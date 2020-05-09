  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
26.02.2021 23:30

New Senior Announces "At-the-Market Offering Program

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior or the "Company) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that it had established an "at-the-market" program through which it may issue and sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate of $100 million of the Company's common stock. The common stock will be offered and sold in accordance with the Companys instructions pursuant to a Distribution Agreement, dated February 26, 2021, between New Senior and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., BTIG, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC., KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, who are acting as sales agents.

Sales of the common stock pursuant to the Distribution Agreement may be made in transactions that are deemed to be "at-the-market offerings as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Sales may also be made by any other method permitted by law, including by means of ordinary brokers transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, on any other existing trading market for our common stock, to or through a market maker at prices prevailing at the time of sale or in privately negotiated transactions. The Company intends to use the proceeds from these sales, if any, for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt and investment opportunities.

The Shares will be offered and sold pursuant to the Companys Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-234508) and the related prospectus supplement dated February 26, 2021. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 1585 Broadway, New York, New York 10036.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR
New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.

Nachrichten zu New Senior Investment Group Inc When Issued

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
06:39 Uhr
New Senior Investment Group: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.02.21
Ausblick: New Senior Investment Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
11.02.21
Erste Schätzungen: New Senior Investment Group stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
31.10.20
New Senior Investment Group stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
29.10.20
Ausblick: New Senior Investment Group legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
08.08.20
New Senior Investment Group: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
06.08.20
Ausblick: New Senior Investment Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
09.05.20
New Senior Investment Group: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr New Senior Investment Group News
RSS Feed
New Senior Investment Group zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu New Senior Investment Group Inc When Issued

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16.07.2019New Senior Investment Group BuyBTIG Research
29.04.2016New Senior Investment Group BuyCompass Point
13.11.2015New Senior Investment Group BuyCanaccord Adams
10.09.2015New Senior Investment Group HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2015New Senior Investment Group BuyCompass Point
16.07.2019New Senior Investment Group BuyBTIG Research
29.04.2016New Senior Investment Group BuyCompass Point
13.11.2015New Senior Investment Group BuyCanaccord Adams
10.09.2015New Senior Investment Group HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2015New Senior Investment Group BuyCompass Point

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für New Senior Investment Group Inc When Issued nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene New Senior Investment Group News

11.02.21Erste Schätzungen: New Senior Investment Group stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
23.02.21Ausblick: New Senior Investment Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
06:39 UhrNew Senior Investment Group: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
25.02.21New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Surpasses Q4 FFO and Revenue Estimates
Weitere New Senior Investment Group News
Werbung

Trading-News

Finanzfluss im Podcast: Legen Generation Y und Z ihr Geld besser an?
DZ BANK - Was bedeutet die Korrektur bei den Tech-Aktien?
Starkes Schlussquartal: Home Depot hebt Dividende an
Fulminanter Ölpreisanstieg: Kann das so weitergehen?
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Telekom, Covestro AG, Vonovia
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Jetzt testen und Ginmon bis zum 31.03.2021 Gebühren sparen
Solidvest Weekend Briefing
Bereits mit 1.000  intelligent investieren? Ja, einfach online.
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Rückkehr zur Normalität?
Die große Geldflut
CO2-Abdruck des my-si ESG-Portfolios im Schnitt 65% unter dem von herkömmlichen Portfolios
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur New Senior Investment Group-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

New Senior Investment Group Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Projekt Enteignung hat begonnen
Diese Kosten kommen beim Haustier-Kauf auf Sie zu
Das wertvolle Immobilien-Erbe der DDR
So eröffnen Sie Ihr erstes Aktiendepot
582 Prozent Wertzuwachs  so profitieren auch Sie vom Whisky-Boom

News von

Wasserstoff Newsblog: Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich: Zu welchem Kurs Investoren die neuen Aktien von Nel Asa gekauft haben
Bayer macht Milliardenverlust und senkt Dividende: Ende der Durststrecke in Sicht?
Amazon-Aktie: Knapp drei Wochen zum Verdoppler
DAX bleibt im Minus: Zinsanstiege machen Europas Börsen zu schaffen - VW-Aktie nach Ausblick stark
Steigende Inflation: Was das für Europas Börsen bedeutet - welche DAX-Aktien davon profitieren

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Hypoport verfehlt Umsatzerwartungen -- VW macht weniger Gewinn -- Telekom, BASF, GRENKE, Slack, Airbnb im Fokus

Robinhood verhandelt mit US-Aufsehern über Vergleich. US-Anleihen: Renditeanstieg kommt vorerst zum Stillstand. Corona-Test von Roche zur Eigenanwendung in Deutschland zugelassen. United Airlines zahlt Millionen wegen Betrugsvorwürfen. Salesforce schaut überraschend zuversichtlich in die Zukunft. Virgin Galactic mit Zahlen weit unter den Erwartungen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Viertes Quartal 2020: Was sich in Carl Icahns Portfolio getan hat
Depot-Details
Die größten Börsengänge vor Alibaba und Aramco
Welches Unternehmen erzielte bislang das größte Emissionsvolumen?
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
Diese Studiengänge haben die DAX-Chefs absolviert
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Änderungen im Portfolio
4. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Diskussion über Corona-Impfungen ist in vollem Gang. Haben Sie vor, sich impfen zu lassen, wenn Sie die Gelegenheit dazu erhalten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen