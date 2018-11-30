finanzen.net
06.06.2019 22:32
New MiFi® 8000 Mobile Hotspot Delivers Gigabit LTE Speeds to Sprint Customers

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced the MiFi® 8000 Mobile Hotspot, Sprints first mobile hotspot with gigabit-speed performance and enterprise-grade security features to meet the growing demands of todays users. The MiFi 8000 will be available beginning June 14 to Sprint customers nationwide online, and through retail, business and enterprise channels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005294/en/

Sprint MiFi 8000 by <a href=Inseego - Available June 14 (Photo: Business Wire)" src="https://mms.businesswire.com/media/20190606005294/en/726071/4/MiFi8000_000_SPRINT.jpg"/>

Sprint MiFi 8000 by Inseego - Available June 14 (Photo: Business Wire)

"The MiFi 8000 series of gigabit LTE mobile hotspot delivers everything our customers have come to expect from the MiFi brand, with compelling features such as best-in-class security with IT admin controls, the latest advancements in 4G LTE Advanced-Pro technology, and ultra-fast dual-band Wi-Fi, said Ashish Sharma, CMO and EVP IoT & Mobile Solutions at Inseego. "Inseego solutions provide the missing link for data-hungry enterprise users, SMB, and prosumers who want fast and reliable connections wherever they go, whether its a domestic or an international business trip, their home office, or a remote field office.

"Mobile workplace demands have been on the rise for our SMB, enterprise and government customers alike, said Kim Green-Kerr, senior vice president, Sprint Business Solutions. "The MiFi 8000 allows mobile system administrators to bring gigabit connectivity performance and enterprise-grade data security to an increasingly remote work force. Inseegos gigabit hotspot is a tremendous addition to Sprint Business world-class product portfolio and converged solutions, from more innovative wireless offerings, Tier 1 wireline network capabilities to the groundbreaking Curiosity IoT dedicated core and operating system.

Gigabit LTE speed that vastly outperforms earlier 4G devices

The MiFi 8000 raises the bar in mobile connectivity with LTE Advanced-Pro (category 18) technology and 5x carrier aggregation, resulting in higher peak data rates and the best broadband experience across the coverage area. It allows up to 15 Wi-Fi clients to connect in 2.4GHz or 5GHz bands simultaneously, which avoids network congestion and maximizes performance.

The ultimate in enterprise-grade security

Trusted by private enterprises, federal, local and state government agencies, customers can connect with confidence from anywhere, knowing that their data connection is secure. The MiFi iQ technology platform goes above and beyond industry standards for security with IT admin controls, on-board VPN, guest Wi-Fi network, anti-hacking cybersecurity features and advanced enterprise-grade encryption protocols. The MiFi 8000 is 100% designed and developed by Inseego engineers in the USA.

24-hour battery life with hassle-free charging

The MiFi 8000 stays up and runs all day long, and its Universal Charger can give a battery boost to connected devices such as smartphones or tablets. Built-in QuickCharge technology delivers lightning-fast charging up to four times faster than conventional charging.

File sharing through MiFi Share

MiFi Share provides a new way to share files with connected devices on the local, secure Wi-Fi network via a USB memory stick that is plugged into the MiFi 8000s USB-C port.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enables high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of IoT Cloud solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Making5Greal

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of March 31, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprints legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2019. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

To learn more about the MiFi 8000, visit https://www.inseego.com/4g-lte-mobile-hotspots-usb-modems/.

For more information on Inseegos MiFi 8000 or to interview an Inseego leadership team member, please email inseego@goDRIVEN360.com.

11.05.19
Inseego öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
06.05.19
Ausblick: Inseego stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
05.03.19
Ausblick: Inseego präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.11.18
Ausblick: Inseego öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.08.18
Ausblick: Inseego gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

