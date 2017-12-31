New York City Mayor and State Street Global Advisors Announce New Location for Fearless Girl

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and State Street Global Advisors, the
asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today
announced that Fearless Girl will move to a new location in front of the
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the heart of New Yorks Financial
District.
"We are proud to be home to the Fearless Girl. She is a potent symbol of
the need for change at the highest levels of corporate Americaand she
will become a durable part of our citys civic life, said Mayor de
Blasio. "This move to a new location will ensure that her message and
impact will continue to be heard, as well as improve access for
visitors. Were grateful to State Street for their partnership in
keeping the Fearless Girl here in NYC.
"We thank Mayor Bill de Blasio and the millions of people from New York
City and all over the world who have enthusiastically embraced Fearless
Girl and her powerful message, said Cyrus Taraporevala, State Street
Global Advisors President and Chief Executive Officer. "Since Fearless
Girls placement, more than 150 companies have added a female director
to their boards. Our hope is that by moving her closer to the NYSE she
will encourage more companies to take action and, more broadly, that she
will continue to inspire people from all walks of life on the issue of
gender diversity.
State Street Global Advisors will work with the Mayors office to
relocate Fearless Girl from Bowling Green Park on Broadway Street to her
new home facing the NYSE. The move is expected to be complete by the end
of 2018.
Commissioned by State Street Global Advisors and created by sculptor
Kristen Visbal, Fearless Girl was originally installed on Wall Street on
the eve of International Womens Day 2017, accompanied by a call on the
companies in which State Street Global Advisors invests to increase the
number of women on their corporate boards. Since that day, State Street
Global Advisors has focused on more than 700 publicly-traded companies
without a single woman on their board. Among those companies, 152 have
since added a female director to their board and another 34 companies
have pledged to do so. The firm also voted against more than 500
companies that failed to take action.
To build on Fearless Girls impact, State Street Global Advisors is now
calling on portfolio companies to create more transparency and share
more data about the number of women they have at all levels of
management. State Street Global Advisors will begin screening and
engaging with companies in the STOXX 600 and FTSE 350 indexes to start,
seeking to understand company practices that promote diversity, and has
plans to expand this effort in the future.
