finanzen.net
29.09.2020 23:30

Newmont and Agnico Eagle Form Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) announced today that it has formed an Exploration Joint Venture in Colombia with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM, TSX: AEM) (Agnico Eagle). The 50-50 Joint Venture, which will be operated by Agnico Eagle, will explore the Anzá project and advance other prospective gold targets of district-scale potential in Colombia.

The Anzá project is a gold exploration project, comprising exploration contracts and applications totaling approximately 200 km2 located in the Mid-Cauca belt in Colombia. The project is 50 km west of Medellin and 60 km south from Zijin Minings Buriticá operation. More information on the Anza project and Newmonts Exploration Agreement with Orosur Mining Inc. can be found here.

"We are excited to partner with Agnico Eagle to further advance exploration opportunities in this highly prospective region in Colombia, said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our companies share similar views of safe and responsible mining practices with proven expertise in Greenfields exploration areas.

Agnico will sole fund the Joint Venture until expenditures equal Newmonts previous investment in the Anza project (approximately $2.9 million). Thereafter the parties will continue funding on a 50-50 basis.

About Newmont

Newmont is the worlds leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Companys world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, expectations regarding the future exploration, advancement of exploration opportunities, prospects in Colombia, future performance of the joint-venture, future capital needs and funding of the joint-venture and future results. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting and development being consistent with current expectations and mine plans, (iii) political developments in Colombia being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; and other planning assumptions. Uncertainties relating to the impacts of COVID-19, include, without limitation, general macroeconomic uncertainty and changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry, the ability to engage in exploration and related activities following changing governmental restrictions on travel and operations (including, without limitation, the duration of restrictions, including access to sites, ability to receive supplies and fuel, impacts to staffing in connection with decisions intended to protect the health and safety of the workforce, their families and neighboring communities), and the impact of additional waves of the pandemic or increases of incidents of COVID-19 in Colombia. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC), under the heading "Risk Factors, as well as the COVID-19 related "Risk Factor in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on or about May 5, 2020 available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements is at investors own risk.

Nachrichten zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Newmont Mining News
RSS Feed
Newmont Mining zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.03.2019Newmont Mining NeutralB. Riley FBR
12.03.2018Newmont Mining UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
16.01.2018Newmont Mining HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.03.2017Newmont Mining Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
29.12.2016Newmont Mining BuyStandpoint Research
29.12.2016Newmont Mining BuyStandpoint Research
17.10.2016Newmont Mining OverweightBarclays Capital
06.11.2015Newmont Mining OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.06.2015Newmont Mining OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.09.2014Newmont Mining OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
19.03.2019Newmont Mining NeutralB. Riley FBR
16.01.2018Newmont Mining HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.03.2017Newmont Mining Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
10.11.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
20.07.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR Capital
12.03.2018Newmont Mining UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
29.07.2011Newmont Mining underperformRBC Capital Markets
05.11.2007Newmont Mining underweightLehman Brothers Inc.
12.10.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielCIBC World Markets Inc.
03.08.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Newmont Mining News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Newmont Mining News
Werbung

Trading-News

6 Kriterien für die ETF-Auswahl
Ist der Euro zu stark?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones konsolidiert
ArcelorMittal stößt US-Tochter ab - Aktie zieht an
Vontobel: Bier-Aktien - Günstige Einstiegskurse nutzen?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Grenke: Nichts für Risikoaverse!
Geldanlage in Corona-Zeiten
ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Renditestark investieren - Allianz startet mit Allvest innovatives digitales Angebot!
Ginmon: So viel Rendite lässt sich mit einem ETF-Sparplan wirklich erzielen
Die Rente mit 63 - Können Sie ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand gehen?
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Newmont Mining-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Newmont Mining Peer Group News

22.09.20Braveheart Arranges Financing With Palisades Goldcorp
21.09.20Santacruz Announces $6 Million Private Placement with Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp
20.09.20Starke Märkte: 10 Top-Aktien und ETFs für heiße Trends in turbulenten Zeiten
10.09.20UrbanGold Announces Closing of Private Placement with Palisades Goldcorp and Corporate Update
08.09.20Nach Wahnsinnsrallye: Verschnaufpause bei DocuSign
06.09.20Warren Buffett wird Goldgräber: Warum der Investor bei Barrick Gold einsteigt
02.09.20RT Minerals Corp. Closes $1.11 Million Private Placement with Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.
31.08.20Fortlaufender Aufwärtstrend: SkyBridge Capital prognostiziert steigenden Goldpreis
26.08.20Neu im Berkshire-Depot: Gold-Aktien - Ändert Buffett nun auch seine Meinung zu Bitcoin?
26.08.20UrbanGold Announces a Private Placement with Palisades Goldcorp

News von

Handy am Amazon Prime Day kaufen? Das müssen Sie wissen
So machen Sie Ihr Haus winterfest
Palmer fordert Ende des Familienprivilegs für Eigentümer
Zwang zum Bauen  Palmer fordert Ende des Familienprivilegs für Eigentümer
Vier von zehn Haushalten erleiden finanzielle Einbußen

News von

Siemens Energy: Börsengang von Energietechnik zahlt sich für Siemens aus
Curevac-Technologie-Chefin Fotin-Mleczek zum Stand der Suche nach dem Corona-Impfstoff: "Enorme Erwartungshaltung"
Gescheitert: Nel Asa annulliert Angebot für neue Aktien
DAX-Chartanalyse: Verspätete Reaktion nach oben
Siemens-Aktie: Abspaltung der Energiesparte - was Aktionäre erwartet

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich leichter -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- JPMorgan muss Millionenstrafe zahlen -- Cloud-Störung bei Microsoft -- Wohl erneute Durchsuchung bei Wirecard -- Amazon, Intel im Fokus

S&T bekräftigt Jahresprognose nach Analystenkritik. Merck KGaA löst nach US-Urteil Rückstellung über 365 Millionen Euro auf. TUI: Neuer Test bestätigt keine Corona-Infektion auf "Mein Schiff 6". Shell Deutschland will für verbesserte CO2-Bilanz Geschäft umbauen. KKR-Aktie: Bund prüft strategische Beteiligung an HENSOLDT. thyssenkrupp teilt Auto-Anlagenbau - 800 Stellen fallen weg. E.ON-Tochter Westenergie AG soll "Amazon für Stadtwerke" werden.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 39 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
Wall Street letztlich leichter -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- JPMorgan muss Millionenstrafe zahlen -- Cloud-Störung bei Microsoft -- Wohl erneute Durchsuchung bei Wirecard -- Amazon, Intel im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:42 Uhr
Geheimnis enthüllt: Wirtschaftsexperten durchleuchten Buffetts Erfolgsrezept
Sonstiges
23:02 Uhr
Befindet sich Gold jetzt in einem längeren Abwärtstrend? - Warum Experten dies verneinen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy AGENER6Y
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
BioNTechA2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Allianz840400
Siemens AG723610
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403