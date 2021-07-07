  • Suche
07.07.2021 15:10

New ClearOne UNITE® 180 ePTZ Camera Delivers 180-degree Panoramic View

ClearOne [NASDAQ: CLRO], the leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today reaffirmed its commitment to provide uncompromised video collaboration performance with the introduction of the new UNITE 180 ePTZ professional camera that provides a full 180-degree panoramic field-of-view with "real-time stitching to achieve a variety of useful viewing modes for any application and environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005329/en/

Compose Mode supports panoramic view with voice tracking and people tracking. (Photo: Business Wire)

Compose Mode supports panoramic view with voice tracking and people tracking. (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed for professional-quality visual collaboration, conferencing, UC applications, distance learning, and more, the new UNITE 180 camera provides six viewing mode options as well as panoramic view for the ultimate in camera flexibility.

Compose Mode presents a panoramic view along with optional close-ups of up to eight people using people tracking. Manual Mode is a perfect option for focusing on a specific area of the meeting room. Auto Framing Mode automatically frames participants in the room. Grid Mode uses people tracking to track each participant in a separate window showing up to four participants. Speaker Mode detects the presenter which is a particularly useful feature in classrooms. And finally, Presentation Mode features a content-sharing window on the main screen with a picture-in-picture floating window of the presenter. Users can easily switch between modes using their PC, MAC or the UNITE 180 manual control.

Real-time stitching creates a seamless 180-degree panoramic view of wide spaces by bringing the views of multiple lenses together as one complete image. Large classroom settings, training centers, or any wide conferencing area are all captured and presented with perfect clarity in any of the viewing mode options. A 4x zoom further enhances the UNITE 180 feature set.

The UNITE 180 is compatible with all popular cloud-based video collaboration applications including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, Google Meet, ClearOnes COLLABORATE Space and others.

Find out more about the UNITE 180 here. Get a free lifetime subscription of ClearOnes COLLABORATE Space cloud-based collaboration application here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

