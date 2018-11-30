finanzen.net
08.01.2019 17:00
Bewerten
(0)

New Year, New Health Coaching Tools for Humanas Go365® Wellness Rewards App

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Starting today, Humana features new virtual well-being resources for Go365®, Humana Inc.s (NYSE: HUM) wellness and rewards program. Employers and members will now have access to personalized digital health tools through four industry-leading partners. Humana is expanding its direct-to-consumer offerings to enable its customers to have more choices when it comes to managing physical, emotional and social health and wellness.

The new partners represent several of the leaders in health and fitness, well-being and mindfulness services, including:

  • DailyBurn  A mobile application that provides over 1,000 expert-led video and audio workouts across web, mobile and TV applications.
  • Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)  Fitbits personalized training app, Fitbit Coach, gives Go365 members access to dynamic video workouts from professional trainers, plus 40+ run and walk audio coaching sessions expert-designed to help you increase endurance, speed and form based on your fitness level and goals. The addition of Fitbit Coach is the latest example of Humanas expanding strategic partnership with Fitbit.
  • MindSciences  Evidence-based video programs developed by leading neuroscientist/psychiatrist Dr. Jud Brewer that use mindfulness learning techniques to overcome overeating, anxiety/stress and smoking: Eat Right Now, Unwinding Anxiety and Craving to Quit.
  • Noom  A personalized program delivered through your mobile phone that uses psychology and small goals to change your habits, so that you can lose the weight and keep it off for good.

"Helping our members reach each goal and milestone on their personal health journey takes an understanding of how to make each one achievable, said Jeff Reid, senior vice president of Humana Wellness Solutions. "With these four partners, Go365 can help our members on their journey to achieving their best health  from the physical to mental and emotional health and well-being.

Go365s four new partners are available on eligible commercial Humana plans beginning today. These enhancements to the service stand to offer commercial group employers new ways to provide employees with best-in-class wellness programs as part of a competitive benefits package, while supporting employees to reduce health care costs.

To learn more about how Go365 guides individuals on their journey toward better well-being, go to Go365.com. You can also find us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Go365Now, Twitter: @Go365Now, Tumblr: www.go365now.tumblr.com, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Go365Now; Facebook Medicare: www.facebook.com/Go365forMedicare.

About Go365

Go365® is a wellness and rewards program. Go365 is deeply rooted in behavioral economics and actuarial science, and serves more than 5 million members nationwide. By integrating rewards with health, Go365 provides tools and support to help members live healthier lives and reduce healthcare costs.

For more information Go365, please visit the companys website at Go365.com. You can also find us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Go365Now, Twitter: @Go365Now, Tumblr: www.go365now.tumblr.com, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/Go365Now; Facebook Medicare: www.facebook.com/Go365forMedicare.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools  such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions  combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the companys web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Humana Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07.01.19
Can Humana (HUM) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? (Zacks)
04.01.19
Anthem or Humana: Which HMO Stock is a Better Buy for 2019? (Zacks)
01.01.19
Is Humana (HUM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? (Zacks)
18.12.18
Are Investors Undervaluing Humana (HUM) Right Now? (Zacks)
12.12.18
Is Humana (HUM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? (Zacks)
07.12.18
Humana (HUM) Down 6.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? (Zacks)
29.11.18
Humana to Gain from Share Buyback, Raise Membership Outlook (Zacks)
28.11.18
Humana cuts 2019 forecast for Medicare prescription drug plans (EN, Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Humana News
RSS Feed
Humana zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Humana Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.09.2018Humana OverweightBarclays Capital
20.10.2017Humana OutperformBMO Capital Markets
24.01.2017Humana HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
05.05.2016Humana BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.07.2015Humana BuyArgus Research Company
09.11.2017Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.04.2017Humana HoldDeutsche Bank AG
07.12.2016Humana HoldCantor Fitzgerald
13.10.2016Humana Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
22.07.2016Humana Mkt PerformFBR Capital
14.03.2008Humana neues KurszielLehman Brothers Inc.
03.02.2006Update Humana Inc.: UnderperformCredit Suisse First Boston
26.01.2006Update Humana Inc.: ReduceUBS

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Humana Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Humana News

18.12.18Are Investors Undervaluing Humana (HUM) Right Now?
01.01.19Is Humana (HUM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
07.12.18Humana (HUM) Down 6.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
12.12.18Is Humana (HUM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
04.01.19Anthem or Humana: Which HMO Stock is a Better Buy for 2019?
07.01.19Can Humana (HUM) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
Weitere Humana News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Bitcoin: Kurzfristige Keilformation im Fokus
Saudi-Arabien will Ölexporte deutlich kürzen
UBS: Adidas  Rekordjahr in allen Belangen
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - FTSE 100 erreicht Widerstandsbereich
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Commerzbank, K+S, Infineon
DZ BANK - Infineon: Profiteur der verschärften CO2 Grenzwerte
HSBC: Technische Analyse: So wird 2019 - Gold
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Humana-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Humana Peer Group News

07.01.19Cigna (CI) & Units Receive Rating Actions From A.M. Best
07.01.19Here's What Sliced $31 Billion From UnitedHealth Group in December
04.01.19UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
03.01.19Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -0.85%: What You Should Know
31.12.18Zacks.com featured highlights include: Allison Transmission. Restoration Hardware. Cigna. Encompass Health and O???Reilly Automotive
28.12.18UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
28.12.18Cigna Poised for Growth in 2019 on Express Scripts Buyout
27.12.18Ätna und Anak Krakatau - wie gefährlich sind die Vulkane?
24.12.18Sizilien: Vulkan Ätna ausgebrochen
22.12.18Judge accepts CVS offer on Aetna while reviewing consent decree

News von

So nutzen Sie das Baukindergeld richtig
So vergehen demnächst auch die längsten Autofahrten wie im Flug
Wie Sie Ihren Resturlaub retten
Das ist die Anlagestrategie für mutige Sparer
Zu Hause mit krankem Kind  so entkommen Sie der Kostenfalle

News von

Bayer, Deutsche Bank und Co.: Die charttechnisch heißesten DAX-Aktien für 2019
Dax geht die Puste aus - Siemens-Aktie am Index-Ende
Goldpreis: Was der "Shutdown" in den USA für das Edelmetall bedeutet
DAX: Die Erholung macht eine Pause
Kursverluste drohen: Fünf charttechnisch angeschlagene DAX-Aktien

News von

Apple macht sich mit einem gigantischen Plakat über Googles Android lustig
Diese sieben Gründe sprechen dafür, dass 2019 der Finanzcrash kommt
Gefahr für Netzbetreiber? Chemieriese BASF will sein eigenes 5G-Netz bauen
Das sind die 10 größten Risiken, die die Welt 2019 bedrohen
Wie Fortnite-Spieler Ninja mehr als 500.000 US-Dollar im Monat verdient

Heute im Fokus

DAX in Grün -- Dow freundlich -- Bayer-Tochter Monsanto gewinnt Patentstreit -- Gespräche zwischen USA und China "sehr gut" -- Samsung mit Gewinnwarnung -- KION, HelloFresh im Fokus

Trump beschwert sich wieder über Zinserhöhung. Euroraum-Wirtschaftsstimmung sinkt deutlicher als erwartet. Fed-Banker für eine weitere Zinsanhebung 2019. Nordex baut Windpark in Indien. Brexit-Minister: Prüfen keine Verschiebung des Austrittstermins. Softbank legt wohl Mehrheitsbeteiligung an WeWork zunächst zu den Akten. BASF-Spionagefall: Chinesische Firma weist Vorwürfe zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 1 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2018
USA nicht mal in den Top 10
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:22 Uhr
DAX in Grün -- Wall Street freundlich -- Bayer-Tochter Monsanto gewinnt Patentstreit -- Gespräche zwischen USA und China "sehr gut" -- Samsung mit Gewinnwarnung -- KION, HelloFresh im Fokus
Sonstiges
16:41 Uhr
Darum gibt der Euro nach - Britisches Pfund deutlich unter Druck
Aktie im Fokus
16:43 Uhr
Apple, Microsoft & Co. abgehängt: Amazon ist wertvollstes Börsenunternehmen der Welt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Saint-Gobain S.A. (Compagnie de Saint-Gobain)872087
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Wirecard AG747206
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Infineon AG623100
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400