Netsam boosts metro network capacity with ADVA technology

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Netsam has deployed its FSP 3000 and FSP 150 to dramatically expand its metro network and answer fierce data demand. Featuring the ADVA FSP 3000 open line system (OLS) with micro-ROADMs and ADVA FSP 150 demarcation technology, the new solution gives the Swedish communication service provider (CSP) the power to quickly and easily turn up new high-value services. The flexible ROADM-based photonic layer ensures Netsams fiber resources are used with optimal efficiency. With this and the ADVA FSP 150 deployed at customer premises, Netsam is able to provide SLA-based business services with speeds up to 100Gbit/s. ADVAs partner NetNordic, a leading solutions integrator in Scandinavia, also played a key role in the project.

"The ADVA and NetNordic teams bring the best technology and the support of world-class engineers. Both of these have been crucial in our transition to next-generation Ethernet services. With the ADVA FSP 3000 OLS as the cornerstone of our infrastructure, were helping our customers achieve things they would never have thought possible, said Rickard Höglund, communication architect, Netsam. "The ADVA FSP 3000 platform creates a flexible network topology. That gives us the ability to rapidly respond to growing demand for new services and bandwidth at the touch of a button. Whats more, with its remote management and extensive set of auto-configuration functions, the ADVA FSP 150 couldnt be simpler to deploy at scale.

The network upgrade offers a major boost to Netsams business and residential customers in the county of Jönköping. As well as supporting capacity up to 100Gbit/s, the new solution simplifies operations and enables Netsam to rapidly activate assured SLA-based applications. It features the ADVA FSP 3000 OLS, a metro-optimized packet-optical solution that consolidates multiple key functions to ensure footprint, configuration and cabling needs are kept to a minimum. Netsam has also begun deploying the ADVA FSP 150 as a CPE solution. This provides true multi-service access by combining the demarcation of Carrier Ethernet 2.0 and IP services in a single device.

"Netsams new network delivers a huge boost in terms of capacity and efficiency. Its also the key to a host of new revenue streams by supporting highly reliable services with the strictest SLAs, commented Peter Atterlöf, director, sales, Nordics and Baltics, ADVA. "Netsam believes in harnessing cutting-edge innovation. As the first CSP in the Nordics to utilize our flexible, metro-optimized technology to support 100Gbit/s packet services, its bringing new levels of agility and fiber efficiency to the region and ensuring its customers receive flexible, high-quality services at the most attractive possible prices. Our technology empowers Netsam to handle huge increases in traffic volume while also making savings on power and rack space. Thats great news for households, enterprises and the regions environment.

