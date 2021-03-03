  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
03.03.2021 09:00

New Deloitte Report Explores Future of Work Post-Covid

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Future of Work is Here report from Deloitte outlines a future world of work shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic which requires more transparent and consultative leadership, greater focus from employees on career development as automation increases and a more proactive role for governments to invest to close the digital divide.

Commissioned by Liberty Global, one of the worlds leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, the report draws on in-depth interviews with 26 European business leaders, policymakers and researchers. The study has been commissioned to help guide policymakers, employers and professionals on how the pandemic may impact workplace practices and trends and will be the subject of discussion at a special online event The Future of Work is Here, at 15:00-16:00 CET on Wednesday, 3 March 2021.

Frans Dagelet, Partner, Deloitte Human Capital comments: "The Covid-19 crisis has accelerated the thinking and action around the future of work. It demonstrates more than ever that we need to prepare for a different way of looking at work, leadership and collaboration. The leaders that we have interviewed have given insight to their business perspectives and how they have perceived the acceleration of the future of work. We can conclude based on the interviews and underpinning research that the work, workforce and workplace face changes that have to be embraced and implemented to stay relevant.

Manuel Kohnstamm, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Liberty Global adds: "This report demonstrates that the future of work is already here as the Covid-19 crisis continues to transform how and where we work. All of society has had to adjust to the opportunities and challenges of this fast-tracked reality. Schools, businesses, employees and governments, everyone had a steep learning curve this year. This timely report facilitates valuable debate around what needs to be done to make the most of the opportunities and minimise the negative impacts of such rapid and dramatic shifts in working practices.

Research of this nature is intended to inform the broader debate on important issues and Liberty Global does not necessarily endorse all of the conclusions Deloitte reach in their report.

Read the full report here.

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the worlds leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in seven European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet, UPC, the combined Sunrise UPC, as well as VodafoneZiggo, which is owned through a 50/50 joint venture. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

Liberty Global delivers market-leading products through next-generation networks that connect customers subscribing to 49 million broadband, video, fixed and mobile telephony services across our brands. We also have significant investments in ITV, All3Media, CANAL+ Polska, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

Nachrichten zu Liberty Global Inc. (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Liberty Global A News
RSS Feed
Liberty Global A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Liberty Global Inc. (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Wollten Sie schon immer Trading erlernen oder Ihren Handelsansatz verbessern? Im Trading-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr zeigen Ihnen zwei Trading-Profis, mit welchen Strategien Sie 2021 satte Renditen erzielen können..

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Liberty Global A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Liberty Global A News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: dailyDAX Video | Aktuelle DAX-Chartanalyse mit Rocco Gräfe
Physische vs synthetische ETFs: Alles was Sie wissen müssen
DZ BANK - Breakout über GD 20 ebnet Weg zum Allzeithoch
Gamestop will neu durchstarten
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Aktienanleihen auf Adidas, BMW, E.ON
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Schreckgespenst Inflation als Gefahr für die Aktienmärkte?
Die Top-wikifolios im Februar
Ginmon testen und bis zum 31.03.2021 Gebühren sparen
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen. Jetzt anmelden.
Wer soll das bezahlen?
CO2-Abdruck des my-si ESG-Portfolios im Schnitt 65% unter dem von herkömmlichen Portfolios
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Liberty Global A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Liberty Global A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Dax-Revolution und die Chance bei Hellofresh
Deutsche Sparer vor der kalten Enteignung
Die Rückkehr der Inflation
So viel habe ich mit Daytrading in einer Woche aus 500 Euro gemacht
Mit diesem Trick holen Sie sich mehr Handwerkerkosten zurück

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Jetzt ist wieder alles möglich
DAX etabliert sich über 14.000 Punkten
Korrektur beim Bitcoin: Kein Grund zur Sorge
USA: Börsenparty zum großen Nasdaq-Jubiläum - fünf aussichtsreiche Aktien
Thyssenkrupp-Aktie: Dicke Seitwärtsrendite - So sind Sie dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX nimmt Rekordhoch ins Visier -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen -- Navistar-Aktionäre stimmen Übernahme durch TRATON zu -- CANCOM erhält mit Partnern Rahmenvertrag für EU-Großprojekt

Intel soll Milliarden in Patentstreit zahlen. Microsoft zeigt Unterhaltungen mit Hologrammen. Boeing - Risiken bei Tank-Konstruktion des neuen Airbus A321XLR. Instagram löscht vielen Nutzern versehentlich die Like-Zahlen. GSK weitet Studie mit MorphoSys' Otilimab zur Covid-19-Behandlung aus. Online-Boom in der Pandemie beschert Shop Apotheke starkes Jahr 2020. Dialog Semiconductor profitiert von robuster Nachfrage.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
Die größten Börsengänge vor Alibaba und Aramco
Welches Unternehmen erzielte bislang das größte Emissionsvolumen?
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Bedeutung messen Sie ethischen und ökologischen Aspekten bei Ihrer Geldanlage bei?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen