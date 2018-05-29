New Survey from Ixia, a Keysight Business, Reveals Monitoring Gaps Between Traditional and Hybrid IT Environments

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, today released the results
of a survey sponsored by Ixia, a Keysight Business, on The
State of Cloud Monitoring. The report highlights the security and
monitoring challenges faced by enterprise IT staff responsible for
managing public and private cloud deployments.
The survey was conducted by Dimensional Research and polled 338 IT
professionals at organizations from a range of sizes and industries
globally. The results revealed that companies have low visibility into
their public cloud environments, and the tools and data supplied by
cloud providers are insufficient. Lack of visibility can result in a
variety of problems including the inability to track or diagnose
application performance issues, inability to monitor and deliver against
service-level agreements, and delays in detecting and resolving security
vulnerabilities and exploits.
Nearly all respondents (99 percent) identified a direct link between
comprehensive network visibility and business value. The results confirm
that IT professionals see a direct connection between access to packet
data and their ability to maintain cloud security and performance.
-
87 percent of respondents expressed fears that a lack of cloud
visibility is obscuring security threats to their organization
-
95 percent of respondents said visibility problems had led them to
experience an application or network performance issue
-
38 percent cited insufficient visibility as a key factor in
application outages, and 31 percent in network outages
"This survey makes it clear that those responsible for hybrid IT
environments are concerned about their inability to fully see and react
to what is happening in their networks, especially as business-critical
applications migrate to a virtualized infrastructure, said Recep Ozdag,
general manager and vice president, product management in Keysights
Ixia Solutions Group. "This lack of visibility can result in poor
application performance, customer data loss, and undetected security
threats, all of which can have serious consequences to an organizations
overall business success.
Visibility Solutions Enhance Monitoring, Network Performance
Management, and Security
99 percent of respondents stated that comprehensive visibility has
direct value to their organizations, with the top three benefits cited
as:
-
Monitoring and ensuring application performance (60 percent)
-
Enabling threat identification (59 percent)
-
Identifying security indicators of compromise (57 percent)
Public and Hybrid Cloud Monitoring Maturity Trails Traditional Data
Centers
The survey focused on challenges faced when monitoring public and
private clouds, as well as on-premises data centers. Data revealed IT
professionals indicated that cloud providers are not providing the level
of visibility they need:
-
Public cloud environments are difficult to monitor: Less than
20 percent of IT professionals reported they had complete, timely
access to data packets in public clouds. In private clouds, the
situation is better, with 55 percent reporting adequate access. In
on-premises data centers, 82 percent have the visibility they need.
-
Packet-level visibility is critical for monitoring: 86 percent
of respondents stated visibility was important for network and
application performance monitoring, and 93 percent stated it was
valuable for security.
The survey also revealed that visibility is critical for monitoring
cloud performance, as well as validating application performance prior
to cloud deployment:
-
Predicting performance is a key challenge. 87 percent of cloud
users find it difficult to predict application performance in the
cloud.
To download a full copy of the survey results, visit
https://about.keysight.com/en/newsroom/pr/2019/25mar-nr19044-keysight-cloud-monitoring-survey.pdf
