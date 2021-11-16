New Legislation Funds Major Deployment of Zero and Low-Emissions School Buses

With over 20,000 clean fuel buses in operation, Blue Bird is committed to the advancement of emissions-reducing school transportation in the United States. The newly passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will deliver more emissions-reducing electric, propane and compressed natural gas school buses to American school districts in rural, suburban and urban communities.

"Thanks to the foresight and innovation of companies like the Blue Bird Corporation, Georgia is already leading the nation in producing the technology that is helping modernize our school buses, protect childrens health and keep our air clean while also creating the sustainable, good-paying jobs that will move our economy into the future, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock said. "I was proud to champion $5 billion in the infrastructure package for boosting electric bus production, which will help further these efforts, and Im so glad weve finally gotten it over the finish line. Im thrilled to work with leaders at Blue Bird to get these investments flowing to Georgia and other manufacturers across the nation, so we can start greening our yellow school buses in earnest for the next generation.

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal is the type of legislation that will advance the deployment of alternative-power buses, allowing school districts to easily replace aging diesel models with ones that have zero and low emissions, said Matthew Stevenson, president and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. "Blue Bird is very encouraged that the deal will accelerate climate friendly student transportation and supports a nationwide EV charging infrastructure that will benefit the environment and, most importantly, the health of our children.

Since 1927, Blue Bird, the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, has sold more than a half million units and has nearly 180,000 in operation today. The company has sold five times more alternative-power buses than all competitors combined.

Investment in modern infrastructure through this deal will lead to increased demand for school buses powered by alternatives to diesel. "The infrastructure legislation, besides cutting air pollution linked to asthma, also is expected to drive demand for American-made vehicle technology, including batteries, resulting in new jobs, said Stevenson.

"This bipartisan bill, now law, puts in motion one of the greatest investments ever in our nations infrastructure. That means better roads, rail, and bridges as well as cleaner drinking water and getting internet to our rural communities. It also means making smart investments in clean technologies that create jobs and help keep our children healthy, said Congressman Bishop. "Electric school buses, like those built right here in middle Georgia, get our children to school and reduce their exposure to harmful air pollutants. At the same time, school systems using those buses are going to be paying less for them since fuel and maintenance costs for electric buses are, on average, over $6,000 less annually. It is a win-win-win for Georgia and America. Blue Bird announced its 800th electric school bus this past summer.

Blue Bird pioneered electric school buses over 25 years ago, propane buses more than 12 years ago, and compressed natural gas models about 26 years ago. Blue Bird has over 20,000 propane buses in operation and sales for propane buses continue to grow year over year.

"Every time a district is able to choose a greener alternative, we take a big step in providing a better, cleaner future for our children and communities, said Stevenson.

Nearly 6,700 school districts operate Blue Birds school buses.

About Blue Bird Corporation: Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Birds longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. Blue Bird has a rich history of binging new technology to the school bus space and is the undisputed leader in alternative-power school buses, having more than 20,000 low and zero emission buses on the road. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Birds parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Birds complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006344/en/