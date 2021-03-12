  • Suche
15.04.2021 19:00

New Data from Ookla Confirms T-Mobile Is Americas Fastest 5G Network

T-Mobile customers get the fastest 5G speeds and spend the most time connected to 5G but dont just take OUR word for it. Yet another third-party network report shows how T-Mobile is leading in 5G. New data released today from Ookla, a leader in mobile network testing and data analysis, shows T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers get the fastest 5G speeds and get a 5G signal more often than customers on any other network. T-Mobile has Americas largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. And Ooklas report is just another confirmation of why T-Mobile is the leader in 5G.

"Ooklas report is just the latest to prove T-Mobile is Americas leader in 5G, with real customer data showing T-Mobile delivers the fastest 5G speeds and a 5G signal more often, said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "While the other networks play catch up, T-Mobile 5G will keep layering on even more capacity and speed to the nations largest 5G network.

T-Mobiles network took the top spot in almost every mobile network category in Ooklas report. In addition to ranking first for 5G speed and availability, the latest data from Ookla also shows T-Mobile customers get the fastest and most consistent overall network speeds nationwide. Ooklas report results come from real wireless customers devices and their real-world testing of network performance every day across the country. Millions of data samples were collected from customers using Ooklas Speedtest application to record how wireless networks perform in all the places where people live, work and play.

Largest, Fastest and Most Reliable 5G Network

Independent third-party network benchmarking reports continue to prove theres one clear leader in 5G  T-Mobile. In addition to Ooklas latest findings, additional independent reports confirm T-Mobile 5G is #1 in speed and availability. Recent tests by research firm umlaut rank T-Mobile first in 5G overall and show T-Mobile customers get the most reliable 5G in the U.S., the most 5G coverage and the highest 5G speed score. The Un-carrier is the only wireless provider in the U.S. with all three 5G wins  speed, coverage and reliability.

After blanketing the country in 5G, T-Mobile continues to layer on the capacity and speed as Ultra Capacity 5G lights up in more places across the country. Today, T-Mobiles Extended Range 5G covers 287 million people across 1.6 million square miles. And the Un-carriers super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G already covers 125 million people with plans to extend this deployment nationwide, covering 200 million people, by the end of 2021. Ultra Capacity 5G is the best kind of 5G and can deliver game-changing performance with broad coverage and fast speeds.

For more information on T-Mobiles network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Follow T-Mobiles Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Ultra Capacity 5G includes dedicated mid- and/or high-band 5G signals. T-Mobiles Ultra Capacity 5G covers hundreds of cities and millions of people, with more added all the time; see T-Mobile.com/5Glayers. Capable device required for 5G. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data as reported on www.speedtest.net/global-index/united-states#market-analysis for Q1 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is Americas supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobiles customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

01.04.21
Hauptversammlung: Telekom peilt mehr Dividende an - Keine Eile mit T-Mobile-US-Aufstockung (Börse Online)
31.03.21
Die Expertenmeinungen zur T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US)-Aktie im März 2021 (finanzen.net)
30.03.21
Deutsche Telekom: T-Mobile US setzt auf Google - das steckt hinter der Kooperation (Der Aktionär)
30.03.21
Opening Bell: Renditeanstieg lastet auf Tech-Aktien; Bitcoin, Gamestop, Paypal, Palantir, BioNTech, T-Mobile US, Carnival (Der Aktionär)
18.03.21
Gerüchte um Spac-IPO: Plant Volocopter den Sprint an die Börse? (N-TV)
15.03.21
Revolut: «Wie ein Marathon im Sprint-Tempo» (Finenews.ch)
12.03.21
T-Mobile-Aktie tiefer: T-Mobile US stellt Mittelfristziele vor - Deutsche Telekom-Aktie im Aufwind (finanzen.net)
12.03.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse hebt Ziel für T-Mobile US an - 'Outperform' (dpa-afx)

12.04.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.03.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) buyUBS AG
12.03.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
12.03.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) OutperformCredit Suisse Group
12.03.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.03.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.02.2021T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
12.11.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.08.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
29.07.2020T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
13.04.2016Sprint UnderweightPacific Crest Securities Inc.
10.12.2014Sprint UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

