finanzen.net
13.04.2020 17:00

New Innovations From Intuit Help Consumers and Small Businesses Access and Navigate U.S. Government Aid and Relief Programs

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), proud maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, today released Intuit Aid Assist, a free website with an interactive tool to help eligible small business owners and the self-employed assess how much federal relief they are eligible for under the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Intuit Aid Assist is the latest of three new services launched by Intuit in the last 10 days to help Americans better understand and potentially access billions of dollars through the recently passed U.S. government aid and relief programs. QuickBooks Capital is now a non-bank SBA-approved lender for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the CARES Act, and Intuit TurboTax launched Stimulus Registration, a new service to help consumers register to receive their stimulus checks from the government.

"Many consumers and small businesses are struggling to make ends meet and provide for their families. They are facing a loss of income and a lack of savings to weather the storm. The U.S. government has stepped in with much-needed relief and were partnering closely to help, said Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit. "We applied our artificial intelligence and rapid innovation capabilities to help Americans navigate these offerings and get access to the relief they need quickly.

Built on Intuits technology platform, the new offerings help consumers and small businesses get quick access to relief from U.S. government programs:

  • Intuit Aid Assist - a free website with an interactive tool to help small business owners and the self-employed in the U.S. assess potential eligibility for financial relief under the CARES Act. Developed with Intuit's artificial intelligence, Intuit Aid Assist leverages the same knowledge engineering technology used by TurboTax to simplify the tax code.

    Intuit Aid Assist takes the complexity of hundreds of pages of the CARES Act and converts it into an easy-to-understand interview that provides answers to the most pressing questions on small business owners minds: What relief am I eligible for? How much of a loan can I get? How much of my loan may be forgiven so I dont have to repay it?

    The interactive tool assesses eligibility, estimates loan amounts, delivers a personalized recommendation and, for qualified small businesses and other eligible applicants, provides links to help them take the next step of applying for a loan. Intuit Aid Assist supports both the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) relief programs.
  • QuickBooks Capital - QuickBooks Capital is a non-bank SBA-approved lender for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). QuickBooks Capital will be able to simplify, automate and expedite the PPP application process. The product will assist applicants in determining eligibility and automating much of the application process, then facilitate the federal relief application process and, in coordination with the Small Business Administration, disburse PPP funds, allowing quick access to relief. QuickBooks Capital will be able to begin processing PPP loan applications soon.
  • TurboTax Stimulus Registration - a free product designed to help the more than 10 million Americans not required to file a tax return get their stimulus money fast. On April 3rd, TurboTax launched the Stimulus Registration product to help millions easily file a minimum tax return with the IRS, which has the information needed to determine their stimulus eligibility. Users simply answer a few questions and then choose to receive their payment via direct deposit or check.

    With less than two weeks in the market, the TurboTax Stimulus Registration product has helped more than 165,000 Americans register for over $230 million dollars of federal stimulus money.

In addition to being part of the effort thats helping millions of Americans access hundreds of billions of dollars that are available in government aid and relief programs, Intuit is also investing in other initiatives to support consumers, small businesses and the self-employed with the potential to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in value:

  • Co-founded the Small Business Relief Initiative with GoFundMe to help small businesses raise money to overcome the challenges caused by COVID-19.
  • QuickBooks Payments customers get access to cash more quickly with QuickBooks Instant Deposit offering which makes cash available on the same day. Intuit will soon be launching a free version of the service that will save customers up to $3 million in fees and help provide them with access to up to a total of $300 million of their payments funds instantly.
  • Matching employee donations 2:1 and donated funds to the United Nations COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About Intuit

Intuits mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. We are a global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves approximately 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

Given the large demand for limited SBA authorized funding, not every qualified applicant will receive a loan.

Nachrichten zu Intuit Inc.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.03.20
Wie Experten die Intuit-Aktie im März einstuften (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Intuit-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Intuit zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
23.02.20
Ausblick: Intuit informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
24.09.19
Mastercard-Aktie, Intuit und Co.: Die fünf erfolgreichsten Dauerläufer seit 2007 (Börse Online)
24.09.19
Mastercard-Aktie, Intuit und Co.: Fünf der erfolgreichsten Dauerläufer seit 2007 (Börse Online)
20.08.19
Ausblick: Intuit stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
27.05.19
Intuit: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Intuit News
RSS Feed
Intuit zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Intuit Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.06.2018Intuit BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.05.2018Intuit HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.05.2018Intuit UnderweightFirst Analysis Securities
21.11.2017Intuit NeutralUBS AG
21.11.2017Intuit HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.06.2018Intuit BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.05.2018Intuit HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
21.11.2017Intuit HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
25.05.2016Intuit BuyUBS AG
20.11.2015Intuit OverweightBarclays Capital
21.11.2017Intuit NeutralUBS AG
16.11.2017Intuit Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
15.11.2017Intuit Equal WeightBarclays Capital
09.11.2017Intuit NeutralUBS AG
23.08.2017Intuit Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
23.05.2018Intuit UnderweightFirst Analysis Securities
21.08.2015Intuit UnderweightFirst Analysis Securities
03.10.2008Intuit DowngradeUBS AG
03.06.2008Intuit DowngradeMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
20.11.2006Intuit underweightPrudential Financial

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Intuit Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Intuit News

06.04.20The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon. Medtronic. Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Intuit and Bayer
31.03.20Wie Experten die Intuit-Aktie im März einstuften
25.03.20Intuit Stock Tops A Key Rating Benchmark Amid Double-Digit Profit. Sales Growth
25.03.20Intuit (INTU) Down 17.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
27.03.20Intuit (INTU) Takes Steps to Aid Coronavirus-Crippled Businesses
26.03.20Intuit QuickBooks Donates Ad Time For COVID-19 Small Business Relief Efforts
08.04.20Headspace appoints former Intuit exec CeCe Morken as president and COO
Weitere Intuit News
Werbung

Inside

Der Solidvest Investmentprozess
Mit diesen Grundannahmen erfolgreich in die Technische Analyse einsteigen
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Podcast mit Dr. Martin Lück: Wie stark bremst Corona die Wirtschaft aus?
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Wirtschaftsprognosen in Zeiten von Corona
Exporo: Die 1. Digital Week - Finanzwirtschaft in Krisenzeiten
Vontobel: Wasserstoff  Energieträger der Zukunft?
Cineworld schließt alle Kinos
BASF  50er-EMA im Fokus
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Intuit-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Intuit Peer Group News

13:14 UhrBill Gates fordert Geld von den Wirtschaftsmächten
12.04.20Bill Gates calls on G-20 members to fund vaccine against coronavirus
12.04.20Corona-Pandemie: Bill Gates fordert von G20-Staaten mehr Geld für Impfstoffe
12.04.20Bill Gates: "Es braucht eine globale Anstrengung"
10.04.20Microsoft Teams now lets you add custom backgrounds - CNET
10.04.20ProBeat: Microsoft Teams video calls and the ethics of invisible AI
10.04.20Corona-Krise: Teile der Schülerschaft drohen abgehängt zu werden
10.04.20Wunschanalyse der Woche: Microsoft-Aktie
09.04.20Riesiges Wachstum für Google. Microsoft & Co: Cloud-Geschäfte laufen immer besser
09.04.20Bill Gates says life under the coronavirus pandemic could get easier in June - CNET

News von

Von Anzeige bis Notar  so funktioniert der kontaktlose Immobilienkauf
Die Geldflut ist da  und so schützen Sie Ihr Vermögen
Das Finanzamt ist großzügig wie nie  was Steuerzahler jetzt wissen müssen
Vonovia rechnet mit Mietausfällen in zweistelliger Millionenhöhe
Das Bargeld verschwindet

News von

Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
Neue Goldmünze "Made in Germany" bietet erneute Schnäppchenchance
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Mehr oder weniger freiwillig: Schweden wird wohl seinen Sonderweg gegen Corona beenden - hier bieten sich Kaufchancen
Warum der Fonds von Mr. DAX Dirk Müller im Crash glänzt - und welche Portfolios ebenfalls überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

DAX verabschiedet sich deutlich stärker ins lange Wochenende -- EU-Finanzminister einigen sich auf Corona-Hilfspaket -- comdirect meldet Gewinnsprung -- Disney, Starbucks, Airbus im Fokus

GE zieht Jahresprognose zurück. QIAGEN übertrifft dank hoher Nachfrage eigene Ziele. Drägerwerk erhält durch Corona-Pandemie deutlich mehr Aufträge im 1. Quartal. Bei Renault soll die Dividende ausfallen. Starkes Quartal beflügelt Takeaway-Aktie. Pfizer will bald Coronavirus-Behandlung an Menschen testen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Corona-Crash an den Börsen: Wird der DAX im April noch weiter fallen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09.04.20
DAX verabschiedet sich deutlich stärker ins lange Wochenende -- EU-Finanzminister einigen sich auf Corona-Hilfspaket -- comdirect meldet Gewinnsprung -- Disney, Starbucks, Airbus im Fokus
Kryptowährungen
16:35 Uhr
Wie Sie über mehrere Wege vom Bitcoin-Boom profitieren können
Sonstiges
16:32 Uhr
KW 15: Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. - So performten Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Lufthansa AG823212
Alphabet C (ex Google)A14Y6H
MasterCard Inc.A0F602
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914