Facebook  Geht den Bullen die Kraft aus?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Jüngste US-Neuemissionen teilweise mit 100-fachen Umsatz.
Das Steuersparpotenzial bei Kinderkonten
Das hat Sie 2020 am meisten interessiert
Saisonale Hochphase bei Silber startet
Jetzt im Magazin: Die fünf häufigsten Fehler bei der Kapitalanlage
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur NCR-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

NCR Peer Group News

21.09.20All You Need to Know About Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Rating Upgrade to Buy
11.09.20Should Value Investors Pick Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Stock Now?
17.08.20Zacks.com featured highlights include: Big Lots. ArcBest. Diebold Nixdorf. BlueLinx and CNH Industrial
30.07.20Why Diebold Nixdorf Shares Are Jumping Today
30.07.20Diebold Nixdorf. Incorporated : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
29.07.20Is a Surprise Coming for Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) This Earnings Season?
28.07.20Diebold Nixdorf. Incorporated : Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.07.20Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
16.07.20Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
16.07.20Diebold Nixdorf. Incorporated : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

News von

Neue Regeln sollen die Risiken von CBD-Produkten verringern
Das sind die besten Deals am 21. Dezember
Unionsflügel will mehr Staat am Immobilienmarkt
Mit diesem Trick gelingt Ihnen die Flucht aus der PKV
Ende des Makler-Diktats  das sind die neuen Regeln für Käufer und Verkäufer

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger hoffen auf Fortsetzung der Aktienrally
Steuern: Welche Fallen lauern bei geerbten Aktiendepots?
Nach EuGH-Urteil: "Mehrere Millionen deutsche Dieselfahrer haben Anspruch auf Schadensersatz"
DAX drei Prozent im Minus: Virus-Mutation zwingt Europas Börsen in die Knie
Analyst warnt: Tesla-Aktie steigt in den S&P 500 auf - was passieren könnte

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street vorbörslich im Minus -- DAX auf Talfahrt -- Einigung auf weiteres gewaltiges US-Corona-Konjunkturpaket -- Bitcoin, Tele Columbus, RWE, Lockheed, Tesla im Fokus

Tests für AstraZeneca- und Sputnik-V-Impfstoffkombination vereinbart. Bayer verkauft weitere Anlage an chinesische WuXi. Lufthansa fliegt nach Großbritannien und mit leeren Maschinen zurück. BVB-Stars Sancho und Bellingham dürfen Weihnachten nicht nach Hause. AstraZeneca-Mittel Tagrisso erhält US-Zulassung bei Lungenkrebs. Fresenius Helios übernimmt Klinikgruppe Eugin. EU-Wettbewerbshüter genehmigen Megafusion von PSA und Fiat Chrysler.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Impfungen gegen das Coronavirus sollen am 27. Dezember starten. Haben Sie vor sich impfen zu lassen, wenn es so weit ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen