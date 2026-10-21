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NET ASSET VALUE OF REINET FUND S.C.A., F.I.S. AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2026

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Reinet Investments SCA
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Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Quarter Results
NET ASSET VALUE OF REINET FUND S.C.A., F.I.S. AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2026

21-Oct-2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Reinet Investments S.C.A.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., has today announced its net asset value as at 30 September 2026.

The announcement is available here: Company Announcement

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the ‘LuxX’ index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. 

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com

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End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 222100830RQTFVV22S80
EQS News ID: 2419900

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2419900  21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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