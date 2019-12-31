Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), proud maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, today released Intuit Aid Assist, a free website with an interactive tool to help eligible small business owners and the self-employed assess how much federal relief they are eligible for under the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, administered by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Intuit Aid Assist is the latest of three new services launched by Intuit in the last 10 days to help Americans better understand and potentially access billions of dollars through the recently passed U.S. government aid and relief programs. QuickBooks Capital is now a non-bank SBA-approved lender for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the CARES Act, and Intuit TurboTax launched Stimulus Registration, a new service to help consumers register to receive their stimulus checks from the government.

"Many consumers and small businesses are struggling to make ends meet and provide for their families. They are facing a loss of income and a lack of savings to weather the storm. The U.S. government has stepped in with much-needed relief and were partnering closely to help, said Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit. "We applied our artificial intelligence and rapid innovation capabilities to help Americans navigate these offerings and get access to the relief they need quickly.

Built on Intuits technology platform, the new offerings help consumers and small businesses get quick access to relief from U.S. government programs:

Intuit Aid Assist - a free website with an interactive tool to help small business owners and the self-employed in the U.S. assess potential eligibility for financial relief under the CARES Act. Developed with Intuit's artificial intelligence, Intuit Aid Assist leverages the same knowledge engineering technology used by TurboTax to simplify the tax code.



Intuit Aid Assist takes the complexity of hundreds of pages of the CARES Act and converts it into an easy-to-understand interview that provides answers to the most pressing questions on small business owners minds: What relief am I eligible for? How much of a loan can I get? How much of my loan may be forgiven so I dont have to repay it?



The interactive tool assesses eligibility, estimates loan amounts, delivers a personalized recommendation and, for qualified small businesses and other eligible applicants, provides links to help them take the next step of applying for a loan. Intuit Aid Assist supports both the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) relief programs.



TurboTax Stimulus Registration - a free product designed to help the more than 10 million Americans not required to file a tax return get their stimulus money fast. On April 3rd, TurboTax launched the Stimulus Registration product to help millions easily file a minimum tax return with the IRS, which has the information needed to determine their stimulus eligibility. Users simply answer a few questions and then choose to receive their payment via direct deposit or check.



With less than two weeks in the market, the TurboTax Stimulus Registration product has helped more than 165,000 Americans register for over $230 million dollars of federal stimulus money.

In addition to being part of the effort thats helping millions of Americans access hundreds of billions of dollars that are available in government aid and relief programs, Intuit is also investing in other initiatives to support consumers, small businesses and the self-employed with the potential to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in value:

Co-founded the Small Business Relief Initiative with GoFundMe to help small businesses raise money to overcome the challenges caused by COVID-19.

QuickBooks Payments customers get access to cash more quickly with QuickBooks Instant Deposit offering which makes cash available on the same day. Intuit will soon be launching a free version of the service that will save customers up to $3 million in fees and help provide them with access to up to a total of $300 million of their payments funds instantly.

Matching employee donations 2:1 and donated funds to the United Nations COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Given the large demand for limited SBA authorized funding, not every qualified applicant will receive a loan.

