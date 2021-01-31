  • Suche
+++ CoinShares, Europas größter Krypto ETP Emittent bringt eine neue Marke in Deutschland auf dem Markt. CoinShares physische ETNs für Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin jetzt auf Xetra vorhanden. +++-w-
29.06.2021 15:00

New Roku Original The Demi Lovato Show to Premiere on July 30

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced The Demi Lovato Show will premiere on The Roku Channel on July 30. As more than just a talk show, superstar Demi Lovato and an incredible lineup of celebrity guests and experts address some of todays edgiest social topics in frank and honest discussions. The new show will be the first of more than a dozen Roku® Originals programs to premiere for the first time anywhere on The Roku Channel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005402/en/

The Demi Lovato Show on The Roku Channel (Photo: Business Wire)

The Demi Lovato Show on The Roku Channel (Photo: Business Wire)

Each 10-minute episode of The Demi Lovato Show will feature a special guest and will cover topics including activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health, and even interplanetary visitors. Episode guests will be announced at a later date. ??

"Some conversations can be difficult, but Ive never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things, said Demi Lovato. "We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth  where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. Theres something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off limits and opinions are welcome. Im so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on The Roku Channel.

"Demi Lovato is a voice of a generation and were beyond excited to elevate their voice with new audiences, said Brian Tannenbaum, Rokus Head of Original Alternative Programming. "With such a singular talent at the forefront of The Demi Lovato Show, theres never been a better time to have honest, frank discussions in a fun, approachable and unfiltered format. Were thrilled to be able to share these conversations with the millions of engaged streamers on The Roku Channel.

Produced by GoodStory Entertainment and SB Projects, The Demi Lovato Show is executive produced by Demi Lovato, Scooter Braun, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Alison Kaye, Scott Manson, Todd Yasui, and Sara Hansemann. The series is directed by Hannah Lux Davis.

Roku recently announced performance updates relating to Roku Originals in the first two weeks following its May launch. The Roku Channel has seen record growth this year, reaching U.S. households with an estimated 70 million people in Q1 2021. Roku expects to release an additional 45 Roku Originals this year to complement The Roku Channels expansive library of 40,000+ free movies and television programs and 190+ live linear channels already offered to viewers.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. The Roku Channel licenses and distributes content from more than 175 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs and can be accessed internationally in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

For more information, visit https://therokuchannel.roku.com.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to the content, benefits, features, timing and availability of The Demi Lovato Show and other Roku Originals on The Roku Channel; trends related to TV streaming; and the features, benefits, growth and reach of The Roku Channel and the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Rokus website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

