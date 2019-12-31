Newgioco Reaches Top Five in Italian Online Poker

finanzen.net
Newgioco Group, Inc. ("Newgioco or the "Company) (Nasdaq: NWGI), a global sports betting and interactive gaming technology company providing a cutting-edge fully integrated, omni-channel sports betting technology, is pleased to announce that a recent report by industry publication Agenzia Giornalistica sul Mercato del Gioco ("AGIMEG), which is based on data extracted from the Italian regulator Agenzia Della Dogane e dei Monopoli (AGM), Newgioco has achieved a top five ranking in the highly contested Italian online poker market.

According AGIMEG, the top 30 operators reporting results with Newgioco capturing 5.56% of market share are as follows:

Category: POKER CASH
RANK OPERATOR

Percent of

Market:
JULY 2020

RANK OPERATOR

Percent of

Market:
JULY 2020

1

POKERSTARS

45.72%

15

STANLEY

0.89%

2

LOTTOMATICA

5.86%

16

BET365

0.87%

3

SISAL

5.83%

17

VINCITU'

0.71%

4

SNAITECH

5.71%

18

BETALAND

0.64%

5

NEW GIOCO

5.56%

19

REPLATZ

0.57%

6

PLANETWIN365

5.27%

20

BETPOINT

0.50%

7

888

4.95%

21

DOMUS

0.49%

8

E-PLAY24

3.53%

22

SCOMMETTENDO

0.37%

9

EUROBET

3.16%

23

BETFLAG

0.31%

10

MICROGAME

2.34%

24

VITTORIA BET

0.30%

11

GOLDBET

1.62%

25

BET ITALY

0.29%

12

BBET

1.38%

26

BETFAIR

0.17%

13

BWIN

1.38%

27

SCOMMESSE ITALIA

0.14%

14

NOVOMATIC

0.99%

28

TERRYBET

0.13%

29

WILLIAM HILL

0.10%

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company operating in 12 countries worldwide, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. The Companys innovative alternative wagering system services online operators, resort concept casinos, retail neighborhood betting establishments and franchise distribution networks.

Newgioco offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, esports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

Investors may also find us on Facebook® and follow us on Twitter @NWGI_gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could, "believe, "anticipate, "intend, "estimate, "expect, "may, "continue, "predict, "potential, "project and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to the state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

