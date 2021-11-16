  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 20.11.2021 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++ -w-
16.11.2021 00:25

New Legislation Funds Major Deployment of Zero and Low-Emissions School Buses

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

With over 20,000 clean fuel buses in operation, Blue Bird is committed to the advancement of emissions-reducing school transportation in the United States. The newly passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will deliver more emissions-reducing electric, propane and compressed natural gas school buses to American school districts in rural, suburban and urban communities.

"Thanks to the foresight and innovation of companies like the Blue Bird Corporation, Georgia is already leading the nation in producing the technology that is helping modernize our school buses, protect childrens health and keep our air clean while also creating the sustainable, good-paying jobs that will move our economy into the future, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock said. "I was proud to champion $5 billion in the infrastructure package for boosting electric bus production, which will help further these efforts, and Im so glad weve finally gotten it over the finish line. Im thrilled to work with leaders at Blue Bird to get these investments flowing to Georgia and other manufacturers across the nation, so we can start greening our yellow school buses in earnest for the next generation.

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is the type of legislation that will advance the deployment of alternative-power buses, allowing school districts to easily replace aging diesel models with ones that have zero and low emissions, said Matthew Stevenson, president and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. "Blue Bird is very encouraged that the deal will accelerate climate friendly student transportation and supports a nationwide EV charging infrastructure that will benefit the environment and, most importantly, the health of our children.

Since 1927, Blue Bird, the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, has sold more than a half million units and has nearly 180,000 in operation today. The company has sold five times more alternative-power buses than all competitors combined.

Investment in modern infrastructure through this deal will lead to increased demand for school buses powered by alternatives to diesel. "The infrastructure legislation, besides cutting air pollution linked to asthma, also is expected to drive demand for American-made vehicle technology, including batteries, resulting in new jobs, said Stevenson.

"This bipartisan bill, now law, puts in motion one of the greatest investments ever in our nations infrastructure. That means better roads, rail, and bridges as well as cleaner drinking water and getting internet to our rural communities. It also means making smart investments in clean technologies that create jobs and help keep our children healthy, said Congressman Bishop. "Electric school buses, like those built right here in middle Georgia, get our children to school and reduce their exposure to harmful air pollutants. At the same time, school systems using those buses are going to be paying less for them since fuel and maintenance costs for electric buses are, on average, over $6,000 less annually. It is a win-win-win for Georgia and America. Blue Bird announced its 800th electric school bus this past summer.

Blue Bird pioneered electric school buses over 25 years ago, propane buses more than 12 years ago, and compressed natural gas models about 26 years ago. Blue Bird has over 20,000 propane buses in operation and sales for propane buses continue to grow year over year.

"Every time a district is able to choose a greener alternative, we take a big step in providing a better, cleaner future for our children and communities, said Stevenson.

Nearly 6,700 school districts operate Blue Birds school buses.

About Blue Bird Corporation: Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Birds longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. Blue Bird has a rich history of binging new technology to the school bus space and is the undisputed leader in alternative-power school buses, having more than 20,000 low and zero emission buses on the road. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Birds parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Birds complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

Nachrichten zu Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hennessy Capital Acquisition News
RSS Feed
Hennessy Capital Acquisition zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.02.2018Hennessy Capital Acquisition HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.05.2017Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.12.2015Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.02.2018Hennessy Capital Acquisition HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.05.2017Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.12.2015Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Hennessy Capital Acquisition News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Hennessy Capital Acquisition News
Werbung

Trading-News

Etsy und Netflix: Diese Coronaprofiteure drehen wieder auf
DZ BANK - Öl & Gas im Preisrausch - wohin geht die Rohstoff-Reise?
Vontobel: Vontobel ist Premium Partner bei der ING!
Synlab ist Testsieger - Biontech erholt
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Noch wenige Plätze frei: Solidvest verlost 25.000 Euro unter nächsten 100 Neukunden
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
20 Jahre IPConcept - 20 Fakten und Stimmen zum Jubiläum
Schwerpunkt der Woche: So gut wie Gold
Geldpolitik vs. Inflation?
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Hennessy Capital Acquisition-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Black Friday: Diese Deals gibt es bereits jetzt
Und dann macht der Deutsche-Bank-Chef Christine Lagarde eine deutliche Ansage
So sparen Sie am Black Friday bei Staubsaugern und Saugrobotern
Günstige Fernseher am Black Friday kaufen? Darauf sollten Sie achten
Aktienkauf als Bürgerpflicht? In anderen Ländern ist das längst normal

News von

DAX im Plus - Europas Börsen mit frischen Rekordhochs zum Wochenstart
Zahlungsdienst Maestro endet: Was heißt das für Girokarten?
Lufthansa-Aktie: Die Wolken verziehen sich - was jetzt drin ist
Marinomed Biotech-Aktie: Algenwirkstoff gegen Covid-19
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Lufthansa, Vantage Towers und Boeing

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- US-Börsen schließen kaum verändert -- RWE erhöht Prognose für 2022 -- Nordex mit Quartalsverlust -- Airbus, Philips, Lufthansa, ENCAVIS, BioNTech, Pfizer, secunet im Fokus

Talanx trotz hoher Schadensbelastung zuversichtlicher. Heineken will südafrikanischen Spirituosenhersteller übernehmen. Reus will mit Dortmund Meisterschale holen. Ahold Delhaize will eigene Aktien zurückkaufen. Investor Paul Singer will aus HELLA-Übernahme durch Faurecia Kapital schlagen. Shell verlegt steuerlichen Hauptsitz nach London. Deutsche Börse beendet Handel mit Wirecard-Aktie.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien befinden sich in George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie an eine Jahresendrally beim DAX?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen