  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren. -w-
26.01.2022 14:45

NET2GRID Successfully Joins Itrons Ecosystem of Distributed Intelligence Applications

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that NET2GRIDs customer engagement and customer intelligence solution is now part of Itrons expanding ecosystem of Distributed Intelligence (DI) applications. NET2GRID offers leading-edge Artificial Intelligence and machine-learning services in energy insights based on disaggregation of energy consumption from smart meter data. The application will help customers understand where their energy is being consumed and give utilities greater insight into individual appliances and EV charging energy consumption.

The installation of NET2GRIDs customer engagement and customer intelligence application is the first step in NET2GRIDs development plans for Itrons DI ecosystem. NET2GRID will provide accurate residential load disaggregation and demand predictions by analyzing Itron DI smart meter data in near real-time. The application will identify the energy consumption by the individual appliance used, offering greater visibility into how the customer is using energy and recommending ways to potentially save money by adjusting specific appliance usage. Appliances include HVAC, hot water heaters, refrigerators, pool pumps, solar panels, EV equipment and more.

"Living in a fast-paced technology advanced world, utilities must transform quickly to meet the needs of customers, said Don Reeves, senior vice president, Outcomes at Itron. "Working together with NET2GRID to bring DI applications such as consumer load disaggregation into Itrons expanding ecosystem allows customers to take their energy consumption management into their own hands. In addition, utilities can engage with their customers regarding their carbon footprint and energy usage. We are excited to collaborate with NET2GRID as we both envision a more sustainable future with EV integration and grid modernization in mind.

"NET2GRID is excited to join Itrons vibrant Distributed Intelligence ecosystem. With our customer engagement and customer intelligence application, we are taking a first step to utilize Itrons DI platform, which will enable us to bring on additional applications in the future, said Bert Lutje Berenbroek, CEO, NET2GRID. "Once available, the real-time load disaggregation app can deliver billions of predictions every day and provide behind the meter insights on charging EV using solar PV production. Through Itrons third-party ecosystem and our application development partners, we are accelerating how consumers and utilities can benefit from DI applications and taking advantage of energy insights to optimize grid operations. Well be able to offer this capability to utilities and customers at a lower cost and develop applications more rapidly than previously possible.

Itrons robust DI platform allows innovators to build open, interoperable, value-driven applications on Itrons secure platform that evolve with market and consumer demands. The DI development program enables an ecosystem of third-party developers to ensure a greater selection of applications to meet utility needs today and into the future. These applications are available via the Itron Enterprise Application Center, which features an increasingly diverse portfolio of Itron and third-party applications that connect to Itron's industry-leading, IoT-based network. The Itron Enterprise Application Center is the operational backbone for our utility customers to manage applications for customers via a private, secure web portal.

To learn more, media and industry analysts are invited to join an Itron press conference on Feb. 2, 2022, at 8 a.m. PST. Register here.

About NET2GRID
NET2GRID is an AI company which empowers energy retailers to become energy transition leaders by unlocking value from smart meter data. Our mission is to accelerate the energy transition. We provide the most accurate residential energy insights and predictions thanks to our unique know-how in collecting and analyzing smart meter data of all granularities. Our services are used by energy suppliers worldwide. Our clients include E.ON, EDP, EDF, ENI. We have offices in the Netherlands, Greece, USA and Germany.

About Itron
Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Itron Inc.
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Produkte auf Itron Inc.
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Laufzeit

Nachrichten zu Itron Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Itron News
RSS Feed
Itron zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Itron Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.02.2019Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
28.02.2019Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.02.2018Itron BuyCanaccord Adams
01.03.2017Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
14.11.2016Itron BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
03.03.2016Itron BuyArgus Research Company
26.07.2017Itron NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.10.2015Itron HoldGabelli & Co
11.09.2015Itron PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
05.05.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
12.02.2015Itron Market PerformNorthland Capital
15.10.2012Itron sellStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Itron Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Die wirtschaftliche Situation in China erholt sich langsam von der Corona-Pandemie. In diesem Land hat sich Angebot und Nachfrage mittlerweile nahezu normalisiert. Erfahren Sie heute im Online-Seminar um 18 Uhr, warum der chinesische Markt noch attraktiv ist.
Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Itron News

05.01.22Malaysian Utility Signs 15-year Contract with Itron to Deploy and Operate Industrial IoT Network
12.01.22Itron Signs Contract With Electricity Supply Board to Optimize Operations in Ireland
13.01.22Itron to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on Feb. 28. 2022
20.01.22Itron’s Intelis 250 Smart Gas Meter Receives Approval from Measurement Canada
Weitere Itron News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Mehrwert: Comeback der Kernenergie
Fed und Ukraine-Konflikt halten Rohstoffmärkte in Atem
CANCOM: Dank gefüllter M&A-Kasse kommen die Marktturbulenzen nicht ungelegen.
Renault, Nissan und Mitsubishi planen E-Offensive
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Marktkommentar Januar mit Markus Koch: Gute Zeiten für Stockpicker
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
Das Inflations-Orakel
Nach der Korrektur: Top-wikifolios erholten sich schneller als der Markt
apoAsset: Die Gesundheitsthemen 2022 an der Börse
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Itron-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Itron Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Post-Pandemie-Aktien
Tech-Menetekel Microsoft und die beste Strategie für die Krise
Perfekter Moment zum Einstieg? Das sollten Sie jetzt über Bitcoin und Co. wissen
Meine Investitionen kann ich abschreiben  das grüne Eigenheim wird zum Alptraum
Was tun, wenn die Zinswende kommt?

News von

Paypal-Aktie minus 16,6 Prozent seit Jahresanfang: Das ist los
Biontech-Aktie: Beginn einer Studie zum Omikron-Impfstoff beflügelt Kurs
DAX deutlich im Plus: Anleger setzen auf positive Impulse der Fed
DAX leicht fester: Europas Börsen auf Erholungskurs - Ifo-Index hilft
BASF-Aktie stark gesucht: Das ist los beim Chemieriesen

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt vor Fed-Zinsentscheid kräftig zu -- WACKER CHEMIE verdient mehr -- Microsoft mit Gewinnsprung -- Lufthansa, Vestas, Aareal Bank, Boeing, TI im Fokus

Hypoport stärkt Versicherungsplattform mit Übernahme. Marktforscher - Apples iPhone Nummer eins in China. AT&T übertrifft Prognose bei Streamingdiensten HBO und HBO Max. K+S-Aktie stark: Stifel sieht Potenzial für besten MDAX-Wert 2022. Deutsche Börse bietet Investoren künftig auch ESG-Daten an. VW-Chef Diess mit Corona infiziert. Intel gewinnt Berufung gegen Milliarden-Geldbuße der EU. LANXESS erweitert Chlorkresol-Kapazität.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Universitäten in Deutschland
Die besten Universitäten in Deutschland
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
Die toten Topverdiener 2021
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Halten Sie es für richtig, dass die EZB an ihrer lockeren Geldpolitik festhält?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen