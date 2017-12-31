28.08.2018 22:00
Bewerten
(0)

New 8th Gen Intel Core Processors Optimize Connectivity, Great Performance, Battery Life for Laptops

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Whats New: Intel today announced additions to the 8th Gen Intel® Core processor family: The U-series (formerly code-named Whiskey Lake) and Y-series (formerly code-named Amber Lake) are optimized for connectivity in thin, light laptops and 2 in 1s for the first time, while also providing ultimate mobile performance and long battery life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005685/en/

On Aug. 28, 2018, <a href=Intel announces additions to the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family. The U-series ... " src="https://mms.businesswire.com/media/20180828005685/en/675286/4/8th_Gen_WHL-AML_Badges.jpg"/>

On Aug. 28, 2018, Intel announces additions to the 8th Gen Intel Core processor family. The U-series and Y-series are optimized for connectivity in thin, light laptops and 2 in 1s for the first time, while also providing ultimate mobile performance and long battery life. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

"The new 8th Gen Intel Core processors extend once again our leadership in delivering exceptional performance. Now with Gigabit Wi-Fi, weve enabled faster PC connectivity, added more intuitive voice experiences and enabled longer battery life needed for the next wave of mobile computing.
 Chris Walker, vice president of the Client Computing Group and general manager of Intel Mobile Client Platform

Why They are Important: New 8th Gen Intel Core U-series and Y-series processors raise the bar for connectivity, performance, entertainment and productivity for todays laptops and 2 in 1s. The 8th Gen Intel Core U-series processors bring integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi to thin and light mainstream laptops for the first time, delivering up to 12-times1 faster connectivity speeds. They also offer up to 2-times better performance, compared with a 5-year-old PC, and double-digit gains in office productivity for everyday web browsing and light content creation over the previous generation2. This leap in connectivity and performance will help empower people to focus, create and connect at home, in the office and on-the-go. Consumers can now download their favorite shows and movies in under a minute3, create, edit and share 4K/360 video content 6.5-times faster4, and stream and play games, including "World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth* and "World of Tanks.*

8th Gen Intel Core Y-series processors also deliver fast connectivity options, including fast Wi-Fi and LTE capabilities with unprecedented performance, to the some of the thinnest and lightest laptops and 2 in 1s in the market with double-digit gains in performance compared with the previous generation6, enabling fresh innovations in sleek and compact form factor designs with extended battery life.

Both the U-series and Y-series processors have new and improved platform capabilities for more intelligent interactions with PCs, such as support for multiple voice services on the U-series and refinements to improve natural input options like touch and stylus for the Y-series.

What They Feature: 8th Gen Intel Core U-Series Processor (i7-8565U, i5-8265U, i3-8145U) -- The latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7, i5 and i3 (U-series) processors deliver the ultimate performance in a 15-watt envelope with up to four cores and eight threads for mainstream laptops and 2 in 1s. Other key features and capabilities:

  • For the first time on this class of processors, Intel is delivering blazing fast connectivity with integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi with Intel® Wireless-AC for faster sharing, streaming and downloading.1 Paired with Intel LTE modem options, consumers will have fast connectivity wherever they are.7
  • Working with the PC ecosystem, Intel is delivering incredible performance in power-efficient platforms. With the new U-series processors, laptops and 2 in 1s get the extra leap in performance while also lasting up to 16 hours on a single charge, with power-optimized systems targeted to achieve about 19 hours.5
  • Consumers can simplify their lives and get more done with Amazon Alexa* and Microsoft Cortana* to help control lighting and temperature in their homes, play music, create lists and shop with the sound of their voice, whether they are at home or on-the-go.
  • Download in a snap and watch premium 4K UHD content from providers, including Amazon Prime Video*, Netflix*, iQiyi*, Sony Pictures ULTRA* and Vudu*.
  • Devices with the new U-series processor can also support Dolby Vision HDR* and Dolby Atmos®* immersive audio. Together, the fusion of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos transform PCs into entertainment powerhouses.
  • Play popular games on the go, including "World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and "World of Tanks. Visit gameplay.intel.com for a full list of games and optimized settings for Intel-powered PCs.

8th Gen Intel Core Y-Series Processor (i7-8500, i5-8200Y, m3-8100Y) -- The first 8th Gen Intel Core i7, i5 and m3 (Y-series) processors are balanced for mobility and deliver incredible performance that people expect from Intel processors in super thin and light devices with fast Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. Other key features:

  • Stream, share or download with Intel Wireless-AC supporting Gigabit wireless speeds, and experience seamless and reliable connectivity with Modern Standby and eSIM support with Intels Gigabit LTE modems.
  • Improved touch and stylus interaction to power creativity and sketch, shade and paint with precision.
  • Ultra-sleek, thin-and-light designs less than 7 millimeters thick and lighter than 1 pound for use at home, in the office and on-the-go.

How You Get Them: Laptops and 2 in 1s powered by the new 8th Gen Intel Core U-series and Y-series processors will be available from PC manufacturers beginning this fall. For information, visit the 8th Gen Intel Core mobile processor product overview.

More Context: 8th Gen Intel Core (Press Kit) | Product Brief

The Small Print:

1 As measured by over the air TCP throughput on an Intel Reference Platform with Intel® Core i7-8565U Processor and Intel® Wireless-AC 9560 module (with 2x2 160MHz channels) vs. an OEM Intel® Core i5-4200U system with 1x1 BGN (150Mbps), placed within range of 3 meters from the access point with enabling Gigabit Wi-Fi technologies.

2 As Measured by SYSmark* 2014 SE Overall on Intel® Core i5-8265U vs. Intel® Core i5-4200U

3 As measured by Power Director Workload on Intel® Core i5-8265U vs. Intel® Core i5-4200U

4 As measured by Power Director Workload on Intel® Core i5-8265U vs. Intel® Core i5-4200U

5 As projected by 1080P Local Video Playback on Intel® Core i7 8565U (52WHr Battery, 1W Sharp 1080p Panel); workload is 200nits screen brightness and audio in headphones. Some OEM systems are expected to exceed 16 hours.

6 As Measured by SYSmark* 2014 SE Overall on Intel® Core i7-8500Y vs. Intel® Core i7 7Y75.

7 The network requires a wireless router/access point.

Software and workloads used in performance tests may have been optimized for performance only on Intel microprocessors. Performance tests, such as SYSmark and MobileMark, are measured using specific computer systems, components, software, operations and functions. Any change to any of those factors may cause the results to vary. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases, including the performance of that product when combined with other products. For more complete information about performance and benchmark results, visit http://www.intel.com/benchmarks.

Performance results are based on testing as of August 10, 2018 and may not reflect all publicly available security updates. See configuration disclosure for details. No product can be absolutely secure.

Intel technologies' features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software or service activation. Performance varies depending on system configuration. No computer system can be absolutely secure. Check with your system manufacturer or retailer or learn more at intel.com.

Altering clock frequency or voltage may damage or reduce the useful life of the processor and other system components, and may reduce system stability and performance. Product warranties may not apply if the processor is operated beyond its specifications. Check with the manufacturers of system and components for additional details.

Intel is a sponsor and member of the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community, and was the major developer of the XPRT family of benchmarks. Principled Technologies is the publisher of the XPRT family of benchmarks. You should consult other information and performance tests to assist you in fully evaluating your contemplated purchases.

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) expands the boundaries of technology to make the most amazing experiences possible. Information about Intel can be found at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22:00 Uhr
New Intel chips want to make your laptop connect, work and play better - CNET (Cnet)
14:00 Uhr
TP-Link teams with Intel for high-speed Archer C2700 router - CNET (Cnet)
12:06 Uhr
Thinkpad E480/E485 im Test: AMD gegen Intel in Lenovos 14-Zoll-Notebook (Golem.de)
27.08.18
Intel (INTC) Down 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? (Zacks)
24.08.18
AMD shares rise again as Wall Street projects big gains for the chipmaker against Intel (CNBC)
24.08.18
Move over, Intel. AMD rules in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street (CNN Money)
24.08.18
BJ's Restaurants, Newell Brands, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel and Nvidia highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day (Zacks)
24.08.18
Intel: CPU-Benchmarks nach Microcode-Update wieder legitim (ZDNet.de)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Intel News
RSS Feed
Intel zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Intel Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15:16 UhrIntel NeutralBNP PARIBAS
20.08.2018Intel OutperformWells Fargo & Co
16.08.2018Intel OutperformMacquarie Research
13.08.2018Intel Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
10.08.2018Intel NeutralNomura
20.08.2018Intel OutperformWells Fargo & Co
16.08.2018Intel OutperformMacquarie Research
09.08.2018Intel overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.08.2018Intel buyMorningstar
09.08.2018Intel OutperformMacquarie Research
15:16 UhrIntel NeutralBNP PARIBAS
13.08.2018Intel Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
10.08.2018Intel NeutralNomura
09.08.2018Intel Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
09.08.2018Intel Equal weightBarclays Capital
10.08.2018Intel SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.08.2018Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
27.07.2018Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
26.06.2018Intel UnderperformBernstein Research
24.04.2018Intel UnderperformBernstein Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Intel Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Intel

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Intel News

24.08.18Move over. Intel. AMD rules in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street
24.08.18AMD shares rise again as Wall Street projects big gains for the chipmaker against Intel
30.07.18ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank hebt Intel auf 'Kaufen' und fairen Wert auf 55 US-Dollar
09.08.18Intel-Führung redet KI-Klartext
24.08.18Cramer: AMD is a better semiconductor pick than Intel
28.07.18Aktienmarkt - Nach Facebook-Verlusten: Auch Twitter und Intel knicken ein
29.07.18Better Buy: Intel Corporation vs. Texas Instruments
21.08.18Is Intel Corporation a Buy?
12:06 UhrThinkpad E480/E485 im Test: AMD gegen Intel in Lenovos 14-Zoll-Notebook
17.08.18Puma-Chips: Intel patcht endlich seine Kabelmodems
Weitere Intel News
Anzeige

Inside

Legen Sie Ihr Geld beim deutschen Marktführer für Robo-Advice an
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Das große Börsenspiel 2018! Gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro & 9x iPhone X!
Continental - jetzt zugreifen?
EUR-USD: Wichtiger Widerstand muss fallen
SOCIETE GENERALE: RWE  Chance von 29 Prozent
UBS: Volkswagen - Vollgas bei der digitalen Transformation
HSBC: Börsenbetreiber: Deutsche Börse und LSE im Fokus!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Intel-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Intel Peer Group News

22:11 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Mit Mini-Gewinnen zu neuen Höhen
21:35 UhrApple Gearing Up For Biggest iPhone Launch In Four Years
19:57 UhrApple bull sees a September refresh and a Tesla bid in the future
19:53 UhrDiese Aktien konnten am meisten vom historisch längsten Bullenmarkt profitieren
18:31 UhrNvidia-KI generiert fotorealistische Videos
17:55 UhrSmartphones: Huawei überholt Apple
17:33 UhrDie Netflix-Erfolgsstory ist kein Selbstläufer mehr - so könnte sie dennoch weitergehen
17:27 UhrAMD: Senior Vice President verlässt Chiphersteller
17:22 UhrApplied Materials downgraded by Bank of America on worries over chipmaking equipment growth
17:16 UhrTrump - Google manipuliert Suchergebnisse zu meinem Nachteil

News von

Ökonomen unterläuft bei Kritik an Mietpreisbremse schwerer Fehler
So stark würde Deutschland vom Ende des Soli profitieren
Bis zu 5000 Prozent Zinsen  jetzt ist der Wucherer am Ende
So holen sich jobbende Schüler und Studenten Geld vom Staat zurück
Wer alte Gutshäuser kauft, braucht Geld  und viel Geduld

News von

Sechs Gründe, warum der Goldpreis so niedrig ist - und weshalb es wieder nach oben geht
Volkswagen-Aktie: Warum Anleger jetzt auf der Hut sein sollten
Pennystocks: Das sind die sieben deutschen Aktien unter einem Euro
Metro-Aktie vor möglicher Übernahme: Warum das Papier jetzt ins Depot gehört
Türkische Lira gibt nach - Anleger in Türkei nach Handelspause verunsichert

News von

In Hongkong zeigt sich, wie horrende Immobilienpreise Millennials zu zweifelhaften Maßnahmen zwingen
Amazon hat einen neuen Plan, wie das Unternehmen mit Alexa viel Geld verdienen kann
Es gibt eine Sache in Deutschland, die Gründer und Startups wahnsinnig nervt
Millionen Mieter können viel Geld sparen, wenn sie auf ein Detail achten
Startup verkauft Roller, mit dem man für 5 Euro von Frankfurt nach Berlin fahren könnte

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kaum bewegt -- Wall Street mit leichtem Plus -- VW wollte offenbar bei Tesla einsteigen -- Nestlé vollzieht milliardenschweren Starbucks-Deal -- E.ON, RWE, Axel Springer, AIXTRON im Fokus

Nemetschek steigt in Gebäudemanagement ein. Tiffany hebt nach starkem Quartal Ausblick an. Wegen Suche nach "Trump": Trump wettert gegen Google. HSBC sieht gute Einstiegschance bei Wachstumswert FMC. CoBa fürchtet mehr Protektionismus durch Handelsabkommen USA-Mexiko.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 34 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
Die reichsten Länder der EU
Das sind die wohlhabendsten Länder der EU
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte die EU die Zeitumstellung abschaffen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:06 Uhr
DAX schließt kaum bewegt -- Wall Street mit leichtem Plus -- VW wollte offenbar bei Tesla einsteigen -- Nestlé vollzieht milliardenschweren Starbucks-Deal -- E.ON, RWE, Axel Springer, AIXTRON im Fokus
Ausland
21:45 Uhr
"New World": Amazon bringt eigenes MMORPG auf den Markt
Aktie im Fokus
21:45 Uhr
Volkswagen wollte offenbar bei Tesla einsteigen: Warum Elon Musk ablehnte
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Daimler AG710000
E.ON SEENAG99
Amazon906866