New AVX Series Chipset Delivers Low Cost Extension of AV Signals over Fiber

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, recently launched the AVX chipset for multimedia connectivity over both copper category cabling and optical fiber. The AVX200T flagship part offers unprecedented levels of performance for AV extension applications, such as standalone point-to-point cable extenders, matrix switches and KVM extension. With more applications taking advantage of optical fiber infrastructure, the AVX200T uniquely targets long reach extension, providing transport over fiber from distances of 300m to over 40km.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005138/en/

Semtech Pro AV (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The new AVX chipset is positioned perfectly to replace existing AV extension technologies with a new generation of fiber-based products for true long reach performance at cost points lower than the existing copper-based solutions. With support for true bidirectional HDMI connectivity, the AVX200T enables a new class of products which can dramatically reduce both product and system costs, said Don Shaver, Vice President of Video Products for Semtechs Signal Integrity Products Group.

Unique to the AVX platform, the AVX200T includes a powerful AV processing engine that provides broadcast quality scaling, allowing end-points to match the source video to the connected display. The chipset lowers system cost by reducing the number of devices required, and removing the need to use costly FPGA and image scaling devices. In addition, the chipset consumes less than 2.5W with fiber connectivity, compared to existing technologies in the 6 to 8W range. Furthermore, the AVX200T provides a fully integrated USB-HID interface, enabling highly integrated low cost products for KVM applications.

Learn more about AVX200T on the website.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words "offers, "targets, "positioned to, "designed to, or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporations or its managements future plans, objectives or goals are "forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporations annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and "Risk Factors. Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and BlueRiver are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

SMTC-P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005138/en/