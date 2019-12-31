finanzen.net
23.06.2020 14:00

Newgioco Reopens All Land-based Betting Shops in Italy

Newgioco Group, Inc. ("Newgioco or the "Company) (Nasdaq:NWGI), a global sports betting and interactive gaming technology company providing fully integrated, omni-channel sports betting software solutions, is pleased to announce that the March 9th restrictions imposed by Italian government on physical business establishments due to the COVID-19 outbreak have been lifted.

All of Newgiocos land-based betting shops, including corner locations such as bars, coffee shops throughout Italy reopened as of Friday, June 19, 2020. Newgioco is taking a number of anti-contagion measures in terms of maintaining minimum distance, sanitization, and health-related obligations at all locations where its sports betting products are offered.

In addition, both the English Premier League and Italian Serie A soccer championship resumed play over the June 19th weekend to join Spains La Liga and the German Bundesliga, bringing most major and minor European soccer leagues back in to action with catchup matches over the coming months.

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it, as well as in retail neighborhood betting shops throughout Italy.

Newgioco offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

Investors may also find us on Facebook® and follow us on Twitter @NWGI_gaming.

Newgioco Group News
