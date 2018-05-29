New Survey from Ixia, a Keysight Business, Reveals Monitoring Gaps Between Traditional and Hybrid IT Environments

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today released the results of a survey sponsored by Ixia, a Keysight Business, on The State of Cloud Monitoring. The report highlights the security and monitoring challenges faced by enterprise IT staff responsible for managing public and private cloud deployments.

Nearly all respondents (99 percent) identified a direct link between comprehensive network visibility and business value. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The survey was conducted by Dimensional Research and polled 338 IT professionals at organizations from a range of sizes and industries globally. The results revealed that companies have low visibility into their public cloud environments, and the tools and data supplied by cloud providers are insufficient. Lack of visibility can result in a variety of problems including the inability to track or diagnose application performance issues, inability to monitor and deliver against service-level agreements, and delays in detecting and resolving security vulnerabilities and exploits.

Nearly all respondents (99 percent) identified a direct link between comprehensive network visibility and business value. The results confirm that IT professionals see a direct connection between access to packet data and their ability to maintain cloud security and performance.

87 percent of respondents expressed fears that a lack of cloud visibility is obscuring security threats to their organization

95 percent of respondents said visibility problems had led them to experience an application or network performance issue

38 percent cited insufficient visibility as a key factor in application outages, and 31 percent in network outages

"This survey makes it clear that those responsible for hybrid IT environments are concerned about their inability to fully see and react to what is happening in their networks, especially as business-critical applications migrate to a virtualized infrastructure, said Recep Ozdag, general manager and vice president, product management in Keysights Ixia Solutions Group. "This lack of visibility can result in poor application performance, customer data loss, and undetected security threats, all of which can have serious consequences to an organizations overall business success.

Visibility Solutions Enhance Monitoring, Network Performance Management, and Security

99 percent of respondents stated that comprehensive visibility has direct value to their organizations, with the top three benefits cited as:

Monitoring and ensuring application performance (60 percent)

Enabling threat identification (59 percent)

Identifying security indicators of compromise (57 percent)

Public and Hybrid Cloud Monitoring Maturity Trails Traditional Data Centers

The survey focused on challenges faced when monitoring public and private clouds, as well as on-premises data centers. Data revealed IT professionals indicated that cloud providers are not providing the level of visibility they need:

Public cloud environments are difficult to monitor: Less than 20 percent of IT professionals reported they had complete, timely access to data packets in public clouds. In private clouds, the situation is better, with 55 percent reporting adequate access. In on-premises data centers, 82 percent have the visibility they need.

Less than 20 percent of IT professionals reported they had complete, timely access to data packets in public clouds. In private clouds, the situation is better, with 55 percent reporting adequate access. In on-premises data centers, 82 percent have the visibility they need. Packet-level visibility is critical for monitoring: 86 percent of respondents stated visibility was important for network and application performance monitoring, and 93 percent stated it was valuable for security.

The survey also revealed that visibility is critical for monitoring cloud performance, as well as validating application performance prior to cloud deployment:

Predicting performance is a key challenge. 87 percent of cloud users find it difficult to predict application performance in the cloud.

