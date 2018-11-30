finanzen.net
30.05.2019 00:51
Bewerten
(0)

Netshoes Announces Receipt of Revised Unsolicited Proposal from Grupo SBF S.A. and Adjournment of May 30, 2019 Shareholders Meeting

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) announces that it has received on May 28, 2019 a revised unsolicited proposal from Grupo SBF S.A., a sociedade anônima incorporated under the laws of Brazil and with shares listed in the Brazilian stock exchange (B3) under ticker "CNTO3 ("Centauro), for purchase of all of the outstanding common shares of Netshoes through a merger transaction pursuant to which Netshoes shareholders would receive a payment in cash of US$3.50 for each share of Netshoes common stock. Centauros offer also set forth other features to address specific concerns previously raised by Netshoes as to its prior offer.

As previously announced, on May 26, 2019, following approval from the Netshoes board of directors, Netshoes entered into an amendment to the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated April 29, 2019 with Magazine Luiza S.A. and its wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Cayman Islands, pursuant to which Magazine Luiza S.A. would acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Netshoes at a price of US$3.00 per share in cash for each common share (as amended, the "Merger Agreement).

Netshoes today notified Magazine Luiza S.A. of the receipt of the revised Centauro proposal. In accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement and its fiduciary obligations under the laws of the Cayman Islands, and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, Netshoes board of directors will carefully review Centauros revised proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Netshoes shareholders. Pending the completion of such review, the Netshoes board has not made any determination as to whether Centauros revised proposal constitutes a superior proposal under the terms of the Merger Agreement. Accordingly, the board reaffirms its existing recommendation of the transaction with Magazine Luiza S.A. without qualification.

In order to allow the Company to evaluate these latest developments and advise Netshoes shareholders as to the superior offer and recommended course of action with adequate time prior to the upcoming shareholders meeting, which was called to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (São Paulo time) (10:00 a.m. Eastern time), Netshoes and Magazine Luiza S.A. have mutually agreed that no business shall be transacted at such meeting. Netshoes and Magazine Luiza S.A. expect to agree on a new date for the shareholders meeting in the coming days.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Netshoes (Cayman) News
RSS Feed
Netshoes (Cayman) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Netshoes (Cayman) News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Netshoes (Cayman) News
Anzeige

Inside

ETF-Ratgeber
DZ BANK - Mastercard: Wachstum vorprogrammiert
Davon könnte der Euro Dollar (EURUSD) profitieren
SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: US-SPECIAL-WEBINAR MIT OLIVER BARON
HSBC: Fiat Chrysler und Renault  mächtige Autoallianz
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Starke Verkaufswelle
Kennen Sie schon diesen technischen Marathonläufer?
Vontobel: Rohöl - Berg- und Talfahrt
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Netshoes (Cayman)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Netshoes (Cayman) Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Berlusconis Mediaset steigt bei ProSiebenSat.1 ein
Warum dieses Urteil den Wohnungsmarkt in den Städten verändern könnte
Drücken Sie im Urlaub bloß nicht die Euro-Taste!
Das 4042-Euro-Urteil macht Deutschlands Mietern neue Hoffnung
Mit dieser Strategie verdienen Sie an der Herrschaft der Alten

News von

US-Zahlungsabwickler: Dritte Mega-Fusion in diesem Jahr
DAX: Genügend Raum für eine Korrektur
Kommt der Kursrutsch? Diese Warnzeichen sollten Anleger hellhörig machen
Fiat Chrysler und Renault schließen sich zusammen
Dax fällt: Italien-Sorgen belasten - Fiat Chrysler-Aktie und Renault steigen weiter

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt tiefrot -- US-Börsen beenden Handel schwächer -- Axel Springer: Verhandlungen über Beteiligung durch KKR bestätigt -- Aroundtown, Apple im Fokus

Mediaset kauft 9,6 Prozent an ProSiebenSat.1. Knorr-Bremse erhöht Ausblick. Rocket Internet verdient signifikant mehr. Amazon lässt Alexa-Aufnahmen leichter löschen. IATA-Chef: Boeing 737 Max könnte noch bis August am Boden bleiben. Varta steigt in Geschäft mit Gerätebatterien für Endkunden ein. Tele Columbus vertröstet auf zweites Halbjahr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 21 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die traditionellen Volksparteien haben bei den EU-Wahlen schwach abgeschnitten. Erwarten sie nun einen veränderten politischen Kurs Europas?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
29.05.19
DAX schließt tiefrot -- US-Börsen beenden Handel schwächer -- Axel Springer: Verhandlungen über Beteiligung durch KKR bestätigt -- Aroundtown, Apple im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
29.05.19
Amazon oder Google - Welche Aktie lohnt sich für Anleger mehr?
Aktie im Fokus
29.05.19
Axel Springer-Aktie nachbörslich auf Höhenflug: Verhandlungen über Beteiligung durch KKR bestätigt - Dekotierung geplant?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEPSM777
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
AlibabaA117ME
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Infineon AG623100