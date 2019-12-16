finanzen.net
Klimaneutral, nachhaltig und beständig: der neue offene Immobilienfonds der Credit Suisse. Mehr erfahren-w-
16.12.2019 23:43
Bewerten
(0)

Newmont Agrees to Sell Its Interests in KCGM to Northern Star for $800 million

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Newmont (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) to Australias Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) (Northern Star).

Under terms of the agreement, Newmont will receive $800 million in cash for its interests in KCGM, inclusive of a $25 million payment that gives Northern Star specified exploration tenements, transitional services support and an option to negotiate exclusively for 120 days the purchase of Newmonts Kalgoorlie power business for fair market value. The $25 million payment will be credited against the purchase price for the power business or returned to Northern Star if the power business is sold to a third party. The transaction is expected to close in early January following receipt of ministerial consent required under KCGMs crown leases.

"This transaction generates exceptional value and further strengthens our financial position by increasing proceeds from our 2019 asset sale agreements to more than $1.4 billion, said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Australia remains a core operating region for Newmont, and the sale of KCGM allows us to focus on investing in profitable growth and long-term value creation at our top-tier Tanami and Boddington complexes, in addition to our active exploration campaigns across the region. Northern Star is a well-established, Australian-based gold producer with a core competency in exploration, a commitment to community development, responsible environmental stewardship and, most importantly, excellence in safety.

Combined with the previously announced agreements to sell Red Lake in Canada for $375 million and Newmonts stake in Continental Gold for $260 million, the Company has meaningfully exceeded market expectations, with more than $1.4 billion in fair value cash transactions announced over the past month. Building on Newmonts recently announced $1 billion share repurchase program,i Northern Stars all-cash offer supports Newmonts disciplined approach to capital allocation, which includes strategically reinvesting in the business, strengthening the Companys investment-grade balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders. The sale of KCGM also further streamlines Newmonts portfolio, with 12 top-tier assets located on four continents in the worlds most favorable gold mining jurisdictions.

Newmont expects to provide an update to its previously announced 2020 guidance and longer-term outlook in early 2020. In early December, Newmont provided the following 2020 outlookii for its 50 percent interest in KCGM:

  • Attributable gold production: 285,000 ounces
  • Gold costs applicable to sales (CAS): $915 per ounce
  • Gold all-in sustaining costs (AISC): $1,035 per ounceiii
  • Total capital expenditures: $25 million

Newmont has the strongest and most sustainable portfolio of operations, projects and exploration prospects in the gold sector. These assets allow the Company to sequence profitable projects in its unmatched pipeline to sustain stable gold production over a decades-long time horizon in top-tier jurisdictions around the globe.

About Newmont

Newmont is the worlds leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Companys world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors provided for under such sections. Forward-looking statements used herein may include, without limitation, estimates and expectations regarding the completion and receipt of proceeds from the sale of the Companys 50 percent stake in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) to Australias Northern Star Resources Limited (NST), closing and receipt of proceeds from the sale of the Companys interests in Continental, closing and receipt of proceeds from the sale of Red Lake, future return of capital to shareholders and investment in projects, future balance sheet strength, and the Companys 2020 outook, including, without limitation, 2020 production and long-term production, CAS, AISC and capital expenditure. Where the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the "forward-looking statements. The sale of the Companys interest in KCGM to NST remains conditional on approval from the Western Australian Minister for Finance, Aboriginal Affairs and Lands. If the govenmental approval is not satisfied or obtained on or before 29 February 2020, the Company or NST can terminate the agreement. The completion payment is subject to customary adjustments for working capital and other matters. The purchase of the Kalgoorlie power business and retention of the USD$25 million fee (Option Fee) remains subject to uncertainty. The option terms provide for (i) an exclusive option period of not more than 120 days (Option Period) and a right for NST to undertake due diligence of the power business during the Option Period. Additionally, the parties must negotiate in good faith to agree on the fair market value of the power business and to enter into a binding agreement before expiry of the Option Period. If the parties enter into a binding agreement during Option Period, the Option Fee will be deemed to form part of the purchase price. However if, after the expiry of the Option Period, Newmont sells the Kalgoorlie power business to a bona fide third party, then Newmont must refund the Option Fee, less USD$2.5 million in recognition of the value of the exploration tenements transferred and the cost of providing transitional services. The Continental transaction also remains subject to receipt of certain shareholder and regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. The closing of the Red Lake transaction remains contingent on the receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of conditions precedent. As such, no guarantees can be made with respect to the closing of the transactions or receipt of related proceeds. Estimates or expectations of future events are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. See endnotes below for assumptions related to outook. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Companys Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) and available on the SEC website or www.newmontgoldcorp.com, as well as the Companys other SEC filings, including the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

__________________________________

i Investors are reminded that the extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including trading volume, market conditions, legal requirements, business conditions and other factors. The repurchase program may be discontinued at any time, and the program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares of its common stock. As such, no guarantees can be made with respect to the impact of the program.

ii 2020 outlook projections used in this news release are considered forward-looking statements and represent managements good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of December 2, 2019. Outlook is based upon certain assumptions, including, but not limited to, metal prices, oil prices, certain exchange rates and other assumptions. For example, 2020 Outlook assumes $1,200/oz Au, $16/oz Ag, $2.75/lb Cu, $1.20/lb Zn, $0.95/lb Pb, $0.75 USD/AUD exchange rate, $0.77 USD/CAD exchange rate and $60/barrel WTI; AISC and CAS estimates do not include inflation, for the remainder of the year. Assumptions used for purposes of Outlook may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated, including variation beyond a +/-5% range. Outlook cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon Outlook and forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur.

iii AISC or All-in sustaining cost is a non-GAAP metric. AISC as used in the Companys outlook is a forward-looking statement and is therefore subject to uncertainties. AISC is defined as the sum of cost applicable to sales (including all direct and indirect costs related to current gold production incurred to execute on the current mine plan), remediation costs (including operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs), G&A, exploration expense, advanced projects and R&D, treatment and refining costs, other expense, net of one-time adjustments, sustaining capital and finance lease payments. See the Companys guidance release for a reconciliation of 2020 Gold AISC outlook to 2020 Gold CAS outlook for illustrative purposes. A reconciliation has not been provided on an individual site or project basis in reliance on Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts.

Nachrichten zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.12.19
Newmont Goldcorp will eigene Aktien zurückkaufen (MyDividends)
23.10.19
Newmont Goldcorp gibt vierteljährliche Dividende bekannt (MyDividends)
27.07.19
Newmont Mining: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
25.07.19
Newmont Goldcorp schüttet Dividende aus (MyDividends)
23.07.19
Ausblick: Newmont Mining präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
25.04.19
Newmont Goldcorp schüttet vierteljährliche Dividende aus (MyDividends)
23.04.19
Ausblick: Newmont Mining stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
25.03.19
Newmont will nach geplanter Fusion mit Goldcorp eine Sonderdividende ausschütten (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Newmont Mining News
RSS Feed
Newmont Mining zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.03.2019Newmont Mining NeutralB. Riley FBR
12.03.2018Newmont Mining UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
16.01.2018Newmont Mining HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.03.2017Newmont Mining Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
29.12.2016Newmont Mining BuyStandpoint Research
29.12.2016Newmont Mining BuyStandpoint Research
17.10.2016Newmont Mining OverweightBarclays Capital
06.11.2015Newmont Mining OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.06.2015Newmont Mining OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.09.2014Newmont Mining OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
19.03.2019Newmont Mining NeutralB. Riley FBR
16.01.2018Newmont Mining HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.03.2017Newmont Mining Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
10.11.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
20.07.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR Capital
12.03.2018Newmont Mining UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
29.07.2011Newmont Mining underperformRBC Capital Markets
05.11.2007Newmont Mining underweightLehman Brothers Inc.
12.10.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielCIBC World Markets Inc.
03.08.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Newmont Mining

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Newmont Mining News

03.12.19Newmont Goldcorp will eigene Aktien zurückkaufen
06.12.19IBD Rating Upgrades: Newmont Mining Shows Improved Relative Price Strength
Weitere Newmont Mining News
Werbung

Inside

6 Mythen über Robo-Advisor
DZ BANK - Jahresendrallye bei Metallen in Sicht? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf.
SOCIETE GENERALE: Volkswagen Vz. - Short-Chance!
Diese Strategien helfen Fehlsignale zu vermeiden
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Wird Daimler bald chinesisch?
DekaBank: Erste EZB-Sitzung unter neuer Präsidentin
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Deutsche Bank, Wirecard
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Newmont Mining-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Newmont Mining Peer Group News

10.12.19Barrick reaches agreement to sell 90% interest in the Massawa Project for up to $430 million
04.12.19Newmont Goldcorp Announces Stock Repurchase Plan Worth $1B
03.12.19Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Provides 2020 and Long-Term View
02.12.19Newmont Goldcorp to buy up to $1 billion of its stock
28.11.19Is Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
26.11.19Newmont Goldcorp to Sell Red Lake Complex to Evolution Mining
26.11.19HSBC: Anleger glauben an Gold
26.11.19Evolution moves into Canada with Newmont Goldcorp deal
25.11.19Newmont Goldcorp sells Red Lake for $375 million plus $100 million in contigencies
22.11.19Schwerpunkt der Woche - Langfristige Investments

News von

Boeing setzt Produktion von Unglücksflieger aus
Weiße Weihnachten möchten auch viele, beides ist kritisch dieses Jahr
Mit aller Macht kaufen Städte Wohnungen zurück
Ado Properties baut ein neues Wohnungs-Imperium auf
So werden Sie den doppelten Rundfunkbeitrag los

News von

Steinhoff-Prozess: "Die Parallelen zu Wirecard sind unverkennbar"
Neuer Auftrag gewonnen: Steht Nel Asa vor dem Sprung in einen riesigen Markt?
Fondsgesellschaft DWS kauft massiv Wirecard-Aktien
Apple-Aktie auf Allzeithoch: Warum Anleger scharf auf den Titel sind
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit deutlichem Gewinn -- US-Börsen: Neue Rekorde -- AIC will Daimler-Beteiligung ausbauen -- ADO Properties will Adler Real Estate -- Uber, Scout24, H&M, ISRA VISION, Wirecard im Fokus

Intel kauft KI-Startup Habana Labs für rund 2 Milliarden Dollar. voestalpine senkt Gewinnprognose erneut. SAP baut Forschungszentrum am Campus der TU München. Gericht prüft im VW-Anlegerprozess auch Unternehmensbilanzen. Studie: Deutschen Banken drohen mittelfristig rote Zahlen. BVB im Champions-League-Achtelfinale gegen Paris.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 50 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Boris Johnson hat einen überwältigenden Sieg bei der britischen Parlamentswahl erzielt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun am 31. Januar 2020 tatsächlich zum Brexit kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16.12.19
DAX schließt mit deutlichem Gewinn -- US-Börsen: Neue Rekorde -- AIC will Daimler-Beteiligung ausbauen -- ADO Properties will Adler Real Estate -- Uber, Scout24, H&M, ISRA VISION, Wirecard im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
16.12.19
Boeing-Aktie gibt ab: Boeing entscheidet wohl über weitere Produktion von Krisenjet
Aktie im Fokus
16.12.19
Boeing-Aktie: Boeing setzt Produktion von Krisenjet 737 Max im Januar aus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Amazon906866
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Allianz840400
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB