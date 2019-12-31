Newmont Announces Moving to a Virtual Meeting for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) provided notice today of an update to the location for the Companys 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders via the filing of additional proxy materials with the SEC.

Due to the emerging public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Newmonts 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Annual Meeting) will be held in a virtual only meeting format on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time. Online access to the meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. In addition to this adjustment, the Company has implemented additional controls at its operations and offices around the globe to further protect the health and safety of its workforce, their families and neighboring communities.

We expect this modification in meeting format to be effective for this year only and to revert back to an in-person annual meeting in future years after public health conditions have improved.

Attending the Virtual Meeting as a Shareholder of Record

If you were a holder of record of common stock of Newmont, par value $1.60 per share, at the close of business on February 24, 2020 (the "Record Date) (i.e., you held your shares in your own name as reflected in the records of our transfer agent, Computershare), you can attend the meeting by accessing www.meetingcenter.io/288476262 and entering the 15-digit control number on the Proxy Card or Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received and the meeting password, NEM2020.

Registering to Attend the Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner

If you were a beneficial holder of record of common stock of Newmont, par value $1.60 per share as of the Record Date (i.e. you hold your shares in "street name through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker), you must register in advance to virtually attend the Annual Meeting. To register, you must obtain a legal proxy, executed in your favor, from the holder of record and submit proof of your legal proxy reflecting the number of shares of Newmont common stock you held as of the Record Date, along with your name and email address, to Computershare. Please forward the email from your broker, or attach an image of your legal proxy to legalproxy@computershare.com. Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy and be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 16, 2020. You will then receive a confirmation of your registration, with a control number, by email from Computershare. At the time of the meeting, go to www.meetingcenter.io/288476262 and enter your control number and the meeting password, NEM2020.

Asking Questions

If you are attending the meeting as a shareholder of record or registered beneficial owner, questions can be submitted by accessing the meeting center at www.meetingcenter.io/288476262, entering your control number and meeting password, NEM2020, and clicking on the message icon in the upper right hand corner of the page. To return to the main page, click the "i icon at the top of the screen.

Voting Shares

If you have not already voted your shares in advance, you will be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting by clicking on the "Cast Your Vote link on the Meeting Center site. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Attending the Annual Meeting as a Guest

If you would like to enter the meeting as a guest in listen-only mode, click on the "I am a guest button after entering the meeting center at www.meetingcenter.io/288476262 and enter the information requested on the following screen. Please note you will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the meeting if you participate as a guest.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, please vote as soon as possible by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the Annual Meeting.

About Newmont

