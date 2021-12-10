  • Suche
10.12.2021 15:00

New Farrelly Brothers Roku Original The Now Premieres December 10 on The Roku Channel

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced "The Now, a new comedy from Academy Award winners Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly, will premiere exclusively on The Roku Channel on December 10.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005077/en/

Roku Original "The Now" on The Roku Channel. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Roku Original "The Now" on The Roku Channel. (Graphic: Business Wire)

All 14-episodes of the series will be available to viewers of The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. for free at launch.

Peter Farrelly stated, "I wanted to make a show about living in the present because I personally have lived too much in the future and the past and I think a lot of people do. We worry about the future, and we have regrets about the past, yet we are only ever living in the now. The future and the past are just concepts, but all life takes place in the present. If you want to make changes in your life you have to make them in the now.

Bobby Farrelly added, "We knew that we needed a stellar cast to tell this story properly, and thats what we got. Collaborating with Dave Franco, OShea Jackson, Jimmy Tatro, Bill Murray, Alyssa Milano, and Daryl Hannah was an unforgettable experience, and the result is something that were very proud of. We cant wait to share it with everyone on The Roku Channel.

The dark comedy examines what exactly makes life worth living through the eyes of Ed Poole (Dave Franco). For Ed, life isnt going as he planned. However, a tragic event causes him to rethink his outlook, forcing him to go after what he loves, cherish the people closest to him and live in The Now.

"I've never needed The Now more than now, said Colin Davis, Rokus Head of Original Scripted Programming. "This is a show that tackles tough but universal challenges with levity and comedy that only this excellent cast and creators can deliver. The Roku Channel is on a strong path to being the best destination for premium, bespoke, original comedies and The Now more than delivers.

Joining Dave Franco in "The Now are O'Shea Jackson Jr, Jimmy Tatro, and Daryl Hannah in starring roles. Bill Murray, Alyssa Milano, Pete Davidson, Rob Yang, are featured in recurring roles throughout the series. "The Now was directed by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly. It was written by Peter and Bobby Farrelly, Steve Leff and Pete Jones. Steve Golin and Jeff Okin served as executive producers. The series was produced by Anonymous Content.

The Roku Channel is the exclusive home of Roku Originals. From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals gives viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. This year, The Roku Channel saw record growth, reaching U.S. households with an estimated 70 million people in Q1 2021. In Q3, The Roku Channel was a top five channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach. Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and 200+ free live linear television channels. It licenses and distributes content from more than 200 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

For more information, visit https://therokuchannel.roku.com.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the content, benefits, features, timing and availability of The Now and other Roku Originals on The Roku Channel; trends related to TV streaming; and the features, benefits, growth and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Rokus website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

