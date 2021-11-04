  • Suche
04.01.2022 03:05

New Year. Free Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G at T-Mobile and Sprint. New You.

Wanna save $$$ and upgrade to 5G to kick off the new year? T-Mobiles got you covered with free 5G smartphones on Us. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that on January 11 the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) 5G is coming to T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile, and the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is coming to Metro with T-Mobile and Sprint to follow. And both arrive with great deals to tap into the nations largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network. T-Mobile and Sprint customers  both new and existing  can:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005486/en/

Free Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G at T-Mobile and Sprint. (Photo: Business Wire)

Free Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G at T-Mobile and Sprint. (Photo: Business Wire)

  1. Score a free Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (up to $700 off) when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX
  2. Get up to $400 off when trading in an eligible device on ANY plan with 24 monthly bill credits
  3. Pick up a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and get a second for free with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line.

Metro by T-Mobile customer? Get the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G for free or $260 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G via instant rebate when you switch and verify ID on a qualifying plan.

Both of these 5G smartphones tap into T-Mobiles Extended Range 5G for broad coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for ultra-fast speeds across the nation.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G brings a value-friendly alternative to the flagship Galaxy S21 smartphone. Packed with all the "fan favorites, it features a 6.4 FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and crisp visuals. For those photo-worthy moments, it comes with a triple-lens camera and a 32MP front-facing camera and is packed with an All-Day Intelligent 4,500 mAh battery to stay charged throughout the day. Want to see it in action? Check out the unboxing video here.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is Samsungs most affordable 5G smartphone yet. It features an edge-to-edge 6.5 HD+ LCD display with adaptive 90Hz refresh rate. It sports a triple rear camera, 5MP front camera and is packed with a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W Fast Charging capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available at T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile starting January 11 in Graphite, Lavender, Olive and White. T-Mobile customers can take advantage of the above offers or pick it up for $29.17/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $699.99) for 24 months for well qualified customers on T-Mobiles no-interest Equipment Installment Plan. The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will be available at Metro by T-Mobile starting January 11 in Black.

To learn more about the latest Samsung smartphone at T-Mobile, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone/samsung-galaxy-s21-fe-5g. Or head to metrobyt-mobile.com for more details on Metro by T-Mobiles offer.

Follow T-Mobiles Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Limited time offers; subject to change. Tax on original price due at sale. T-Mobile Offers: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement(s) is due. Qualifying credit, service, and for single-device offer, trade-in required (e.g., iPhone X). Up to $800 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. BOGO: 2+ total lines required. Metro Offers: At participating stores while supplies last. Eligible port-in required. Limit 2/account/household. See store for complete details. 5G coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from April to September 2021. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: ?Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q3 2021. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Battery: Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data, and other application usage patterns. Results may vary. Fast Charging: Charger not included. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. Do not use worn or damaged chargers or cables. An incompatible charger or cable can cause damage to your device and/or serious injuries.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is Americas supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobiles customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

