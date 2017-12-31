NCR Unveils the Future of Banking at 21st Innovation Conference

Alongside nearly 1000 attendees, NCR
Corporation (NYSE: NCR) took to Las Vegas Cosmopolitan Hotel this
week to ideate on the future of digital banking, financial services,
fintech and payments with its financial institution (FI) customer base.
NCRs 2018 Innovation Conference provided a forum for NCR to bring
together thought leaders from across the industry to share learnings,
and for NCR leadership to share NCRs vision for the future. Attendees
also experienced compelling case studies through keynotes, panel
presentations and breakout sessions designed to help address customers
top business challenges.
At the three-day event, NCR also announced planned additions to its
banking solutions portfolio designed to help FIs stay ahead of the
digital curve, including: Digital Marketing tools that enable a
personalized approach and leverage a users location; Person-to-Person
payments with Zelle; Digital Card lifecycle management capabilities; and
an expanded software development kit (SDK), thoughtfully designed to
help customers create and add digital experiences as they guide their
FIs through digital transformation.
NCR President and CEO Michael Hayford opened the conference with a
keynote on NCRs commitment to digital banking, delivering industry
leading customer experiences, and bringing cutting-edge banking
solutions to market.
Following his day two keynote presentation, Frank Gauld, VP & GM,
Banking Solutions at NCR, discussed the implications of open banking in
the U.S. market with Robert Bardusch, COO of Valley National Bank, and
Tony del Fierro, SVP and CTO of Sound Credit Union on the mainstage.
Frank DAngelo, EVP & President of NCRs newly formed Banking unit,
closed the mainstage with his vision for NCRs solutions for the banking
industry.
"It was an honor to meet so many of our valued customers in person, and
in such an energizing environment, said Frank DAngelo. "The level of
engagement with us, and the passion our customers have for providing
their members the very best experiences, really made this week a
pleasure to be a part of.
The event also featured keynote presentations from international
best-selling author and NYU Stern professor Luke Williams, and branding
expert and entrepreneur Johnny "Cupcakes Earle.
