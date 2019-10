Financial institutions around the world are compelled to innovate in their self-service channels to meet ever-changing, digital-first customer behaviors. Smart, cost-efficient management of those technologies is essential to drive reliability for customers and to be able to maintain investment in innovation.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology company for the banking industry, recently released Vision SaaS, the industry-leading NCR self-service device management solution. With this move to a SaaS model, Vision is now a hosted software solution to provide banks or credit unions full visibility and control over their ATM channel, driving improved availability, security and compliance, better consumer experiences and business performance.

In just a few months since the launch, more than 10 customers in North America and Europe selected Vision SaaS for a faster implementation, providing flexibility and convenience for our customers. A new Vision SaaS customer expects to realize a five-year cost savings of greater than 20 percent compared to on-premise deployment.

"More and more banks are moving to as-a-Service models to maintain and drive more frequent innovation through self-service channels,” said Terry Duffy, general manager, Digital First Software and Services, NCR Banking. "NCR Vision SaaS frees the financial institution to focus on delighting customers and business priorities rather than infrastructure and application support. This is aligned with our growing portfolio of as-a-Service offers that our clients are demanding.”

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com

Twitter: @NCRCorporation

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005275/en/