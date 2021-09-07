  • Suche
07.09.2021 15:10

New ClearOne CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager Creates New Revenue Generating Opportunity for Partners

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced the full-market availability of its new CONVERGENCETM Cloud AV Manager, which empowers integrators and enterprise-level users to remotely manage unlimited ClearOne systems across multiple rooms, multiple buildings and even across continents.

According to ClearOne Chair & CEO Zee Hakimoglu, the new service has completed a successful beta testing period and is now immediately available to provide integrators with a simple way to remotely access and manage clients systems  and the added benefit of offering them an opportunity to build a new revenue stream.

"As the custom installation market increasingly promotes cloud-based communications and system maintenance, ClearOne is committed to providing our valued partners with powerful tools to reduce maintenance costs while providing faster and better customer service, Hakimoglu said. "With CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager, its easier than ever to set up new ClearOne installations, fewer physical site visits are needed for long-term maintenance and our AV and IT partners gain a new selling point for their clients who expect immediate troubleshooting and top-notch service.

Building on ClearOnes existing CONVERGENCE management software, the new CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager gives integrators and system managers full control of any connected systems via a web portal thats accessible from any device, anywhere in the world.

Integrators using CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager can update the passwords for all of a systems devices at once, back up configuration files, set up push alerts for specific system issues and have immediate insight into all connected installations at a moments notice. The web portal provides a central dashboard that shows all clients with managed systems and allows quick access to troubleshoot or apply updates.

Integration firms can test the new service through a free trial, and then determine the level of use they expect. Pricing from ClearOne is tiered based on the number of clients and systems being monitored, and integrators can determine their own pricing for the monitoring in contracts with clients. This enables integrators to add a new revenue stream, add immense value to their customer support services and contracts, and even reduce operating costs by reducing the number of truck rolls and man hours required to manage clients systems.

"This is a game-changer that gives our resellers instant insight into clients systems while also enabling larger clients to have their own systems managers perform remote operations, Hakimoglu added. "This ensures optimal operation of office collaboration equipment, adds flexibility for integrators and provides greater peace of mind to improve client-integrator relationships. The always-on management and maintenance service can also benefit client retention and continued investment in new ClearOne products.

ClearOne resellers can tailor their service offerings to individual client needs, including providing limited or total access to clients employees and instituting push alerts to be sent to on-site AV managers. The web portal features clear, intuitive graphics and organization, allowing users to navigate quickly and easily to view clients, buildings and individual rooms for closer monitoring and action. Integrators can also view complete lists of audio or video devices they manage and immediately identify all connected equipment that is healthy, down or has issues that require action.

For more information about the ClearOne CONVERGENCE Cloud AV Manager, visit here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

