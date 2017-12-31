Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:NETS) ("Netshoes), Latin Americas
leading online retailer of sports and lifestyle goods, will release its
results for the three and six-month period ending June 30, 2018 on
Thursday, August 9, 2018 after the market closes. Netshoes will host a
conference call on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) to
discuss the results.
To participate in the teleconference, contact one of the following
numbers 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:
1-877-883-0383 (US) | 1-412-902-6506 (International)
Elite
entry number: 8137264
Alternatively, use Call
Me Link: click here to have Chorus Call to call you. The phone
number you provide will be automatically called and connected to the
conference.
Live webcast will also be available through Netshoes Investor Relations
webpage, at http://investor.netshoes.com.
Replay:
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available by dialing
1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) until August 17,
2018. The replay I.D. number is 10122026.
About Netshoes (Cayman) Limited
Founded in 2000, Netshoes is the leading sports and lifestyle online
retailer in Latin America and one of the largest online retailers in the
region, with operations in Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico. Through the
websites Netshoes, Zattini and Shoestock, as well as through
partner-branded store sites the Company manages, it offers customers a
wide selection of products and services for sports, fashion and beauty.
Core to the Companys success has been a relentless focus on delivering
a superior customer experience. As one of the first companies in Latin
America to provide online retail offerings, Netshoes benefits from its
early mover advantage, which has allowed the Company to capture
significant market share and achieve a leadership position in a large
and expanding addressable market. For more information, visit: http://investor.netshoes.com
