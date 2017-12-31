19.04.2018 15:08
New York City Mayor and State Street Global Advisors Announce New Location for Fearless Girl

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced that Fearless Girl will move to a new location in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the heart of New Yorks Financial District.

"We are proud to be home to the Fearless Girl. She is a potent symbol of the need for change at the highest levels of corporate Americaand she will become a durable part of our citys civic life, said Mayor de Blasio. "This move to a new location will ensure that her message and impact will continue to be heard, as well as improve access for visitors. Were grateful to State Street for their partnership in keeping the Fearless Girl here in NYC.

"We thank Mayor Bill de Blasio and the millions of people from New York City and all over the world who have enthusiastically embraced Fearless Girl and her powerful message, said Cyrus Taraporevala, State Street Global Advisors President and Chief Executive Officer. "Since Fearless Girls placement, more than 150 companies have added a female director to their boards. Our hope is that by moving her closer to the NYSE she will encourage more companies to take action and, more broadly, that she will continue to inspire people from all walks of life on the issue of gender diversity.

State Street Global Advisors will work with the Mayors office to relocate Fearless Girl from Bowling Green Park on Broadway Street to her new home facing the NYSE. The move is expected to be complete by the end of 2018.

Commissioned by State Street Global Advisors and created by sculptor Kristen Visbal, Fearless Girl was originally installed on Wall Street on the eve of International Womens Day 2017, accompanied by a call on the companies in which State Street Global Advisors invests to increase the number of women on their corporate boards. Since that day, State Street Global Advisors has focused on more than 700 publicly-traded companies without a single woman on their board. Among those companies, 152 have since added a female director to their board and another 34 companies have pledged to do so. The firm also voted against more than 500 companies that failed to take action.

To build on Fearless Girls impact, State Street Global Advisors is now calling on portfolio companies to create more transparency and share more data about the number of women they have at all levels of management. State Street Global Advisors will begin screening and engaging with companies in the STOXX 600 and FTSE 350 indexes to start, seeking to understand company practices that promote diversity, and has plans to expand this effort in the future.

About State Street Global Advisors

For nearly four decades, State Street Global Advisors has been committed to helping financial professionals and those who rely on them achieve their investment objectives. We partner with institutions and financial professionals to help them reach their goals through a rigorous, research-driven process spanning both active and index disciplines. We take pride in working closely with our clients to develop precise investment strategies, including our pioneering family of SPDR ETFs. With trillions* in assets under management, our scale and global footprint provide access to markets and asset classes, and allow us to deliver expert insights and investment solutions.

State Street Global Advisors is the investment management arm of State Street Corporation.

*Assets under management were $2.78 trillion as of December 31, 2017. AUM reflects approx. $35 billion (as of December 31, 2017) with respect to which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) serves as marketing agent; SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

The FTSE 350 Index is a market capitalization weighted stock market index incorporating the largest 350 companies by capitalization which have their primary listing on the London Stock Exchange. It is a combination of the FTSE 100 Index of the largest 100 companies and the FTSE 250 Index of the next largest 250. The index is maintained by FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group. See the articles about those indices for lists of the constituents of the FTSE 350.

The STOXX Europe 600, also called STOXX 600, SXXP, is a stock index of European stocks designed by STOXX Ltd.. This index has a fixed number of 600 components, among them large companies capitalized among 17 European countries, covering approximately 90% of the free-float market capitalization of the European stock market (not limited to the Eurozone). The countries that make up the index are Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom

It is not possible to invest in an index.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

Standard & Poors, S&P and SPDR are registered trademarks of Standard & Poors Financial Services LLC (S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporations financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

State Street Global Advisors, One Iron Street, Boston, MA 02111- 02210
State Street Corporation, One Lincoln Street, Boston, MA 02111-2900

© 2018 State Street Corporation- All rights reserved.

The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without SSGAs express written consent.

2093081.1.1.NA.RTL

Kommentare lesen

