finanzen.net
25.03.2019 16:00
Bewerten
(0)

New Survey from Ixia, a Keysight Business, Reveals Monitoring Gaps Between Traditional and Hybrid IT Environments

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today released the results of a survey sponsored by Ixia, a Keysight Business, on The State of Cloud Monitoring. The report highlights the security and monitoring challenges faced by enterprise IT staff responsible for managing public and private cloud deployments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005503/en/

Nearly all respondents (99 percent) identified a direct link between comprehensive network visibilit ...

Nearly all respondents (99 percent) identified a direct link between comprehensive network visibility and business value. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The survey was conducted by Dimensional Research and polled 338 IT professionals at organizations from a range of sizes and industries globally. The results revealed that companies have low visibility into their public cloud environments, and the tools and data supplied by cloud providers are insufficient. Lack of visibility can result in a variety of problems including the inability to track or diagnose application performance issues, inability to monitor and deliver against service-level agreements, and delays in detecting and resolving security vulnerabilities and exploits.

Nearly all respondents (99 percent) identified a direct link between comprehensive network visibility and business value. The results confirm that IT professionals see a direct connection between access to packet data and their ability to maintain cloud security and performance.

  • 87 percent of respondents expressed fears that a lack of cloud visibility is obscuring security threats to their organization
  • 95 percent of respondents said visibility problems had led them to experience an application or network performance issue
  • 38 percent cited insufficient visibility as a key factor in application outages, and 31 percent in network outages

"This survey makes it clear that those responsible for hybrid IT environments are concerned about their inability to fully see and react to what is happening in their networks, especially as business-critical applications migrate to a virtualized infrastructure, said Recep Ozdag, general manager and vice president, product management in Keysights Ixia Solutions Group. "This lack of visibility can result in poor application performance, customer data loss, and undetected security threats, all of which can have serious consequences to an organizations overall business success.

Visibility Solutions Enhance Monitoring, Network Performance Management, and Security

99 percent of respondents stated that comprehensive visibility has direct value to their organizations, with the top three benefits cited as:

  • Monitoring and ensuring application performance (60 percent)
  • Enabling threat identification (59 percent)
  • Identifying security indicators of compromise (57 percent)

Public and Hybrid Cloud Monitoring Maturity Trails Traditional Data Centers

The survey focused on challenges faced when monitoring public and private clouds, as well as on-premises data centers. Data revealed IT professionals indicated that cloud providers are not providing the level of visibility they need:

  • Public cloud environments are difficult to monitor: Less than 20 percent of IT professionals reported they had complete, timely access to data packets in public clouds. In private clouds, the situation is better, with 55 percent reporting adequate access. In on-premises data centers, 82 percent have the visibility they need.
  • Packet-level visibility is critical for monitoring: 86 percent of respondents stated visibility was important for network and application performance monitoring, and 93 percent stated it was valuable for security.

The survey also revealed that visibility is critical for monitoring cloud performance, as well as validating application performance prior to cloud deployment:

  • Predicting performance is a key challenge. 87 percent of cloud users find it difficult to predict application performance in the cloud.

To download a full copy of the survey results, visit
https://about.keysight.com/en/newsroom/pr/2019/25mar-nr19044-keysight-cloud-monitoring-survey.pdf

About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Keysight Technologies News
RSS Feed
Keysight Technologies zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2016Keysight Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
23.10.2018Keysight Technologies BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.08.2017Keysight Technologies OverweightBarclays Capital
16.06.2017Keysight Technologies OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
07.06.2017Keysight Technologies HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
19.09.2016Keysight Technologies BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2016Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
01.12.2015Keysight Technologies HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2015Keysight Technologies NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Keysight Technologies Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Enormes Potenzial

Der Gesundheitsmarkt gilt als Megatrend: Und Sie als Anleger können daran teilhaben - wenn Sie auf die richtigen Unternehmen setzen. Welche das sind und wie Sie am besten am Megatrend Gesundheit partizipieren, erfahren Sie am Dienstag um 18 Uhr.
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden und live dabei sein!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Keysight Technologies News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Keysight Technologies News
Anzeige

Inside

Japanischer Yen könnte in den nächsten Wochen stabiler werden
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones stoppt Abwärtstrend
Scalable Capital: Jobs - Alle Stellenangebote auf einen Blick
Rezessionssorgen drücken auf die Stimmung
DZ BANK - Airbus oder Boeing - wer macht das Rennen? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf.
UBS: Amazon  Erholungsrally hat noch Potenzial
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Diese Supports im Euro Stoxx 50 sind nun wichtig
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Bayer, Volkswagen, Lufthansa
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Keysight Technologies-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Keysight Technologies Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese Ideen sind mit dem Geist unserer Verfassung nicht vereinbar
Huawei unterbietet Apples MacBook mit einem Doppelgänger
In diesen Bundesländern warten Sie am längsten auf den Steuerbescheid
Deutsche Wohnen räumt Fehler im Umgang mit Mietern ein
Irgendwas zwischen Villa Kunterbunt und Schiffscontainer

News von

DAX im Abwärtstrend: Wie tief die Kurse jetzt fallen können
DAX leicht im Minus - Gold und Bundesanleihen gefragt
Goldpreis bei 1.500 Dollar: Was die Commerzbank-Experten für das Edelmetall erwarten
DAX-Ausblick: Börsen vor stürmischem Frühjahr - Brexit-Uhr tickt weiter
Nebenwerte Kaufen: Neun Geheimtipps mit hohem Kurspotenzial

News von

Mit 19 machte ein US-Unternehmer das Cloud Computing groß - die nächste Tech-Revolution sieht er in Deutschland
Die größten Unterschiede zwischen den alten und den neuen Airpods von Apple
Warum die Zentralbanken die Zinsen niedrig halten - und was das für euer Geld bedeutet
JPMorgan warnt: Die Krise bei Boeing könnte die ganze US-Wirtschaft nach unten ziehen
Bestimmte Autos könnten bald bis zu 2.500 Euro teurer werden - der Grund ist eine neue Richtlinie

Heute im Fokus

DAX schwächer -- Dow stabil -- ifo-Index steigt überraschend -- freenet hat Nettogewinn deutlich gesteigert -- Neue Wirecard-Spekulationen -- Bayer, Scout24, WACKER CHEMIE, FCM, Brexit im Fokus

Angeschlagener Reus gibt Entwarnung für BVB-Spiel: 'Es ist alles gut'. MAN schickt Ingenieure zur 'Viking Sky'. Musterverfahren der VW-Investoren: Dämpfer für Volkswagen. Heidelberger Druck nimmt mit Kapitalerhöhung 69 Millionen Euro ein. Schneider Electric verhandelt über Verkauf von Pelco.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 12 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 12 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 12 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Die Top-Autos des Genfer Autosalon 2019
Das sind die Highlights
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Vorstandschef der Deutsche Wohnen AG hat sich gegen Enteignungen privater Wohnungsunternehmen in Berlin ausgesprochen. Was halten Sie von dieser Bürgerinitiative?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:39 Uhr
DAX schwächer -- Dow tiefer -- ifo-Index steigt überraschend -- freenet hat Nettogewinn deutlich gesteigert -- Neue Wirecard-Spekulationen -- Bayer, Scout24, WACKER CHEMIE, FCM, Brexit im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:35 Uhr
Analyst: Von wegen Einzelhandel oder Cloud - Hier liegt Amazons wahres Zukunftspotenzial
Aktie im Fokus
15:54 Uhr
Bayer-CEO verteidigt Monsanto-Kauf - Aktie verliert nach Abstufung
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
TeslaA1CX3T
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Scout24 AGA12DM8