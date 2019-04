New Senior Names Lori B. Marino Executive Vice President, General Counsel

New Senior Investment Group Inc. ("New Senior” or the "Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced the appointment of Lori B. Marino as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, effective April 29, 2019. In this new role, Marino will be responsible for the Company’s legal and compliance function, as well as the Company’s human resources function.

"We are pleased to welcome Lori to New Senior and, with her addition, round out our post-internalization senior management team,” said Susan Givens, Chief Executive Officer of New Senior. "Lori’s significant corporate governance and public company experience will be instrumental in helping to continue to drive us forward and make her an immediate asset to our team as the Company enters its next phase.”

Marino brings 20 years of legal experience as a trusted legal and business advisor to boards of directors and multibillion-dollar global public companies. Most recently, she was Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for ITT Inc., a publicly-traded global multi-industrial manufacturer. Before joining ITT, she served as Vice President, Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Medco Health Solutions, and Managing Corporate Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Avaya Inc. She began her legal career as an associate at Cravath, Swaine and Moore LLP in New York. Marino received a J.D., cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a B.S., with distinction, in Applied Economics and Business Management from Cornell University.

ABOUT NEW SENIOR

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states. More information about New Senior can be found at www.newseniorinv.com.

