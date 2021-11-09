Neenah Introduces DURAFLAT® Fibre Grinding Disc Backing as Competitive Alternative to Vulcanized Fibre Discs

Neenah, a leading global manufacturer of latex-saturated and coated papers used in abrasive products worldwide, introduces DURAFLAT® Fibre Grinding Disc Backing, an alternative to traditional vulcanized fibre discs, to the marketplace. DURAFLAT Fibre offers better dimensional stability to reduce curl, improved efficiencies, lower costs, and flatter discs that enhance grinding execution and reduce bursting in packaging on the shelf.

"Over the last 60 years, Neenah has designed over 180 paper-based abrasive backers for various end-use applications. In DURAFLAT Fibre, we wanted to create a competitive, high-performance alternative for the growing number of our customers looking to reduce dependency on vulcanized fibre discs, says Valerie Henderson, Abrasive Backings Product Manager for Neenah.

DURAFLAT Fibre effectively resists humidity and will not curl like traditional vulcanized fibre discs. As a result, abrasives manufacturers and end-users get a product that increases functionality and effectiveness. Neenah also differentiates by offering custom design support, a range of weights, and unlimited colors for a tailor-made brand experience.

"Neenah has an established track record of consistent quality and performance. We emphasize working with our abrasive backing customers worldwide to ensure that our products and solutions match their expectations. Our R&D team focuses on improving the value and capabilities of next-generation abrasive backings. DURAFLAT Fibre is an example of that dedication and commitment, concludes Henderson.

For more information about DURAFLAT Fibre Grinding Disc Backing or other abrasive products from Neenah, please click here or contact your Neenah Sales Representative.

About Neenah, Inc.

Neenah is committed to manufacturing growth for its customers, end-users, shareholders, and employees. With manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom, we are a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials serving customers across six continents, with headquarters in Alpharetta, GA. We are focused on growing in filtration media, specialty coatings, engineered materials, and premium packaging. Our materials are found in a variety of products used every day, such as transportation and water filters, premium packaging of spirits, technology and beauty products, industrial labels, tapes and abrasives, and digital printing for high-end apparel. To learn more, please visit www.neenah.com.

