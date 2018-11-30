New MiFi® 8000 Mobile Hotspot Delivers Gigabit LTE Speeds to Sprint Customers

Inseego
Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT
device-to-cloud solutions, today announced the MiFi® 8000 Mobile
Hotspot, Sprints first mobile hotspot with gigabit-speed performance
and enterprise-grade security features to meet the growing demands of
todays users. The MiFi
8000 will be available beginning June 14 to Sprint customers
nationwide online, and through retail, business and enterprise channels.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005294/en/
Inseego - Available June 14 (Photo: Business Wire)" src="https://mms.businesswire.com/media/20190606005294/en/726071/4/MiFi8000_000_SPRINT.jpg"/>
Sprint MiFi 8000 by Inseego - Available June 14 (Photo: Business Wire)
"The MiFi 8000 series of gigabit LTE mobile hotspot delivers everything
our customers have come to expect from the MiFi brand, with compelling
features such as best-in-class security with IT admin controls, the
latest advancements in 4G LTE Advanced-Pro technology, and ultra-fast
dual-band Wi-Fi, said Ashish Sharma, CMO and EVP IoT & Mobile Solutions
at Inseego. "Inseego solutions provide the missing link for data-hungry
enterprise users, SMB, and prosumers who want fast and reliable
connections wherever they go, whether its a domestic or an
international business trip, their home office, or a remote field
office.
"Mobile workplace demands have been on the rise for our SMB, enterprise
and government customers alike, said Kim Green-Kerr, senior vice
president, Sprint Business Solutions. "The MiFi 8000 allows mobile
system administrators to bring gigabit connectivity performance and
enterprise-grade data security to an increasingly remote work force.
Inseegos gigabit hotspot is a tremendous addition to Sprint Business
world-class product portfolio and converged solutions, from more
innovative wireless offerings, Tier 1 wireline network capabilities to
the groundbreaking Curiosity IoT dedicated core and operating system.
Gigabit LTE speed that vastly outperforms earlier 4G devices
The MiFi 8000 raises the bar in mobile connectivity with LTE
Advanced-Pro (category 18) technology and 5x carrier aggregation,
resulting in higher peak data rates and the best broadband experience
across the coverage area. It allows up to 15 Wi-Fi clients to connect in
2.4GHz or 5GHz bands simultaneously, which avoids network congestion and
maximizes performance.
The ultimate in enterprise-grade security
Trusted by private enterprises, federal, local and state government
agencies, customers can connect with confidence from anywhere, knowing
that their data connection is secure. The MiFi iQ technology platform
goes above and beyond industry standards for security with IT admin
controls, on-board VPN, guest Wi-Fi network, anti-hacking cybersecurity
features and advanced enterprise-grade encryption protocols. The MiFi
8000 is 100% designed and developed by Inseego engineers in the USA.
24-hour battery life with hassle-free charging
The MiFi 8000 stays up and runs all day long, and its Universal Charger
can give a battery boost to connected devices such as smartphones or
tablets. Built-in QuickCharge technology delivers lightning-fast
charging up to four times faster than conventional charging.
File sharing through MiFi Share
MiFi Share provides a new way to share files with connected devices on
the local, secure Wi-Fi network via a USB memory stick that is plugged
into the MiFi 8000s USB-C port.
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and
intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enables high-performance
mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers
and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio
consists of IoT Cloud solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which
together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and
secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers
mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime
mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD
WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are
powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms,
IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com
#Making5Greal
About Sprint
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more
and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about
most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of March 31, 2019 and is
widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative
technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national
carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including
Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant
national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier
1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprints legacy of innovation and service
continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage,
reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to
launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit
Sprint at www.sprint.com
or www.facebook.com/sprint
and www.twitter.com/sprint.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of
important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from
those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors
include risks relating to technological changes, new product
introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence
on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in
more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov)
and other regulatory agencies.
©2019. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are
trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names
mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
To learn more about the MiFi 8000, visit https://www.inseego.com/4g-lte-mobile-hotspots-usb-modems/.
For more information on Inseegos MiFi 8000 or to interview an Inseego
leadership team member, please email inseego@goDRIVEN360.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005294/en/