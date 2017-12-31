30.08.2018 21:00
NCR Unveils the Future of Banking at 21st Innovation Conference

Alongside nearly 1000 attendees, NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) took to Las Vegas Cosmopolitan Hotel this week to ideate on the future of digital banking, financial services, fintech and payments with its financial institution (FI) customer base.

NCRs 2018 Innovation Conference provided a forum for NCR to bring together thought leaders from across the industry to share learnings, and for NCR leadership to share NCRs vision for the future. Attendees also experienced compelling case studies through keynotes, panel presentations and breakout sessions designed to help address customers top business challenges.

At the three-day event, NCR also announced planned additions to its banking solutions portfolio designed to help FIs stay ahead of the digital curve, including: Digital Marketing tools that enable a personalized approach and leverage a users location; Person-to-Person payments with Zelle; Digital Card lifecycle management capabilities; and an expanded software development kit (SDK), thoughtfully designed to help customers create and add digital experiences as they guide their FIs through digital transformation.

NCR President and CEO Michael Hayford opened the conference with a keynote on NCRs commitment to digital banking, delivering industry leading customer experiences, and bringing cutting-edge banking solutions to market.

Following his day two keynote presentation, Frank Gauld, VP & GM, Banking Solutions at NCR, discussed the implications of open banking in the U.S. market with Robert Bardusch, COO of Valley National Bank, and Tony del Fierro, SVP and CTO of Sound Credit Union on the mainstage. Frank DAngelo, EVP & President of NCRs newly formed Banking unit, closed the mainstage with his vision for NCRs solutions for the banking industry.

"It was an honor to meet so many of our valued customers in person, and in such an energizing environment, said Frank DAngelo. "The level of engagement with us, and the passion our customers have for providing their members the very best experiences, really made this week a pleasure to be a part of.

The event also featured keynote presentations from international best-selling author and NYU Stern professor Luke Williams, and branding expert and entrepreneur Johnny "Cupcakes Earle.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 700 million transactions daily across financial, retail, hospitality, travel, telecom and technology industries. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with about 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries. NCR encourages investors to visit its website which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about NCR.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

