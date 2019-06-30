finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++-w-
17.09.2019 09:00
Bewerten
(0)

Netsam boosts metro network capacity with ADVA technology

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Netsam has deployed its FSP 3000 and FSP 150 to dramatically expand its metro network and answer fierce data demand. Featuring the ADVA FSP 3000 open line system (OLS) with micro-ROADMs and ADVA FSP 150 demarcation technology, the new solution gives the Swedish communication service provider (CSP) the power to quickly and easily turn up new high-value services. The flexible ROADM-based photonic layer ensures Netsams fiber resources are used with optimal efficiency. With this and the ADVA FSP 150 deployed at customer premises, Netsam is able to provide SLA-based business services with speeds up to 100Gbit/s. ADVAs partner NetNordic, a leading solutions integrator in Scandinavia, also played a key role in the project.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005130/en/

Netsam has deployed the FSP 3000 and FSP 150 to quickly and easily turn up new high-value services (Photo: Business Wire)

Netsam has deployed the FSP 3000 and FSP 150 to quickly and easily turn up new high-value services (Photo: Business Wire)

"The ADVA and NetNordic teams bring the best technology and the support of world-class engineers. Both of these have been crucial in our transition to next-generation Ethernet services. With the ADVA FSP 3000 OLS as the cornerstone of our infrastructure, were helping our customers achieve things they would never have thought possible, said Rickard Höglund, communication architect, Netsam. "The ADVA FSP 3000 platform creates a flexible network topology. That gives us the ability to rapidly respond to growing demand for new services and bandwidth at the touch of a button. Whats more, with its remote management and extensive set of auto-configuration functions, the ADVA FSP 150 couldnt be simpler to deploy at scale.

The network upgrade offers a major boost to Netsams business and residential customers in the county of Jönköping. As well as supporting capacity up to 100Gbit/s, the new solution simplifies operations and enables Netsam to rapidly activate assured SLA-based applications. It features the ADVA FSP 3000 OLS, a metro-optimized packet-optical solution that consolidates multiple key functions to ensure footprint, configuration and cabling needs are kept to a minimum. Netsam has also begun deploying the ADVA FSP 150 as a CPE solution. This provides true multi-service access by combining the demarcation of Carrier Ethernet 2.0 and IP services in a single device.

"Netsams new network delivers a huge boost in terms of capacity and efficiency. Its also the key to a host of new revenue streams by supporting highly reliable services with the strictest SLAs, commented Peter Atterlöf, director, sales, Nordics and Baltics, ADVA. "Netsam believes in harnessing cutting-edge innovation. As the first CSP in the Nordics to utilize our flexible, metro-optimized technology to support 100Gbit/s packet services, its bringing new levels of agility and fiber efficiency to the region and ensuring its customers receive flexible, high-quality services at the most attractive possible prices. Our technology empowers Netsam to handle huge increases in traffic volume while also making savings on power and rack space. Thats great news for households, enterprises and the regions environment.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. Were continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. Its these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to todays society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.adva.com.

Published by:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.adva.com

Nachrichten zu ADVA SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.08.19
DGAP-NVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
15.08.19
DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE deutsch (EQS Group)
15.08.19
DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE deutsch (EQS Group)
07.08.19
DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE deutsch (EQS Group)
07.08.19
DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE deutsch (EQS Group)
07.08.19
DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE deutsch (EQS Group)
07.08.19
DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE deutsch (EQS Group)
01.08.19
DGAP-PVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ADVA News
RSS Feed
ADVA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ADVA SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.07.2019ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
13.05.2019ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.04.2019ADVA SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
04.04.2019ADVA SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
22.02.2019ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
26.07.2019ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
22.02.2019ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21.07.2017ADVA SE buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
17.07.2017ADVA SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.07.2017ADVA SE buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
13.05.2019ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.04.2019ADVA SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
04.04.2019ADVA SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.07.2018ADVA SE NeutralOddo Seydler Bank AG
27.04.2018ADVA SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
26.10.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.10.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.08.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.08.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21.07.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ADVA SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ADVA News

31.08.19DGAP-NVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
31.08.19DGAP-NVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Weitere ADVA News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Marktüberblick: Ölpreise haussieren
HSBC: Royal Dutch Shell - Absolute Kernunterstützung verteidigt
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Besser als erwartet!
Scalabel Capital im n-tv-Interview
DZ BANK - Marktteilnehmer fangen Gap Down wieder auf
Ölpreissturz belastet Lufthansa-Aktie
Video:EUR/USD bleibt Trendkanal treu
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ADVA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

ADVA Peer Group News

08:32 UhrEricsson Automated Smart Factory Operational in China
08:25 UhrEricsson Automated Smart Factory Operational in China
08:21 UhrEricsson Automated Smart Factory Operational in China
06:19 UhrÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
16.09.19Ericsson (ERIC) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know
16.09.19Verizon Communications (VZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
16.09.19Vodafone Group Plc : Holding(s) in Company
16.09.19Qualcomm pays TDK $3.1 billion to fully own 5G RF front-end venture
16.09.19Motorola to Boost R&amp;D Activities With New Innovation Center
16.09.19Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and the future of finance

News von

Das sind die globalen Folgen des Ölpreis-Schocks
Zinsen für Immobilienkredite nähern sich Null-Marke
Wie abhängig ist Deutschland vom saudischen Öl?
Bei diesen Aktien sind bis zu 900 Prozent Rendite möglich
Rezession?  Ehrlich gesagt finde ich das recht unwichtig

News von

Droht der Nel Asa-Aktie ein Kurssturz? Spekulanten setzen verstärkt auf fallende Kurse
DAX unter Druck: Angriffe auf Ölanlagen verunsichern Investoren
Goldpreis: Markante Gewinnmitnahmen unter den Profis
DAX: Atempause ist angesagt
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Was Anleger nach dem EZB Zinsentscheid wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

DAX startet kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schwächer -- Siemens übernimmt PSE -- Instone erhöht Prognose deutlich -- WeWork, Zalando, Apple im Fokus

CANCOM denkt anscheinend über Offerten möglicher Käufer nach. Drohende Eskalation in Nahost: Trump vermutet Iran hinter Angriffen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 37 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im August 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im August 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09:03 Uhr
DAX startet kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schwächer -- Siemens übernimmt PSE -- Instone erhöht Prognose deutlich -- WeWork, Zalando, Apple im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
08:44 Uhr
Warum Anleger Cannabis-Aktien noch nicht abschreiben sollten
Ausland
08:53 Uhr
Apple und EU-Kommission streiten vor Gericht um zweistelligen Milliardenbetrag
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Lufthansa AG823212